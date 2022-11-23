scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Aaftab Poonawala told court he hit Shraddha Walkar as he was provoked, says his lawyer

During the hearing, Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla asked Poonawala if he was mistreated during questioning or had any issues.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | November 23, 2022 9:05:17 am
Shraddha Walkar case, Shraddha Walkar murder case, Shraddha Walkar murder, police on Shraddha Walkar case, probe in Shraddha Walkar case, accused in Shraddha Walkar case, delhi policeShraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered on May 18 by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawalla. (Express Photo)

Delhi-NCR News Live Updates: In the first admission in court of violence against Shraddha Walkar, her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala told a Delhi court on Tuesday that he hit her because she “provoked” him. During the hearing, Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla asked Poonawala if he was mistreated during questioning or had any issues. “Poonawala told the court that he had no issues and that he was fully cooperating with the investigation. He also told the judge that he was provoked, because of which he hit (her),” Advocate Abinash Kumar, Poonawala’s legal aid counsel, told The Indian Express.

With jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s health at the centre of a fierce political debate, medical records accessed by The Indian Express show a fall in the bathroom of Tihar jail in June ostensibly necessitated two procedures to administer transforaminal epidural steroid injections (TFESI) for back pain in July and August. These appear to be the two “surgeries” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia referred to in a press conference recently, after a video emerged of Jain receiving a massage inside the jail.

In other news, a protest broke out at Delhi University’s Academic Council (AC) meeting on Tuesday, with several elected members opposing a recent notification specifying classroom sizes. In the AC’s agenda, the notification had been listed as a decision taken by the Vice-Chancellor “in exercise of his powers/delegated power vested on him other than emergency powers”.

Aaftab Poonawala told court he hit Shraddha Walkar as he was provoked, says his lawyer; Satyendar Jain's medical records point to fall in jail, 2 epidural procedures.

MCD polls: In AAP push, nukkad sabhas, magic shows, some dance

With a few weeks left for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the AAP has chalked out 1,000 nukkad sabhas, magic and guitar shows and other activities under the ‘Kejriwal ki sarkar, Kejriwal ka parshad’ campaign. The nukkad sabhas will be held by the party’s star campaigners from November 23 to December 2.

An AAP candidate campaigns at Navjeevan camp ahead of the MCD polls on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Through the campaign, announced by Deputy Chief Minister and senior party leader Manish Sisodia Monday, the party aims to raise awareness regarding “rampant corruption and maladministration” of the BJP during its reign in MCD for 15 years, said AAP in a statement. During the sabhas, all the star campaigners, MLAs, ward candidates and local party leaders will have one-on-one interactions with locals to understand their issues. The party will also organise ‘Dance for Democracy’, nukkad nataks, guitar and magic shows to woo voters across the districts and wards.

“Once the Kejriwal government comes to power in the MCD, we will work with the same passion in the MCD being carried out in the state by the Delhi government. From tomorrow, AAP is going to further intensify its election campaign in the second phase under the theme ‘Kejriwal ki sarkar, Kejriwal ka parshad’. The public support we have received in our jansamvad, padyatras and door-to-door campaigns clearly indicates that Kejriwal will win in MCD,” said AAP minister and state convenor Gopal Rai.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 09:05:17 am
