Delhi News Live Updates: Aaftab Poonawala told court he hit Shraddha Walkar as he was provoked, says his lawyer

With a few weeks left for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the AAP has chalked out 1,000 nukkad sabhas, magic and guitar shows and other activities under the ‘Kejriwal ki sarkar, Kejriwal ka parshad’ campaign. The nukkad sabhas will be held by the party’s star campaigners from November 23 to December 2.

An AAP candidate campaigns at Navjeevan camp ahead of the MCD polls on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)