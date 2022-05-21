scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Delhi News Live: Overnight rains in parts of Delhi-NCR brings relief from scorching heat; IMD forecasts dust storm today

Delhi News Today Live Updates 21 May, Delhi Weather Today, Delhi News Updates, Delhi Heatwave Updates, Delhi Rainfall Alert news, Delhi Temperature News: While a dust storm or thunderstorm is on the forecast for Delhi on Saturday, the city could witness rainfall from May 22 to 24.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 21, 2022 9:05:52 am
In it's bulletin, IMD said that a wet spell was likely over northwest India from May 20 to 24. (Express/File)

Delhi News Live Updates Today: Parts of the city recorded rainfall and strong winds on Friday evening, even as some areas recorded heatwave conditions. A thunderstorm or dust storm along with light to moderate rainfall and strong winds of about 30 to 40 kmph would occur over parts of west, northwest, northeast, southwest, central, east Delhi and the NCR, including Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida and Gurgaon, IMD said. In it’s bulletin, IMD said that a wet spell was likely over northwest India from May 20 to 24. While a dust storm or thunderstorm is on the forecast for Delhi on Saturday, the city could witness rainfall from May 22 to 24.

In other news, days after an FIR was filed against him, a 50-year-old associate professor from Delhi University’s Hindu College has been arrested in connection with an allegedly objectionable social media post referring to claims of a Shivling being found at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. Also,

More from Delhi

In a separate development, dozens of shops were gutted after a fire broke out in Jhandewalan’s cycle market on Friday afternoon. The Delhi Fire Services rushed 27 fire tenders to the spot after they were informed that a fire had erupted at 2 pm in one of the shops next to Videocon Tower, and it was doused within three hours. As per locals and shopkeepers, a short circuit in one of the shops on the ground floor resulted in a fire which spread to adjacent shops.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live: Overnight rains in parts of Delhi-NCR brings relief from scorching heat; IMD forecasts dust storm today; DU’s Hindu College professor arrested for post on ‘Shivling’; Follow live updates here.

09:05 (IST)21 May 2022
Overnight rains in parts of Delhi-NCR brings relief from scorching heat

Parts of the city recorded rainfall and strong winds on Friday evening, even as some areas recorded heatwave conditions. A thunderstorm or dust storm along with light to moderate rainfall and strong winds of about 30 to 40 kmph would occur over parts of west, northwest, northeast, southwest, central, east Delhi and the NCR, including Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida and Gurgaon, IMD said. In it’s bulletin, IMD said that a wet spell was likely over northwest India from May 20 to 24. While a dust storm or thunderstorm is on the forecast for Delhi on Saturday, the city could witness rainfall from May 22 to 24.

08:45 (IST)21 May 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Hello and welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you the latest news updates from across Delhi-NCR region. Stay tuned!

Dozens of shops were gutted after a fire broke out in Jhandewalan’s cycle market on Friday afternoon. (Express)

A 25-year-old MBA graduate was found hanging at her parents’ home in Palam Vihar Extension Thursday, with her family alleging she was harassed for dowry by her husband and his family. Police have registered an FIR against her husband, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and his wife under IPC sections 304-B (dowry death) and 34 (common intention).

Police said the woman, Ritu Yadav, allegedly wrote on her arm and palm that her husband and in-laws were responsible for her death and that he had only married her to collect dowry. Police said she also allegedly wrote on her palm that she had left a five-page suicide note, and they have recovered the notebook in which it was written.

READ | In Gurgaon, 25-yr-old woman hangs herself, leaves suicide note blaming husband scribbled on arm

Stating that it is the only government to pay the highest minimum wages to unskilled workers in the country, the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) government Friday hiked their salary by around 3 per cent. After the hike in dearness allowance(DA), the monthly wages of unskilled labourers have been increased from Rs 16,064 to Rs 16,506 per month. Similarly, the wages for semi-skilled labourers have been increased by Rs 494 and will be Rs 18,187 per month.

READ | Delhi govt hikes minimum wage of labourers

A 19-year-old delivery staffer employed with grocery delivery platform Zepto succumbed to injuries after his two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle from the rear in Dwarka. A case of hit and run has been filed, said the police. The victim, Karan Raju, was a resident of Goyla Dairy and joined Zepto two months ago. His father said Karan joined Zepto about two months ago to help the family financially and save money to buy a gift for his sister’s wedding, scheduled for November.

READ | Delhi: 19-year-old, who joined Zepto delivery job to buy gift for sister’s wedding, killed in hit-and-run

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.