Delhi News Live: 8 arrested for ‘vandalism’ at CM’s residence; heatwave conditions expected

Delhi News: The Delhi Police has arrested eight people in connection with the alleged vandalism at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in the national capital. Nearly 200 protestors, allegedly from the BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, broke the boom barrier outside Kejriwal’s residence and flung paint on the main gate.
Meanwhile, parts of Delhi sweltered under a severe heatwave on Thursday with the maximum temperature crossing the 41-degree mark at three places, the India Meteorological Department said. IMD officials said a prolonged dry spell has led to "severe" hot weather conditions in northwest India. Strong surface winds is predicted for Friday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 39 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.
On the other hand, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to do away with fines for not wearing masks in public. A meeting of the Authority, headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, was held on Thursday, where the decision was taken. Earlier, while fines for not wearing masks in a personal vehicle were lifted entirely, the penalty for not wearing masks in public was reduced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500.
It was a hot day in the national capital on Thursday as the maximum temperature settled at 39.5 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average.
The mercury settled at 41.4 degrees Celsius, 41.6 degrees Celsius and 41.1 degrees Celsius at Gurgaon, Narela and Pitampura stations respectively.
Following an attack on his house allegedly by protesters from the BJP’s youth wing BJYM, who broke the boom barrier outside his residence and flung paint on the main gate, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday condemned the “hooliganism” and said he was just an ordinary citizen ready to die for the country.
DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the men — Chandrakant (27), Pradeep Tiwari (27), Raju Singh (28), Jitender Bisht (40), Naveen Kumar (38), Bablu Kumar (35), Neeraj Dixit (25) and Sunny (21) — were identified based on CCTV footage and technical evidence recovered from the spot.
The Delhi Police on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that it will give permission for the reopening of Nizamuddin Markaz to enable devotees to offer prayers during Ramzan after it remained shut since March 2020 when a Tablighi Jamaat congregation was held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Delhi Police lawyer said this before Justice Jasmeet Singh, who will hear on April 1 the application by Delhi Waqf Board seeking to open the mosque during Shab-e-Barat and Ramzan.
The application was filed in the Board's 2021 petition which sought the reopening of the premises on the ground that even after unlock-1 guidelines permitted religious places outside containment zones to be opened, the Markaz -- comprising the Masjid Bangle Wali, Madarsa Kashif-ul-Uloom, and attached hostel -- continues to be locked up.