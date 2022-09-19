Delhi News Live Updates: Around 100 suggestions received after first phase of delimitation, AAP sees foul play

Delhi news live updates (September 19): A week after the first draft of the delimitation process, which decreased the number of municipal wards in Delhi from 272 to 250, was put up for feedback from the public and stakeholders, the commission has received around 100 suggestions, mostly from individuals. While the BJP is expected to file complaints relating to clerical errors and in some cases physical boundary not being clear, sources said the AAP is unhappy with the manner in which delimitation has been done.
Meanwhile, more than 1,000 people from 20 states who came to attend the Aam Aadmi Party’s first ‘Jan Pratinidhi Sammelan’ (national conference) echoed a similar point on Sunday: That they wished to see Arvind Kejriwal as the Prime Minister one day. AAP leaders at the conference also tabled a resolution against what they call is BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’, and sought support and commitment from representatives to CM Arvind Kejriwal’s initiative to ‘Make India Number 1’.
In other news, with a higher number of students having largely scored higher in humanities papers than science papers in the Common University Entrance Test, science students who want to switch streams and be admitted to arts programmes in Delhi University are worried about the competition.
A 60-year-old retired Delhi Police head constable has been arrested for allegedly posing as a senior police officer and extorting money from a man in Rohini, said police Sunday. The accused, Jai Bhagwan, retired from the force on August 31. Police said this was the first time he tried to extort money and was caught.
According to police, the incident was reported on Saturday at South Rohini police station when a man approached police saying he received multiple calls from a man who identified himself as SHO Samaypur Badli and later as SHO South Rohini.
“The caller told the complainant that he will help get his money back from a man named Praveen Gupta. The complainant went to Samaypur Badli police station to verify this but found the caller was lying. The accused/caller later told him he is SHO South Rohini. He then came to us to get things verified,” said police. Read the full report here
