Friday, April 01, 2022
Delhi News Live: 8 arrested for ‘vandalism’ at CM’s residence; heatwave conditions expected

Delhi news: IMD officials said a prolonged dry spell has led to "severe" hot weather conditions in northwest India.

Updated: April 1, 2022 10:16:27 am
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, BJYM, Tejaswi Surya, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi government, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsDelhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

Delhi News: The Delhi Police has arrested eight people in connection with the alleged vandalism at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in the national capital. Nearly 200 protestors, allegedly from the BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, broke the boom barrier outside Kejriwal’s residence and flung paint on the main gate.

Meanwhile, parts of Delhi sweltered under a severe heatwave on Thursday with the maximum temperature crossing the 41-degree mark at three places, the India Meteorological Department said. IMD officials said a prolonged dry spell has led to “severe” hot weather conditions in northwest India. Strong surface winds is predicted for Friday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 39 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

On the other hand, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to do away with fines for not wearing masks in public. A meeting of the Authority, headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, was held on Thursday, where the decision was taken. Earlier, while fines for not wearing masks in a personal vehicle were lifted entirely, the penalty for not wearing masks in public was reduced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500.

10:16 (IST)01 Apr 2022
Delhi: Temperature to reach 39 degrees on Friday

The India Meteorological Department has predicted strong surface winds on Friday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 39 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

10:15 (IST)01 Apr 2022
☀️Delhi registers max temp of 39.5 deg C, six notches above normal

It was a hot day in the national capital on Thursday as the maximum temperature settled at 39.5 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average. Parts of Delhi sweltered under a severe heatwave on Thursday with the maximum temperature crossing the 41-degree mark at three places, the India Meteorological Department said.

The mercury settled at 41.4 degrees Celsius, 41.6 degrees Celsius and 41.1 degrees Celsius at Gurgaon, Narela and Pitampura stations respectively.

10:12 (IST)01 Apr 2022
‘Hooliganism will not help country’: Kejriwal slams BJP

Following an attack on his house allegedly by protesters from the BJP’s youth wing BJYM, who broke the boom barrier outside his residence and flung paint on the main gate, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday condemned the “hooliganism” and said he was just an ordinary citizen ready to die for the country.

“Kejriwal is not important… I am an ordinary citizen of the country. I can lay down my life for the country. But with this type of goondagardi, the country will not move forward,” he said. Police Thursday arrested eight people in connection with the attack.

10:10 (IST)01 Apr 2022
Day after attack on Delhi CM’s house, 8 from BJP’s youth wing arrested

A day after members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) barged through police barricades, banged on the main gate of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence and damaged CCTVs outside, police said they have arrested eight members of the outfit in connection with the vandalism.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the men — Chandrakant (27), Pradeep Tiwari (27), Raju Singh (28), Jitender Bisht (40), Naveen Kumar (38), Bablu Kumar (35), Neeraj Dixit (25) and Sunny (21) — were identified based on CCTV footage and technical evidence recovered from the spot.

10:07 (IST)01 Apr 2022
Will give permission to re-open Nizamuddin Markaz for Ramzan: Delhi Police to HC

The Delhi Police on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that it will give permission for the reopening of Nizamuddin Markaz to enable devotees to offer prayers during Ramzan after it remained shut since March 2020 when a Tablighi Jamaat congregation was held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Delhi Police lawyer said this before Justice Jasmeet Singh, who will hear on April 1 the application by Delhi Waqf Board seeking to open the mosque during Shab-e-Barat and Ramzan.

The application was filed in the Board's 2021 petition which sought the reopening of the premises on the ground that even after unlock-1 guidelines permitted religious places outside containment zones to be opened, the Markaz -- comprising the Masjid Bangle Wali, Madarsa Kashif-ul-Uloom, and attached hostel -- continues to be locked up.

Saurabh Bhardwaj. (File)

Attack on Delhi CM’s house: AAP MLA moves HC, seeks SIT probe

A day after nearly 200 protesters, allegedly from the BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, broke the boom barrier outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence and flung paint on the main gate, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj approached the Delhi High Court with a petition seeking constitution of a Special Investigation Team for an independent probe into the attack.

Bhardwaj in the petition, which will come up for hearing on Friday, also sought a probe into the role of police officers who were responsible for maintaining the security cordon outside the CM’s residence. Besides seeking a direction for appropriate security outside Kejriwal’s residence, the petition also prays for compliance of an earlier court order for securing the road outside his residence.

