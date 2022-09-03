Delhi News Live Updates: ED says Jacqueline Fernandez made Sukesh Chandrasekhar pay web series scriptwriter

At Noida society, Samajwadi Party delegation pays visit to Shrikant Tyagi’s wife

Grand Omaxe located in Noida Sector 93B saw a flurry of political activity on Friday, when a nine-member delegation of the Samajwadi Party visited the house of Anu Tyagi, wife of Shrikant Tyagi who was arrested by Noida police for allegedly assaulting a woman resident over an argument about encroachment in the common area in the society.

Noida police was present at the entrance of the society, strictly monitoring the entry of only those who were part of the delegation and whose names featured in the list submitted to the police at the entry gates. Station House Office, Phase 2 police station, Param Hans Tiwari was present along with police teams at the entrance monitoring the entry of individuals and vehicles alike.

Addressing the media, MLA Shahid Manzoor said, “Our rashtriya adhyaksh Akhilesh Yadav came to Noida a few days ago and took note of the situation… When he reached Lucknow, he instructed the formation of this committee to speak to the Tyagi family…. We met Anu Tyagi… and her family. I believe that a small issue turned into something bigger. The argument started from plants and ended at gangster act. Police took action; but if police had only applied force that was required, then neither this panchayat would have taken place nor any andolans. Jaane anjane mein police ne avshayakta se zyada bal prayog kiya.”

Manzoor said the delegation visited the society and observed that a lot of people had construction on the ground floor: “… even if Tyagi’s construction is considered as illegal, that was not the only illegal construction found there. Most of the flats on ground floor have construction; so why was only one person cornered? This is the reason for the issue. Also, what is this law where a woman was kept at a police station for three days? Unki talaash mein phir niklenge, unke rishtedaaron ke ghar pe dabish daalenge, unki maami (aunt) ko pakdenge? Doshiyon ke khilaaf karyawaahi ho; we also demand a judicial inquiry of the entire incident, so that everything comes into the open. Punish those who are responsible; those who are responsible don’t get caught and the family is troubled,” he claimed. Malavika Prasad reports