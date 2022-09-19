scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Around 100 suggestions received after first phase of delimitation, AAP sees foul play

Delhi news today: BJP is expected to file complaints relating to clerical errors and in some cases physical boundary not being clear.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: September 19, 2022 8:07:40 am
aapDelhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal at the Rashtriya Janpratinidhi Sammelan, the party's first national convention. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi news live updates (September 19): A week after the first draft of the delimitation process, which decreased the number of municipal wards in Delhi from 272 to 250, was put up for feedback from the public and stakeholders, the commission has received around 100 suggestions, mostly from individuals. While the BJP is expected to file complaints relating to clerical errors and in some cases physical boundary not being clear, sources said the AAP is unhappy with the manner in which delimitation has been done.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 people from 20 states who came to attend the Aam Aadmi Party’s first ‘Jan Pratinidhi Sammelan’ (national conference) echoed a similar point on Sunday: That they wished to see Arvind Kejriwal as the Prime Minister one day. AAP leaders at the conference also tabled a resolution against what they call is BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’, and sought support and commitment from representatives to CM Arvind Kejriwal’s initiative to ‘Make India Number 1’.

In other news, with a higher number of students having largely scored higher in humanities papers than science papers in the Common University Entrance Test, science students who want to switch streams and be admitted to arts programmes in Delhi University are worried about the competition.

Live Blog

Delhi news live: Around 100 suggestions received after first phase of delimitation, AAP sees foul play; Science students who wish to switch to arts a worried lot after CUET results; With 1,446 elected representatives from 20 states, AAP flexes muscles, sends out expansion message. Follow this space for more live updates.

08:07 (IST)19 Sep 2022
Delhi: Retired head constable held for extortion, impersonating senior cop

A 60-year-old retired Delhi Police head constable has been arrested for allegedly posing as a senior police officer and extorting money from a man in Rohini, said police Sunday. The accused, Jai Bhagwan, retired from the force on August 31. Police said this was the first time he tried to extort money and was caught.

According to police, the incident was reported on Saturday at South Rohini police station when a man approached police saying he received multiple calls from a man who identified himself as SHO Samaypur Badli and later as SHO South Rohini.

“The caller told the complainant that he will help get his money back from a man named Praveen Gupta. The complainant went to Samaypur Badli police station to verify this but found the caller was lying. The accused/caller later told him he is SHO South Rohini. He then came to us to get things verified,” said police. Read the full report here

07:45 (IST)19 Sep 2022
Delhi news live updates

This is his first time in India, but Australian chef Michael Weldon is already taken in by the flavours and aromas of Old Delhi. He has tried butter chicken and roomali roti at Aslam’s chicken, seekh kebabs and mutton korma at Karim’s and chai from Munna tea stall near Khari Baoli, during his three-day stay in the Capital. On the fine-dining side, the 36-year-old had his first golgappa as part of the tasting menu at Indian Accent. Incidentally, it coincided with Onam and sadya delicacies.

Weldon’s relationship with cooking has evolved from a pastime to a passion, he says. In 2011, he entered MasterChef Australia for “a crazy reason”. The reluctant chef was given a dare by a friend, which made him scramble last-minute to enter the competition before the deadline. The dare was the beginning of a dream – to forge a career in cooking. Since his first cook on camera, he’s never looked back.

michael weldon Michael Weldon has also set his eyes, and his heart, on the sustainability movement in food. (Instagram/Michael Weldon)

A two-time contestant on the show (2011 and 2022), Weldon – originally from Adelaide but living in Melbourne now – runs catering companies, has worked as head chef, hosted cooking demonstrations, co-hosts Network 10’s culinary show ‘Farm to Fork’, and is the Ambassador and Chef at Coles SuperMarkets in Australia.

From MasterChef Australia to Karim’s in Old Delhi — Michael Weldon’s flavourful journey

Besides Delhi, during his month-long India trip, Weldon is making pit-stops at Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru for a series of interactive food and beverage demonstrations, masterclasses and curated dinners, “showcasing Australian culinary delights with a hint of Indian flavours”.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 07:43:58 am
