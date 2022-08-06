Delhi News Live Updates: BJP denies link to man booked for ‘abusing, pushing’ woman in Noida society

Delhi news live updates (August 6): Noida Police on Friday booked a man for allegedly verbally abusing and pushing a woman during an argument about encroachment of the common area in a posh residential society on Friday. The incident came to light after a video purportedly capturing the argument was posted on social media. The accused, Shrikant Tyagi, lives in Grand Omaxe society in Noida’s Sector 93B, police said. The BJP, meanwhile, denied reports that Tyagi was a leader with the party.
Even as it reverts to the old excise regime — which means all private vends will shut down — the Delhi government has planned to open five premium vends each under its four departments in upscale areas, malls and big markets where people can buy imported premium liquor, said officials. “Under the old policy, imported brands were sold by private vends while government shops largely dealt with country liquor and some Indian-made foreign liquor. Now, as the government has decided to shut these (private) vends, there is a plan to open premium vends so people can walk in and buy without rush,” said an official.
In other news, after the Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Montenegro wrote to L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena about shortage of water at the consulate in Greater Kailash, the L-G has asked the Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to address the issue, noting that such things “tarnish India’s international image”.
Delhi Police has decided to reward people who detect dummy improvised explosive devices (IEDs) placed during mock security drills, it is learnt. Sources said police personnel who spot the dummy IEDs would be rewarded too.
The decision, sources said, was taken after the Delhi Police Special Cell “infiltrated and planted” 30 dummy IEDs in places with high footfall, of which 12 were detected – by the public, private security guards and local police.
As reported by The Indian Express earlier, the decision to conduct the mock drills was taken in light of a warning by Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) that it would orchestrate suicide bombings in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat over comments on the Prophet made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Read more
Hi!
Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest news from Delhi-NCR.