Monday, September 27, 2021
Delhi news Live Updates: Farmers block Delhi-Rohtak National Highway to observe Bharat Bandh

Delhi News Live, Delhi Traffic: Traffic in and around the national capital has also been affected. The Delhi-Amritsar National Highway also remains blocked.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 27, 2021 10:30:29 am
Farmers organise a blockade at the Delhi-Haryana border on Monday to observe the Bharat Bandh. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi Weather, Delhi News Live, Delhi Covid Cases: The Delhi-Rohtak National Highway was blocked on Monday owing to the nationwide Bharat Bandh called by the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha to mark one year since the new farm laws were passed. Traffic in and around the national capital has also been affected. The Delhi-Amritsar National Highway also remains blocked.

Meanwhile, days after two assailants killed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi inside a Rohini district courtroom before being gunned down, the Special Commissioner of the Delhi Armed Police recommended out-of-turn promotions for the three officers who shot the attackers. The three commandos are from the Delhi Armed Police and will be receiving an out-of-turn promotion for controlling the situation, gunning down the attackers in time, and saving lives of other persons present inside the courtroom.

In other news, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) sold 3.55 million carbon credits between 2012 and 2018, earning 19.5 crore. In 2007, Delhi Metro became the first metro/railway project to be registered under the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) by the United Nations. The CDM is a project-based greenhouse gas offset mechanism under the Kyoto Protocol that allows the public and the private sectors in high-income countries to purchase carbon credits.

On the other hand, after Minto Bridge, a permanent solution for waterlogging is being designed at Ring Road near the WHO building as the area has reported instances of heavy waterlogging, particularly this year.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live Updates: Farmers block highways and rail tracks affecting traffic in and around Delhi; PWD plans permanent solution for waterlogging at Ring Road; Follow this space for latest news:

10:30 (IST)27 Sep 2021
Police stop vehicular movement on Janpath Road, Red Fort area

Police beefs up security in the New Delhi area in view of the ongoing Bharat Bandh. Traffic movement has been stopped at Janpath Road and Red Fort area as a preventive measure. Traffic from Sarai Kale Khan diverted to DND, Apsara border and Vikas Marg for Noida and Ghaziabad.

10:07 (IST)27 Sep 2021
Delhi Police shut traffic movement at Ghazipur border

Delhi Police said they've closed traffic movement at the Ghazipur border due to the Bharat Bandh protest. Traffic has also been restricted on National Highway 24 and 9 because of the strike. 

Delhi-Gurgaon border: Police said they've intensified checking as farmers are protesting near the border. Traffic movement slow on Rajokri side.

09:37 (IST)27 Sep 2021
Hardlook: Copyright vs wrong

A case currently being heard in the Delhi High Court has got the attention of academicians, scientists, and researchers across the world.

In December 2020, three major academic publishers — Elsevier, Wiley, and American Chemical Society — moved the court against Kazakh computer programmer Alexandra Elbakyan and website LibGen and its related additional domains. Elbakyan is the creator and owner of Sci-Hub, a pirate website which enables users to download research papers for free, bypassing paywalls and restrictions. On its website, it claims to be “the first pirate website in the world to provide mass and public access to tens and millions of research papers”. The creators and owners of LibGen are unknown and the site provides free access to millions of journal articles and textbooks. Read Sukrita Baruah's report

09:21 (IST)27 Sep 2021
Farmers block Ghazipur border

Farmers protest at the Ghazipur border while observing the “Bharat Bandh”. Traffic movement has been closed from Uttar Pradesh towards Ghazipur due to the protest. (ANI)

Delhi has remained under a cloud cover for most of the week. (Photo: PTI)

In bustling Delhi, efforts on to create butterfly habitats

Short-lived, solitary and dwindling in concretised urban spaces, butterflies are far from the limelight in bustling Delhi. However, efforts are under way to carve out spaces for the winged insects in the city. September is being marked as the Big Butterfly Month-India, as a nationwide attempt to celebrate butterflies and conserve their habitats.

At the nursery and butterfly park at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, butterflies flit from leaf to leaf. “Butterflies have close relationships with plants. Once the female butterfly lays eggs on the leaves, it never sees the offspring. The plant is the surrogate mother,” said Sohail Madan of the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), who led a ‘butterfly walk’ at the park Sunday morning as part of the Big Butterfly Month.

