Delhi News Live Updates: ED says Jacqueline Fernandez made Sukesh Chandrasekhar pay web series scriptwriter

Delhi News Live Updates (September 3): The Enforcement Directorate, in its supplementary chargesheet filed against actor Jacqueline Fernandez, claimed she admitted that conman Sukesh Chandrashekar gave Rs 15 lakh in cash to writer Advaita Kala for a script she had written for the actor. This contradicts her earlier statement to the investigating agency that she gave only chocolates and flowers to Kala.
In its history spanning more than 300 years, Zakir Husain Delhi College has lived many lives, each woven tight into the many chapters in Delhi’s own tumultuous history – Mughal rule, Company Raj, the Revolt of 1857, British Empire, Partition and Independence.
Its lives have included a Mughal-era madrasa which gave way to disrepair; the famous Delhi College which was plundered during the Revolt of 1857 and shut down; the 20th century Anglo-Arabic Intermediate College which was set on fire during the Partition, revived in 1948, named after Dr Zakir Husain in 1975 and named Zakir Husain Delhi College in 2010.
For this week's Pincode 110001, Sukrita Baruah takes a deep dive into the history of the college. Read here.
The Delhi excise department re-launched the old excise regime from September 1, said officials, with the department also set to roll out a public-friendly application, ‘Aabkari’, for the first time, for ease of doing business and for information about liquors shops.
Here is the list of 340 liquor vends, as per the Department of Excise, Entertainment and Luxury Tax, Government of Delhi:
Delhi University has written to the St Stephen’s College Governing Body, stating that Dr John Varghese’s continuing as principal of the college beyond March 2021 has been illegal.
Varghese had initially been appointed principal of the college with effect from March 1, 2016.
In a letter dated August 28, DU wrote to the Chairperson of the College’s Supreme Council and Governing Body that it had notified all constituent colleges in June 2014 that the appointment of principals would be only for a period of five years “with eligibility for reappointment for another term only after following the due process of selection”. Read more here
The statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose under the canopy at India Gate is all set to be unveiled on September 8, The Indian Express has learnt.
Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the statue along with the revamped Central Vista Avenue.
The statue is part of the Rs 13,450-crore Central Vista Project, which also envisages a new Parliament building, new residence and office for the Vice-President and the Prime Minister, new ministry buildings, and the conversion of North and South Blocks into museums. Divya A reports
The office of the Lt-Governor Friday denied AAP’s allegations that L-G VK Saxena had given the contract to design the Khadi Lounge in Mumbai to his daughter without a tender and accused the party of citing ‘fake figures’.
Quoting a letter issued by the KVIC India to a news web portal, Raj Niwas Delhi tweeted, “The @kvicindia has issued a letter categorically stating that the entire cost of execution of project of its Mumbai Lounge was Rs 27.3 lakh, contrary to fake figures being touted by leaders of a political party.”
Responding to the L-G office tweet, Sanjay Singh said, “Whose Twitter handle is this? Former KVIC president V K Saxena’s or the current L-G’s. How can the Twitter handle of Raj Niwas respond to the allegations against the former KVIC president? This is another case of abuse of position. Ask VK Saxena ji to reply via his personal Twitter account.” Read the full report here
Noida police was present at the entrance of the society, strictly monitoring the entry of only those who were part of the delegation and whose names featured in the list submitted to the police at the entry gates. Station House Office, Phase 2 police station, Param Hans Tiwari was present along with police teams at the entrance monitoring the entry of individuals and vehicles alike.
Addressing the media, MLA Shahid Manzoor said, “Our rashtriya adhyaksh Akhilesh Yadav came to Noida a few days ago and took note of the situation… When he reached Lucknow, he instructed the formation of this committee to speak to the Tyagi family…. We met Anu Tyagi… and her family. I believe that a small issue turned into something bigger. The argument started from plants and ended at gangster act. Police took action; but if police had only applied force that was required, then neither this panchayat would have taken place nor any andolans. Jaane anjane mein police ne avshayakta se zyada bal prayog kiya.”
Manzoor said the delegation visited the society and observed that a lot of people had construction on the ground floor: “… even if Tyagi’s construction is considered as illegal, that was not the only illegal construction found there. Most of the flats on ground floor have construction; so why was only one person cornered? This is the reason for the issue. Also, what is this law where a woman was kept at a police station for three days? Unki talaash mein phir niklenge, unke rishtedaaron ke ghar pe dabish daalenge, unki maami (aunt) ko pakdenge? Doshiyon ke khilaaf karyawaahi ho; we also demand a judicial inquiry of the entire incident, so that everything comes into the open. Punish those who are responsible; those who are responsible don’t get caught and the family is troubled,” he claimed. Malavika Prasad reports
Sources said protesting students raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans and filed a complaint with the registrar, stating “there should not be any practice of any religion… studying namaz… in an open space”. A video of some students purportedly sloganeering ‘Ek hi naara, ek hi naam, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram’ has also emerged.
The group of protesting students filed a complaint at the registrar’s office on August 30.
In the complaint, the students said “there should not be any practice of any religion studying namaz in one room not more than three students and not in open space (sic)”. “If they want to study namaz, then they have to go to their allotted hostel room… especially outsiders are not allowed for worship namaz… they should go to nearby mosque. There should be a class on Friday for all students and no one should get a proxy if they are going (to) worship namaz (sic),” read the complaint. Pavneet Singh Chadha reports
According to the chargesheet, Kala, an award-winning screenwriter and novelist, told the ED that she was approached by Fernandez in 2021 to write a script for a web series being produced by her.
The ED has alleged that Rs 15 lakh was sent by Sukesh to Kala, who had sought advance payment for the job. This transaction is now part of the ED investigation. Anand Mohan J reports
Two men were arrested on August 30 by the crime branch for allegedly breaking open ATMs using a gas cutter and stealing cash, in Delhi-NCR and other states. Police said the accused were identified as former lab technician Tazar (23), who was allegedly absconding in cases registered in Telangana and Maharashtra, and mechanic Jainul Abdeen (24), the alleged head of the gang.
Police said that Tazar had joined the gang during the pandemic, while Abdeen had been running the gang since 2020.
According to Amit Goel, DCP (Crime), “The duo is operating a gang of ATM robbers all over the country. Their modus operandi is to identify unguarded ATMs in isolated areas as their targets, and they were planning to break ATMs in Southwest Delhi. Abdeen is an expert in breaking the ATMs and removing the cash tray.” Read the full report here
A coordination committee meeting of local authorities chaired by CEO Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to discuss and review issues pertaining to different agencies and their redressal was held in Gurgaon on Friday.
“We have initiated this series of coordination meetings to connect on one platform with various local government agencies to cohesively address issues falling under their jurisdiction. The scope of work to be undertaken is outlined and all respective agencies are to mutually cooperate in the execution of the task required to improve the infrastructure or civic amenities concerned in a time-bound manner,” said Sudhir Rajpal, CEO GMDA.
In the meeting, officials said to provide water supply in Gwal Pahari area, HSVP has been directed to complete on priority the balance work of laying of 450 mm pipeline which will be connected to the upcoming boosting station of GMDA at Gwal Pahari. “In Sarhaul village, MCG will take up pending work pertaining to pumping machinery and infrastructure development within three months, to commission two boosting stations in the village,” said an official. Read more here
Three men were arrested from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh on August 28 by Railway Police for allegedly stealing 2,400 grams of gold from a train passenger. Police identified the accused as Ramesh (34), a goldsmith, Mukesh Yadav (21) and Kamlesh Singh (55).
Police said that 756 grams of gold was recovered from the accused, of which 108 grams had been melted down.
According to Harendra Singh, DCP (Railways), “From the interrogation, it was learnt that five other people had come to Delhi for the theft.” Police said the remaining accused were absconding despite raids at their hideouts. Read more here
A 70-year-old woman allegedly jumped to death from the 11th floor of a house in a residential society in Gurgaon on Friday morning, said police. No note was recovered, added police. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC.
According to police, the woman was alone in the house at the time of the incident. “The woman had been staying at her sister’s house. She had been estranged from her husband for some time. Prima facie, probe has found that she got on a stool and jumped from the 11th floor balcony. The reason for the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained,” said a police officer.
Police said the body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem.
