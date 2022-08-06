Delhi News Live Updates: BJP denies link to man booked for ‘abusing, pushing’ woman in Noida society

According to board members, the incident took place around 2-2.30 pm when some residents of the society approached Shrikant Tyagi, who had allegedly planted eight palm trees in the common area of the complex. (Video screengrab)

Delhi news live updates (August 6): Noida Police on Friday booked a man for allegedly verbally abusing and pushing a woman during an argument about encroachment of the common area in a posh residential society on Friday. The incident came to light after a video purportedly capturing the argument was posted on social media. The accused, Shrikant Tyagi, lives in Grand Omaxe society in Noida’s Sector 93B, police said. The BJP, meanwhile, denied reports that Tyagi was a leader with the party.

Even as it reverts to the old excise regime — which means all private vends will shut down — the Delhi government has planned to open five premium vends each under its four departments in upscale areas, malls and big markets where people can buy imported premium liquor, said officials. “Under the old policy, imported brands were sold by private vends while government shops largely dealt with country liquor and some Indian-made foreign liquor. Now, as the government has decided to shut these (private) vends, there is a plan to open premium vends so people can walk in and buy without rush,” said an official.

In other news, after the Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Montenegro wrote to L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena about shortage of water at the consulate in Greater Kailash, the L-G has asked the Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to address the issue, noting that such things “tarnish India’s international image”.