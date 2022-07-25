Delhi News Live Updates: Political pressure minimal, MCD raises taxes; Past offenders feature in new Delhi Police booklets

Delhi News Live Updates (July 25): With minimal political pressure till the civic body polls are conducted, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is using it as a window to increase taxes and improve its finances. The latest is an increase in trade and storage licence fee by 15% — applicable for general trading, warehouses, showrooms, godowns, and cold storage, among others — every three years, which was announced two weeks ago.
Professional poisoners, “bad characters”, snatchers, robbers and auto lifters — these criminals are the subject of a set of five booklets that the North Delhi police has been distributing among their stations. The books contain photographs and information on past offenders, organised by the crimes they have committed.
In the latest development in the Delhi excise policy row, revenue from the sale of liquor has been decreasing over the years according to data shared by the Delhi government excise department with the L-G Office has shown. On Saturday, AAP MLA Atishi had said the policy, which L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended a CBI probe into, increased revenue by Rs 1,300 crore in four months.
Two months since unification, it has increased taxes on several fronts including house tax, health trade licence, transfer duty, community hall booking. The latest is an increase in trade and storage licence fee by 15% — applicable for general trading, warehouses, showrooms, godowns, and cold storage, among others — every three years, which was announced two weeks ago. To maintain uniformity post the merger, it has taken the erstwhile South MCD’s rate, which was highest in most cases, as the base.
The new property tax rate for residential, commercial and institutional properties is applicable from July 16. Under this, a 1% education cess will lead to a minor increase in the payable amount for properties in North and East Delhi. Similarly, there has also been an increase in the health trade licence rate. Read the full report here
According to DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi, “The booklets were compiled around January and contain a list of offenders from the past 10 years. They have proven to be a handy tool in police work.” Read more
