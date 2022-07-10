Delhi News Live Updates: MCD school teacher held for ‘molesting’ woman inside Metro station; Five men barge into Haryana Congress MLA’s house in Gurgaon

Delhi News Live Updates (July 10): The Delhi Police has arrested a 33-year-old MCD school teacher for allegedly molesting and harassing a woman, also a teacher, inside a lift at a Metro station. Initial investigation revealed that they used to teach in the same school. A year and a half ago, the woman complained to the MCD department and police of the harassment following which the accused promised he wouldn’t harass her again.
On Friday around 9 am, IG STF Haryana received information from senior officials of Tamil Nadu police that two men from the state – a 56-year-old managing director of a textile firm and his 28-year-old accounts manager – had allegedly been kidnapped on Thursday evening from near the Delhi airport.
Police said the accused had contacted the businessman in Madurai and struck a deal to purchase cotton yarn from him. IG STF Haryana Satheesh Balan said the modus operandi of the accused was to extort money from the victims by luring them with a huge delivery contract of yarn and asking them to bring samples of their raw material. Read the full report here
Reacting to the Centre’s formation of the delimitation committee, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has adopted another tactic to run away from the civic polls by forming the committee with no direction on the number of wards to be set up in Delhi.
Expressing his displeasure over the lack of clarity on the committee’s functioning, AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “We are happy that the central government has constituted a committee for the ward delimitation of the MCD, but there is no direction on the number of wards, how will this committee work then?” Read the full report here
Days after arresting alleged key shooters of Punjabi singer Siddu Moosewala, the Delhi Police has found that one of the main conspirators, Sachin Bishnoi, who is a cousin of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi fled India more than a month before the incident. The Interpol had earlier issued a Red Corner Notice against Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar who claimed responsibility for Moosewala’s killing.
“As of now, we have found that Sachin along with Brar hatched the plan to kill the Punjabi singer. Sachin in April fled to Dubai on a fake passport. He made his fake passport and mentioned the address of Sangam Vihar,” a senior police officer said. Read more
The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked a former chief engineer of Delhi Jal Board, two senior executives of National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) and four others, apart from a private company, in a case of alleged corruption. The agency has alleged that the officials favoured the private company in grant of a tender for pecuniary gains.
Those booked by the agency include Jagdish Kumar Arora, the then chief engineer (WW); PK Gupta, the then senior engineer (WW)-II; Sushil Kumar Goel, the then executive engineer (E&M); Ashok Sharma, the then AE (E&M); and Ranjit Kumar, the then AAO.
Apart from them, among those booked are D K Mittal, the then general manager, NBCC (India) Limited; Sadhan Kumar, project executive, NBCC (India) Limited; and M/s NKG Infrastructure Ltd (through its Director). Read more here
The Delhi Police has arrested a 33-year-old MCD school teacher for allegedly molesting and harassing a woman, also a teacher, inside a lift at a Metro station.
DCP (metro) Jitendra Mani said, “He had been harassing the woman for a long time. On Thursday, information was received from the metro station controller that a woman was molested by a person. Police reached the spot, where the station controller produced the victim and accused,” he said.
Initial investigation revealed that they used to teach in the same school. A year and a half ago, the woman complained to the MCD department and police of the harassment following which the accused promised he wouldn’t harass her again. Later, he was shifted to another school, police said. Read more here
Gurgaon Police Saturday booked five persons for allegedly issuing threats to Congress MLA from Badli, Kuldeep Vats, and beating up his cook. According to police, the men had barged into the MLA’s residence in Pataudi on Friday.
Gurgaon Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said, “A complaint was received that five men barged into the house of Congress MLA Kuldeep Vats and threatened to kill him. The accused beat up his cook, who was present in the house. We have registered an FIR and a probe has been initiated.”
In the police complaint, Rajeev said he has been a cook for the MLA at his house in Pataudi for over two years. “Around 2 pm on Friday, five men knocked on the gate outside and when I went to check, they forcefully barged in and enquired about the MLA. When I told them he was not at home, the accused threatened the MLA to not speak ill about their associates. They said when they didn’t spare (Punjabi singer Sidhu) Moosewala, what makes him think he is safe. One of the accused slapped me and put a gun against my waist. The accused then went around the house and checked the rooms looking for him. They were all armed… they escaped into the fields nearby,” he alleged. Read more here
