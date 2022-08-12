Delhi News Live Updates: Central Water Commission issues flood warning for Yamuna

Delhi News Live Updates (August 12): The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued a flood warning for the Yamuna in Delhi on Friday. The warning is for a ‘severe’ flood situation, which means that the water level at the Old Railway Bridge is likely to touch or exceed the ‘danger level’. An official at the city’s flood control room confirmed that a warning had been issued for Friday with the possibility of the water level touching the ‘danger’ mark.
The Ghaziabad police have issued a traffic advisory in light of the full dress rehearsal scheduled to be held on Saturday as part of the ongoing Independence Day preparations, police said late Thursday.
As per the advisory issued by the superintendent of police (traffic), traffic will be diverted on Friday from 10 pm till the completion of the programmes on Saturday, and again on Sunday, from 10 pm till the programmes end on Monday.
Entry of heavy vehicles (buses, trucks and small commercial vehicles) from UP Gate, Anand Vihar, Seemapuri border, Tulsi Niketan and Bhopura into Delhi will be prohibited. All such vehicles can proceed to their destinations via Loni. Read more here
A 35-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after she was allegedly mauled by a pet dog, a pit bull, Thursday morning in Gurgaon’s Civil Lines area. Police said the woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.
According to police, the incident took place around 7 am when the woman, identified as Munni Rehman, who works as domestic help, was going to work.
A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Preliminary probe has found that the dog attacked her from behind, following which she fell on the road and the dog got on top of her and bit into her neck. A milkman, who was passing through, stopped his motorcycle and used the cap of milk cans to scare the dog away. The dog let her go after intervention from passersby, but as she was being rescued, the dog again pounced on her and bit her on the head and face.” Read more here
Days after Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Divya Kakran hit out at the Delhi government for not extending her any financial support or awards, the government said she had been awarded cash incentives till the time she played for the state.
On Sunday, while the games were underway, Kakran had tweeted that despite practising and living in Delhi for the past 20 years, she had never been awarded any money by the state government, nor had she received any help.
In a statement, the office of the deputy director of education (sports), said, “As per record she had been playing from Delhi till the year 2016-17 and she was suitably awarded cash incentives as per her performance…” The statement then said she had been awarded Rs 1,99,000 between 2010 and 2017. Read more here
“I want justice for my daughter. Everyone involved should be in jail,” said Rukhsana, whose daughter Kaynat Parveen (21) died on Tuesday in an alleged case of dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws in Northwest Delhi.
Police said that the victim’s husband Shakeel, mother-in-law Anwari and sister-in-law Hina had been arrested .
Surrounded by mourning relatives, Rukhsana at her home in Shakarpur said her daughter had called her twice on the day she died, complaining that she was not feeling well. After the second call around 7 pm, Rukhsana took her brother and son to meet Parveen. “She couldn’t even stand properly. They had physically and mentally harassed her so much over the year since her marriage,” she alleged. Read the full report here
Two labourers were killed while one was injured Thursday after the roof of the drain they were desilting collapsed on them in Greater Noida’s Sector 4 area.
The deceased, identified as Dilshad (20) and Rehan (18), and the injured labourer, Sajid (25), were brought to the Yatharth Hospital for treatment, where the duo died during treatment, police said, adding that their bodies were sent for post-mortem.
Meanwhile, Sajid remains under treatment. His brother Rashid said that he suffered a leg fracture. Sajid said, “After the drain collapsed, we were pulled out by the public. However, my friends did not survive.” Read more here
After being removed from sector 53 in Gurgaon, the Gadia Lohar community that runs the Banjara Market has moved to a new location in sector 70A to set up shops and hutments. More than 400 hutments are currently being built to work as shops and homes for the shopkeepers and their families.
In October last year, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) demolished shanties and shops and removed the community from sector 53, saying that the hutments had come up on government land. However, temporary hutments returned. The HSVP then carried out another demolition exercise in April this year.
The Banjara Market is popular among residents of Delhi-NCR for furniture and home decoration articles at reasonable prices. The community, originally from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, moved to nearby areas over the past few months after the demolition drive. Read the full report here
With days left to go for the demolition of Noida’s Supertech twin towers, the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) has given its clearance for charging the towers subject to certain assurances given by Edifice Engineering and Supertech Ltd, sources said.
The demolition is fixed for August 21, with a cushion period that ends on August 28 the last date for completion of the demolition process keeping in mind the extension order of May 17 of the Supreme Court. Noida Authority held a meeting on August 6 to discuss the status of demolition, following directions of an SC order on July 29 in a miscellaneous application filed by Supertech Ltd. CBRI had sought details of the blast design, ground vibration, post demolition debris assessment, test blast, vibration monitoring report, dust cloud and structural audit of Emerald Court and ATS village which are in the vicinity of the site. Read the full report here
When the Delhi High Court reopens next week after a week-long break, it will be called upon to decide on a unique case. A 49-year-old woman from Bengaluru wants the court to stop her friend, a Noida-based 48-year-old man with a debilitating health condition, from travelling to Europe allegedly to undergo assisted suicide or euthanasia — an option not available in India to a person who is not terminally ill.
According to a petition filed before the court on Wednesday, the man has been suffering from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome since 2014 and is allegedly planning to travel to Switzerland for a physician-assisted suicide. The woman, who has described herself as a close friend of the patient, has pleaded that his parents, other family members and friends would suffer “irreparable loss” and “hardship” if the plea to halt his travel is not allowed.
The petitioner declined to speak to The Indian Express when contacted through her lawyer. Records attached with the petition reveals that she has been in constant communication with the man and his family members about his health condition. They include a message purportedly sent by the man to the petitioner: “Looking at euthanasia options. Had enough.” Read the full report here
Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned the state of the Central Government’s finances, citing its opposition to freebies from political parties, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused the AAP leader of giving a “perverse twist” to the debate and said that spending on health and education has never been viewed in this category.
Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Kejriwal said, “For the past few days, the way free services given to the public are being opposed is rather baffling. It is being said that if this is not stopped, governments across the country will go bankrupt. They are saying it will lead to a crisis and all such services should be immediately stopped. This also creates doubts about the economic wellbeing of the Central Government. Such huge opposition makes me wonder if it is in bad condition.”
Calling for a “genuine debate” on the issue, Sitharaman told reporters, “The Delhi Chief Minister has given a perverse twist to the debate on freebies. Health and education have never been called freebies. No Indian government has ever denied them. So by classifying education and health as freebies, Kerjiwal is trying to bring in a sense of worry and fear in the minds of the poor.” Read more here
Over five months after a 16-year-old student of a private school in Faridabad died by suicide, with his mother alleging that he was harassed over his sexual orientation and the school ignored her complaint, police said two of his former schoolmates were apprehended on Tuesday and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. While police said the boys have since been released, no further details were available.
“The names of the two minors came up during the probe. They were taken in for questioning and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Based their involvement and the investigation so far, Sections 6 (sexual assault) and 18 (attempt to commit an offence) of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act were invoked and added to the FIR. At the time of the alleged suicide, the two students had already shifted to another school,” said a police officer, who is part of the SIT formed to investigate the case.
On February 24, the 16-year-old boy was reported to have jumped to his death from the 15th floor of his residential society. Police had found a purported suicide note, addressed to his mother, in which he had blamed his school and “higher authorities”. Read the full report here
The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued a flood warning for the Yamuna in Delhi on Friday.
The warning is for a ‘severe’ flood situation, which means that the water level at the Old Railway Bridge is likely to touch or exceed the ‘danger level’. The danger level at the Old Railway Bridge is 205.33 metres. An official at the city’s flood control room confirmed that a warning had been issued for Friday with the possibility of the water level touching the ‘danger’ mark.
A ‘severe’ flood warning remains on the forecast for the Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge from Aug 13 to 16 as well. Read more here
