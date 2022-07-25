Delhi News Live Updates: Political pressure minimal, MCD raises taxes; Past offenders feature in new Delhi Police booklets

The WHO has declared monkeypox as a “public health emergency of international concern”, a description that it uses for only two other diseases, Covid-19 and polio. (File photo, representational)

India’s fourth monkeypox case in Delhi; patient went to Himachal, no history of foreign travel

The fourth case of monkeypox in the country has been confirmed in Delhi — importantly, in an individual who has no history of international travel. The three earlier cases, all in Kerala, had been detected in individuals who had arrived from the UAE.

The Delhi case, a 34-year-old man from West Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, was admitted to Lok Nayak hospital two days ago, with rashes and a fever that had lasted two weeks. “We suspected that he had monkeypox and admitted him to our isolation ward. He has now tested positive for the infection. He is being given symptomatic treatment,” a hospital official said.

The patient had travelled to Himachal Pradesh before falling sick. District surveillance teams are looking into whether he might have contracted the infection in Himachal, or from a friend he was in contact with.

The friend too has reported a history of fever. It is yet to be determined whether the friend had travelled overseas.

The surveillance teams have so far identified 13 contacts of the case, most of them family members and the doctor who had initially treated the patient. The contacts have been asked to remain in quarantine at home.