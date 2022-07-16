Delhi News Live Updates: Ahead of G-20 summit, 41 stretches in Lutyens’ Delhi to get a facelift; Smooth sailing in CUET Day 1, minor hiccups

Probing claims by Yemen family that hospital, interpreter fleeced them: Police

The Delhi Police has started investigating allegations that Max Super Speciality Hospital Patparganj and an interpreter assigned to a Yemeni couple and their child, who was treated at the hospital in April and May, allegedly fleeced them and their passports have also been withheld preventing their return home, the Delhi High Court was told on Friday.

A counsel representing the police, before the bench of Justice Yashwant Varma, said the complainant’s statement has been recorded and the probe is being closely monitored by the Deputy Commissioner of Police concerned. The hospital on July 11 had told the court that it is not in possession of passports of the petitioner’s wife and child.

While police confirmed that the passports are not with the hospital and maybe with the interpreter, it told the court that the probe is underway to find out how they reached her. There appeared to be some nexus between her and the hospital, the counsel representing police said. The court listed the matter for next hearing on July 20. Read more here