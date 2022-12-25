Delhi News Live Updates: President Murmu and PM Modi pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

Delhi News Live Updates: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary at his memorial in New Delhi on Sunday. “Tributes to Atalji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people,” the PM tweeted.
Meanwhile, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra went across the national capital on Saturday, starting from Badarpur border, where it entered the city from, and ending at the Red Fort. Following the march, Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP, accusing it of “relentlessly spreading fear and hatred” across the country to “divert” attention from people being “crippled economically”. Claiming that TV channels are “controlled by powers who want to spread hatred,” he said “24 ghanta Hindu-Muslim, Hindu-Muslim” is aired.
In other news, the Delhi Metro on Saturday completed 20 years of operations, in the national capital. It had commenced operations on December 24, 2002, after then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee flagged off the first train on the 8.4 km-long corridor in the Red Line. Since then, the network has expanded exponentially across Delhi-NCR.
