Delhi News Live Updates: President Murmu and PM Modi pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

Standing out in a neighbourhood known for its picturesque view, the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi’s Connaught Place would not be out of place in Rome. Built in Italian style as New Delhi began to take its current shape, it is one of the capital’s oldest and most prominent Catholic churches.

The church stands in august company. Not far from it is the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, which originated as a Rajput bungalow and is associated with Guru Har Krishan, the eighth Sikh Guru. Also nearby is the distinctive British-era New Delhi General Post Office or the Gol Dak Khana.

According to Father Augustine Kuriapilly, who recorded the history of the Delhi Archdiocese in his book ‘Like a Mustard Seed’, the Gol Dak Khana was originally slated to be higher than one floor, which might have obscured the view of the cathedral.

