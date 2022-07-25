scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022
Live now

Delhi News Live Updates: Political pressure minimal, MCD raises taxes; Past offenders feature in new Delhi Police booklets

Delhi news today: Revenue from sale of liquor dipping over the years, data says; Action plan for EV charging infrastructure to be rolled out in August.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 25, 2022 9:13:24 am
vinai kumar saxenaDelhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena launches a special cleanliness drive by MCD. (Express file photo by Shivam Kumar Jha)

Delhi News Live Updates (July 25): With minimal political pressure till the civic body polls are conducted, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is using it as a window to increase taxes and improve its finances. The latest is an increase in trade and storage licence fee by 15% — applicable for general trading, warehouses, showrooms, godowns, and cold storage, among others — every three years, which was announced two weeks ago.

Professional poisoners, “bad characters”, snatchers, robbers and auto lifters — these criminals are the subject of a set of five booklets that the North Delhi police has been distributing among their stations. The books contain photographs and information on past offenders, organised by the crimes they have committed.

In the latest development in the Delhi excise policy row, revenue from the sale of liquor has been decreasing over the years according to data shared by the Delhi government excise department with the L-G Office has shown. On Saturday, AAP MLA Atishi had said the policy, which L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended a CBI probe into, increased revenue by Rs 1,300 crore in four months.

Live Blog

Delhi news today: Political pressure minimal, MCD raises taxes; Past offenders feature in new Delhi Police booklets; Revenue from sale of liquor dipping over the years, data says; Action plan for EV charging infrastructure to be rolled out in August. Follow this space for more live updates.

09:13 (IST)25 Jul 2022
Political pressure minimal, MCD raises taxes to boost coffers

With minimal political pressure till the civic body polls are conducted, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is using it as a window to increase taxes and improve its finances.

Two months since unification, it has increased taxes on several fronts including house tax, health trade licence, transfer duty, community hall booking. The latest is an increase in trade and storage licence fee by 15%  — applicable for general trading, warehouses, showrooms, godowns, and cold storage, among others — every three years, which was announced two weeks ago. To maintain uniformity post the merger, it has taken the erstwhile South MCD’s rate, which was highest in most cases, as the base.

The new property tax rate for residential, commercial and institutional properties is applicable from July 16. Under this, a 1% education cess will lead to a minor increase in the payable amount for properties in North and East Delhi. Similarly, there has also been an increase in the health trade licence rate. Read the full report here

08:58 (IST)25 Jul 2022
Poisoners, snatchers, robbers: Past offenders feature in new police booklets

Professional poisoners, “bad characters”, snatchers, robbers and auto lifters — these criminals are the subject of a set of five booklets that the North Delhi police has been distributing among their stations. The books contain photographs and information on past offenders, organised by the crimes they have committed.

According to DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi, “The booklets were compiled around January and contain a list of offenders from the past 10 years. They have proven to be a handy tool in police work.” Read more

08:52 (IST)25 Jul 2022
Delhi news live updates

Hi!

Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest news from Delhi-NCR.

monkeypox The WHO has declared monkeypox as a “public health emergency of international concern”, a description that it uses for only two other diseases, Covid-19 and polio. (File photo, representational)

India’s fourth monkeypox case in Delhi; patient went to Himachal, no history of foreign travel

The fourth case of monkeypox in the country has been confirmed in Delhi — importantly, in an individual who has no history of international travel. The three earlier cases, all in Kerala, had been detected in individuals who had arrived from the UAE.

The Delhi case, a 34-year-old man from West Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, was admitted to Lok Nayak hospital two days ago, with rashes and a fever that had lasted two weeks. “We suspected that he had monkeypox and admitted him to our isolation ward. He has now tested positive for the infection. He is being given symptomatic treatment,” a hospital official said.

The patient had travelled to Himachal Pradesh before falling sick. District surveillance teams are looking into whether he might have contracted the infection in Himachal, or from a friend he was in contact with.

The friend too has reported a history of fever. It is yet to be determined whether the friend had travelled overseas.

The surveillance teams have so far identified 13 contacts of the case, most of them family members and the doctor who had initially treated the patient. The contacts have been asked to remain in quarantine at home.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.