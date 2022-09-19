Delhi News Live Updates: Around 100 suggestions received after first phase of delimitation, AAP sees foul play

This is his first time in India, but Australian chef Michael Weldon is already taken in by the flavours and aromas of Old Delhi. He has tried butter chicken and roomali roti at Aslam’s chicken, seekh kebabs and mutton korma at Karim’s and chai from Munna tea stall near Khari Baoli, during his three-day stay in the Capital. On the fine-dining side, the 36-year-old had his first golgappa as part of the tasting menu at Indian Accent. Incidentally, it coincided with Onam and sadya delicacies.

Weldon’s relationship with cooking has evolved from a pastime to a passion, he says. In 2011, he entered MasterChef Australia for “a crazy reason”. The reluctant chef was given a dare by a friend, which made him scramble last-minute to enter the competition before the deadline. The dare was the beginning of a dream – to forge a career in cooking. Since his first cook on camera, he’s never looked back.

Michael Weldon has also set his eyes, and his heart, on the sustainability movement in food. (Instagram/Michael Weldon)

A two-time contestant on the show (2011 and 2022), Weldon – originally from Adelaide but living in Melbourne now – runs catering companies, has worked as head chef, hosted cooking demonstrations, co-hosts Network 10’s culinary show ‘Farm to Fork’, and is the Ambassador and Chef at Coles SuperMarkets in Australia.

Besides Delhi, during his month-long India trip, Weldon is making pit-stops at Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru for a series of interactive food and beverage demonstrations, masterclasses and curated dinners, “showcasing Australian culinary delights with a hint of Indian flavours”.