Delhi news Live Updates: Farmers block Delhi-Rohtak National Highway to observe Bharat Bandh

Farmers organise a blockade at the Delhi-Haryana border on Monday to observe the Bharat Bandh. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi Weather, Delhi News Live, Delhi Covid Cases: The Delhi-Rohtak National Highway was blocked on Monday owing to the nationwide Bharat Bandh called by the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha to mark one year since the new farm laws were passed. Traffic in and around the national capital has also been affected. The Delhi-Amritsar National Highway also remains blocked.

Meanwhile, days after two assailants killed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi inside a Rohini district courtroom before being gunned down, the Special Commissioner of the Delhi Armed Police recommended out-of-turn promotions for the three officers who shot the attackers. The three commandos are from the Delhi Armed Police and will be receiving an out-of-turn promotion for controlling the situation, gunning down the attackers in time, and saving lives of other persons present inside the courtroom.

In other news, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) sold 3.55 million carbon credits between 2012 and 2018, earning 19.5 crore. In 2007, Delhi Metro became the first metro/railway project to be registered under the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) by the United Nations. The CDM is a project-based greenhouse gas offset mechanism under the Kyoto Protocol that allows the public and the private sectors in high-income countries to purchase carbon credits.

On the other hand, after Minto Bridge, a permanent solution for waterlogging is being designed at Ring Road near the WHO building as the area has reported instances of heavy waterlogging, particularly this year.