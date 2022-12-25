scorecardresearch
Delhi News Live Updates: President Murmu and PM Modi pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

Delhi News Live Updates: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman also paid floral tribute at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ on former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: December 25, 2022 10:16:14 am
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay floral tribute at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ on former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi News Live Updates: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary at his memorial in New Delhi on Sunday. “Tributes to Atalji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people,” the PM tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra went across the national capital on Saturday, starting from Badarpur border, where it entered the city from, and ending at the Red Fort. Following the march, Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP, accusing it of “relentlessly spreading fear and hatred” across the country to “divert” attention from people being “crippled economically”. Claiming that TV channels are “controlled by powers who want to spread hatred,” he said “24 ghanta Hindu-Muslim, Hindu-Muslim” is aired.

In other news, the Delhi Metro on Saturday completed 20 years of operations, in the national capital. It had commenced operations on December 24, 2002, after then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee flagged off the first train on the 8.4 km-long corridor in the Red Line. Since then, the network has expanded exponentially across Delhi-NCR.

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi govt to offer dose 3 of measles vaccine next year; Mayor polls could be 2-way fight between AAP and BJP; Follow this space to get the latest updates from your city

10:16 (IST)25 Dec 2022
Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary
10:15 (IST)25 Dec 2022
Prez Murmu and PM Modi pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary
10:13 (IST)25 Dec 2022
How Sacred Heart cathedral draws lakhs to celebrate birth of Christ

Standing out in a neighbourhood known for its picturesque view, the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi’s Connaught Place would not be out of place in Rome. Built in Italian style as New Delhi began to take its current shape, it is one of the capital’s oldest and most prominent Catholic churches.

The church stands in august company. Not far from it is the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, which originated as a Rajput bungalow and is associated with Guru Har Krishan, the eighth Sikh Guru. Also nearby is the distinctive British-era New Delhi General Post Office or the Gol Dak Khana.

According to Father Augustine Kuriapilly, who recorded the history of the Delhi Archdiocese in his book ‘Like a Mustard Seed’, the Gol Dak Khana was originally slated to be higher than one floor, which might have obscured the view of the cathedral.

Sisodia takes on L-G again, this time on lab services at mohalla clinics

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday urged Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to renew contracts of agencies that provide free lab tests at Delhi government hospitals and mohalla clinics.

According to a letter from Sisodia to Saxena, the file was sent to the L-G office on December 12. “Contract for lab services in Delhi government hospitals and mohalla clinics ends on December 31, 2022. New contract needs to be signed immediately to enable a new service provider to start working from January 1. It will cause huge inconvenience to the people if there is a gap,” Sisodia wrote.

The L-G House did not respond to messages seeking comment.

The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6 crore

It was a simple job – stand at the New Delhi Railway Station for six-eight hours every day and count each and every train that passes through. And that’s exactly what a group of 10-odd men from Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district did every day, for around 30 days, before realising the “job” they were doing – and one they had paid anywhere between Rs 2 lakh and 20 lakh to land – was fake.

“Since the pandemic, we have been suffering and looking for job opportunities to support our family. Last year, around December, I requested my father and my sister’s husband for money after our neighbour told us he had met a man named Vikas Rana, who works with the Northern Railways. We went to Delhi for training – all we had to do was count trains. We were sceptical of the activity, but the accused was a good friend of our neighbour. I feel ashamed now; I lost more than Rs 12 lakh,” said Jagadeesh (25), a BA graduate from Madurai who was one of those duped.

 

First published on: 25-12-2022 at 10:04:13 am
