Delhi News Live Updates: Ahead of G-20 summit, 41 stretches in Lutyens’ Delhi to get a facelift; Smooth sailing in CUET Day 1, minor hiccups

Delhi News Live Updates (July 16): As the national capital prepares to host the G-20 summit in 2023, Lutyens and New Delhi areas will soon get a facelift. About 41 key stretches spread across 61 km will be revamped with state-of-the-art infrastructure on a par with international standards of road redesign, said New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) member Kuljeet Singh Chahal.
The first day of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) saw some confusion as several candidates in Delhi showed up at the wrong venue on Friday morning, unaware of a change in their examination centre made the previous day. While many such candidates rushed to reach the correct venue after discovering their mistake, several were unable to appear for their Slot 1 papers scheduled for July 15.
The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to a man accused of rape by a woman who had been having a relationship with him for four years, saying that after having willingly lived with him, she cannot now allege rape if the relationship is not working out.
A 40-year-old businessman allegedly shot himself dead after allegedly gunning down his wife and two minor daughters over failure in his business, police said.
The deceased were identified as Israr Ahmed, Fahreena Praveen (35), Yashfika (11) and Inaya (9).
Israr was in the jeans business and faced huge losses, DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said. Read more here
While many such candidates rushed to reach the correct venue after discovering their mistake, several were unable to appear for their Slot 1 papers scheduled for July 15. Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) in Dwarka Sector 3 was among the venues in Delhi allotted for Slot 1 papers on July 15 when admit cards were issued to candidates on July 12. However, the centre was changed to Delhi University’s North Campus. Read more here
The Delhi Police has started investigating allegations that Max Super Speciality Hospital Patparganj and an interpreter assigned to a Yemeni couple and their child, who was treated at the hospital in April and May, allegedly fleeced them and their passports have also been withheld preventing their return home, the Delhi High Court was told on Friday.
A counsel representing the police, before the bench of Justice Yashwant Varma, said the complainant’s statement has been recorded and the probe is being closely monitored by the Deputy Commissioner of Police concerned. The hospital on July 11 had told the court that it is not in possession of passports of the petitioner’s wife and child.
While police confirmed that the passports are not with the hospital and maybe with the interpreter, it told the court that the probe is underway to find out how they reached her. There appeared to be some nexus between her and the hospital, the counsel representing police said. The court listed the matter for next hearing on July 20. Read more here
A bench of Vikram Nath and Hemant Gupta noted that the complainant woman’s case was that she was in a relationship with the man for four years and that her counsel had admitted that she was 21 years old when the relationship started.
“In view of the said fact, the complainant has willingly been staying with the appellant and had the relationship. Therefore, now if the relationship is not working out, the same cannot be a ground for lodging an FIR for the offence under Section 376(2)(n) IPC,” the SC said. Read more here
Established on July 10, 2020, FDRC is a pilot project based on a Memorandum of Understanding entered into between Deputy Commissioner of Police Vrinda Shukla (Women Security) on behalf of Noida Police and Professor Pradeep Kulshreshtha, Dean, School of Law, Sharda University. The centre facilitates mediation between parties for various family disputes including marital disputes. It also looks at issues around domestic violence, and those faced by couples in live-in relationships. Read the full report here
Under this mega redevelopment and beautification project, roads will be widened and strengthened for smooth travelling. Issues of potholes and patches will also be resolved to provide a better connectivity and travelling experience to the delegation of members from across 19 countries who will visit New Delhi for the summit. Announcing the details of the project, Chahal said the NDMC has planned the revamp project which will include increasing green covers on both sides of the roads, solar bollards on footpaths, solar street lights, smart pillars, cycle tracks etc. Read the full report here
