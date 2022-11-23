Delhi News Live Updates: Aaftab Poonawala told court he hit Shraddha Walkar as he was provoked, says his lawyer

Delhi-NCR News Live Updates: In the first admission in court of violence against Shraddha Walkar, her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala told a Delhi court on Tuesday that he hit her because she “provoked” him. During the hearing, Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla asked Poonawala if he was mistreated during questioning or had any issues. “Poonawala told the court that he had no issues and that he was fully cooperating with the investigation. He also told the judge that he was provoked, because of which he hit (her),” Advocate Abinash Kumar, Poonawala’s legal aid counsel, told The Indian Express.
With jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s health at the centre of a fierce political debate, medical records accessed by The Indian Express show a fall in the bathroom of Tihar jail in June ostensibly necessitated two procedures to administer transforaminal epidural steroid injections (TFESI) for back pain in July and August. These appear to be the two “surgeries” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia referred to in a press conference recently, after a video emerged of Jain receiving a massage inside the jail.
In other news, a protest broke out at Delhi University’s Academic Council (AC) meeting on Tuesday, with several elected members opposing a recent notification specifying classroom sizes. In the AC’s agenda, the notification had been listed as a decision taken by the Vice-Chancellor “in exercise of his powers/delegated power vested on him other than emergency powers”.