Delhi News Live Updates: MHA says Rohingya refugees must stay put; L-G writes to Home Ministry seeking action against IAS officer

Delhi News, Delhi-NCR News Live Updates: Stepping in to deny any move to rehabilitate the Rohingya, hours after an announcement by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, the Ministry of Home Affairs said Wednesday that Rohingya refugees in Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar will stay put until they are deported. Yet a plan to shift the refugees from the camp at Madanpur Khadar to the EWS flats in Bakkarwala in West Delhi has been in the works for more than a year now.
The Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Wednesday sent recommendations to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) seeking action against the Delhi Health and Family Welfare Special Secretary Udit Prakash Rai for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50 lakh and giving undue favours to an Executive Engineer in the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB) by diluting two corruption cases against him.
In other news, the number of deaths attributable to PM2.5 in Delhi is 106 out of 1,00,000 people in 2019, according to the ‘Air Quality and Health in Cities’ report released Wednesday. The report is published by the Health Effects Institute, a non-profit research institute based in the USA.
Stepping in to deny any move to rehabilitate the Rohingya, hours after an announcement by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, the Ministry of Home Affairs said Wednesday that Rohingya refugees in Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar will stay put until they are deported.
Yet a plan to shift the refugees from the camp at Madanpur Khadar to the EWS flats in Bakkarwala in West Delhi has been in the works for more than a year now. The idea was to turn the housing complex into a detention centre since the other two detention centres in the city did not have the capacity to house them.
On June 23, 2021, the Delhi Home Department wrote to the New Delhi Municipal Council, saying that the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, which comes under the MHA, had written to them in March that year asking that the EWS flats and a barat ghar at Bakkarwala be allotted to them to house “illegal foreigners/immigrants”.
This was done after the FRRO and the Delhi government’s Social Welfare Department inspected the area and found it suitable for the purpose. Read more.
In less than a month, more than 300 birds have been injured because of Chinese manjha and other accidents in Delhi, officials said Wednesday.
The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said they have rescued more than 277 birds in the last two weeks. Data released by the DFS shows a peak in cases of bird rescue calls, especially during Independence Day week.
According to officials, around 250-350 bird rescue calls are made every month. From August 9 to August 15, over 167 bird rescue calls were made in Delhi. During the same period last year, over 144 calls were made. Read more.
Good morning! Follow this space for the latest updates from the National Capital.