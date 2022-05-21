Delhi News Live: Overnight rains in parts of Delhi-NCR brings relief from scorching heat; IMD forecasts dust storm today

Delhi News Live Updates Today: Parts of the city recorded rainfall and strong winds on Friday evening, even as some areas recorded heatwave conditions. A thunderstorm or dust storm along with light to moderate rainfall and strong winds of about 30 to 40 kmph would occur over parts of west, northwest, northeast, southwest, central, east Delhi and the NCR, including Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida and Gurgaon, IMD said. In it’s bulletin, IMD said that a wet spell was likely over northwest India from May 20 to 24. While a dust storm or thunderstorm is on the forecast for Delhi on Saturday, the city could witness rainfall from May 22 to 24.
In other news, days after an FIR was filed against him, a 50-year-old associate professor from Delhi University’s Hindu College has been arrested in connection with an allegedly objectionable social media post referring to claims of a Shivling being found at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. Also,
In a separate development, dozens of shops were gutted after a fire broke out in Jhandewalan’s cycle market on Friday afternoon. The Delhi Fire Services rushed 27 fire tenders to the spot after they were informed that a fire had erupted at 2 pm in one of the shops next to Videocon Tower, and it was doused within three hours. As per locals and shopkeepers, a short circuit in one of the shops on the ground floor resulted in a fire which spread to adjacent shops.
