Delhi News Live Updates: BJP denies link to man booked for ‘abusing, pushing’ woman in Noida society

Saturday, August 06, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 6, 2022 9:20:58 am
shrikant tyagiAccording to board members, the incident took place around 2-2.30 pm when some residents of the society approached Shrikant Tyagi, who had allegedly planted eight palm trees in the common area of the complex. (Video screengrab)

Delhi news live updates (August 6):  Noida Police on Friday booked a man for allegedly verbally abusing and pushing a woman during an argument about encroachment of the common area in a posh residential society on Friday. The incident came to light after a video purportedly capturing the argument was posted on social media. The accused, Shrikant Tyagi, lives in Grand Omaxe society in Noida’s Sector 93B, police said. The BJP, meanwhile, denied reports that Tyagi was a leader with the party.

Even as it reverts to the old excise regime — which means all private vends will shut down — the Delhi government has planned to open five premium vends each under its four departments in upscale areas, malls and big markets where people can buy imported premium liquor, said officials. “Under the old policy, imported brands were sold by private vends while government shops largely dealt with country liquor and some Indian-made foreign liquor. Now, as the government has decided to shut these (private) vends, there is a plan to open premium vends so people can walk in and buy without rush,” said an official.

In other news, after the Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Montenegro wrote to L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena about shortage of water at the consulate in Greater Kailash, the L-G has asked the Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to address the issue, noting that such things “tarnish India’s international image”.

Live Blog

Delhi news live: BJP denies link to man booked for ‘abusing, pushing’ woman in Noida society; Premium liquor vends to come up in upscale areas in Delhi; L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena asks Chief Secretary to address issue of water shortage at the Montenegro consulate. Follow this space for more updates.

09:20 (IST)06 Aug 2022
Detect dummy IED, get a reward: Delhi Police bid to incentivise alert citizens

Delhi Police has decided to reward people who detect dummy improvised explosive devices (IEDs) placed during mock security drills, it is learnt. Sources said police personnel who spot the dummy IEDs would be rewarded too.

The decision, sources said, was taken after the Delhi Police Special Cell “infiltrated and planted” 30 dummy IEDs in places with high footfall, of which 12 were detected – by the public, private security guards and local police.

As reported by The Indian Express earlier, the decision to conduct the mock drills was taken in light of a warning by Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) that it would orchestrate suicide bombings in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat over comments on the Prophet made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Read more

09:17 (IST)06 Aug 2022
Delhi news live updates

Heart of Delhi sees Congress protest; Rahul, Priyanka, Pilot among those detained

The heart of Delhi saw high drama on Friday as Congress leaders defied prohibitory orders imposed by police and took out protests against inflation, unemployment and rising prices. Several Congress workers and leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Sachin Pilot, were detained and taken to Kingsway Camp police station.

New Delhi district police had earlier denied permission for the protests citing CrPC Section 144 being imposed across the district except at Jantar Mantar. A letter regarding the same was sent on Thursday to AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, police said.

“India is witnessing the death of democracy,” Rahul Gandhi said in a press conference on Friday morning. “What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is being destroyed in front of your eyes. Anybody who stands against this idea of onset of dictatorship is viciously attacked, jailed, arrested and beaten up.”

During the march to Parliament, he was detained alongside several others.

First published on: 06-08-2022 at 09:12:51 am