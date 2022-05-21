Delhi News Live: Overnight rains in parts of Delhi-NCR brings relief from scorching heat; IMD forecasts dust storm today

Dozens of shops were gutted after a fire broke out in Jhandewalan’s cycle market on Friday afternoon. (Express)

A 25-year-old MBA graduate was found hanging at her parents’ home in Palam Vihar Extension Thursday, with her family alleging she was harassed for dowry by her husband and his family. Police have registered an FIR against her husband, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and his wife under IPC sections 304-B (dowry death) and 34 (common intention).

Police said the woman, Ritu Yadav, allegedly wrote on her arm and palm that her husband and in-laws were responsible for her death and that he had only married her to collect dowry. Police said she also allegedly wrote on her palm that she had left a five-page suicide note, and they have recovered the notebook in which it was written.

Stating that it is the only government to pay the highest minimum wages to unskilled workers in the country, the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) government Friday hiked their salary by around 3 per cent. After the hike in dearness allowance(DA), the monthly wages of unskilled labourers have been increased from Rs 16,064 to Rs 16,506 per month. Similarly, the wages for semi-skilled labourers have been increased by Rs 494 and will be Rs 18,187 per month.

A 19-year-old delivery staffer employed with grocery delivery platform Zepto succumbed to injuries after his two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle from the rear in Dwarka. A case of hit and run has been filed, said the police. The victim, Karan Raju, was a resident of Goyla Dairy and joined Zepto two months ago. His father said Karan joined Zepto about two months ago to help the family financially and save money to buy a gift for his sister’s wedding, scheduled for November.