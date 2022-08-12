Delhi News Live Updates: Central Water Commission issues flood warning for Yamuna

Faridabad: Two students picked up for bullying and suicide of teen

Over five months after a 16-year-old student of a private school in Faridabad died by suicide, with his mother alleging that he was harassed over his sexual orientation and the school ignored her complaint, police said two of his former schoolmates were apprehended on Tuesday and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. While police said the boys have since been released, no further details were available.

“The names of the two minors came up during the probe. They were taken in for questioning and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Based their involvement and the investigation so far, Sections 6 (sexual assault) and 18 (attempt to commit an offence) of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act were invoked and added to the FIR. At the time of the alleged suicide, the two students had already shifted to another school,” said a police officer, who is part of the SIT formed to investigate the case.

On February 24, the 16-year-old boy was reported to have jumped to his death from the 15th floor of his residential society. Police had found a purported suicide note, addressed to his mother, in which he had blamed his school and "higher authorities".