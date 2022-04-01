Delhi News Live: 8 arrested for ‘vandalism’ at CM’s residence; heatwave conditions expected

Delhi News: The Delhi Police has arrested eight people in connection with the alleged vandalism at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in the national capital. Nearly 200 protestors, allegedly from the BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, broke the boom barrier outside Kejriwal’s residence and flung paint on the main gate.

Meanwhile, parts of Delhi sweltered under a severe heatwave on Thursday with the maximum temperature crossing the 41-degree mark at three places, the India Meteorological Department said. IMD officials said a prolonged dry spell has led to “severe” hot weather conditions in northwest India. Strong surface winds is predicted for Friday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 39 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

On the other hand, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to do away with fines for not wearing masks in public. A meeting of the Authority, headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, was held on Thursday, where the decision was taken. Earlier, while fines for not wearing masks in a personal vehicle were lifted entirely, the penalty for not wearing masks in public was reduced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500.