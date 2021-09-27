Delhi news Live Updates: Farmers block Delhi-Rohtak National Highway to observe Bharat Bandh

Delhi Weather, Delhi News Live, Delhi Covid Cases: The Delhi-Rohtak National Highway was blocked on Monday owing to the nationwide Bharat Bandh called by the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha to mark one year since the new farm laws were passed. Traffic in and around the national capital has also been affected. The Delhi-Amritsar National Highway also remains blocked.
Meanwhile, days after two assailants killed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi inside a Rohini district courtroom before being gunned down, the Special Commissioner of the Delhi Armed Police recommended out-of-turn promotions for the three officers who shot the attackers. The three commandos are from the Delhi Armed Police and will be receiving an out-of-turn promotion for controlling the situation, gunning down the attackers in time, and saving lives of other persons present inside the courtroom.
In other news, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) sold 3.55 million carbon credits between 2012 and 2018, earning 19.5 crore. In 2007, Delhi Metro became the first metro/railway project to be registered under the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) by the United Nations. The CDM is a project-based greenhouse gas offset mechanism under the Kyoto Protocol that allows the public and the private sectors in high-income countries to purchase carbon credits.
On the other hand, after Minto Bridge, a permanent solution for waterlogging is being designed at Ring Road near the WHO building as the area has reported instances of heavy waterlogging, particularly this year.
Police beefs up security in the New Delhi area in view of the ongoing Bharat Bandh. Traffic movement has been stopped at Janpath Road and Red Fort area as a preventive measure. Traffic from Sarai Kale Khan diverted to DND, Apsara border and Vikas Marg for Noida and Ghaziabad.
Delhi Police said they've closed traffic movement at the Ghazipur border due to the Bharat Bandh protest. Traffic has also been restricted on National Highway 24 and 9 because of the strike.
Delhi-Gurgaon border: Police said they've intensified checking as farmers are protesting near the border. Traffic movement slow on Rajokri side.
A case currently being heard in the Delhi High Court has got the attention of academicians, scientists, and researchers across the world.
In December 2020, three major academic publishers — Elsevier, Wiley, and American Chemical Society — moved the court against Kazakh computer programmer Alexandra Elbakyan and website LibGen and its related additional domains. Elbakyan is the creator and owner of Sci-Hub, a pirate website which enables users to download research papers for free, bypassing paywalls and restrictions. On its website, it claims to be “the first pirate website in the world to provide mass and public access to tens and millions of research papers”. The creators and owners of LibGen are unknown and the site provides free access to millions of journal articles and textbooks. Read Sukrita Baruah's report
Farmers protest at the Ghazipur border while observing the “Bharat Bandh”. Traffic movement has been closed from Uttar Pradesh towards Ghazipur due to the protest. (ANI)