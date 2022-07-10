Delhi News Live Updates: MCD school teacher held for ‘molesting’ woman inside Metro station; Five men barge into Haryana Congress MLA’s house in Gurgaon

Haryana Police STF arrests 5 for kidnapping Tamil Nadu-based businessman

The Haryana Police special task force (STF) Saturday arrested five men for allegedly kidnapping a Tamil Nadu-based businessman and his associate and demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. The STF said after a joint operation, conducted in coordination with the Delhi Police special cell, lasting over 13 hours, the duo was rescued. The accused will be handed over to Tamil Nadu police, who are on their way to Gurgaon, said STF officials.

On Friday around 9 am, IG STF Haryana received information from senior officials of Tamil Nadu police that two men from the state – a 56-year-old managing director of a textile firm and his 28-year-old accounts manager – had allegedly been kidnapped on Thursday evening from near the Delhi airport.

Police said the accused had contacted the businessman in Madurai and struck a deal to purchase cotton yarn from him. IG STF Haryana Satheesh Balan said the modus operandi of the accused was to extort money from the victims by luring them with a huge delivery contract of yarn and asking them to bring samples of their raw material. Read the full report here