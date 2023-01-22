Delhi News Live Updates: Smog engulfs Delhi as air quality remains ‘poor’; rainfall predicted from Jan 24-27

Delhi News Live Updates: The air quality in Delhi remained in ‘poor category’ on Sunday morning, as smog engulfed the city. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 245. According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to receive rainfall from January 24 to 27 with a western disturbance affecting northwest India. The city has seen a prolonged dry spell this winter with no rainfall all through November, December and January so far, making this the longest such dry spell in the winter in about six years.
A day after an exchange between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena, in which the L-G flagged what he said was falling attendance and enrolment in government schools, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia wrote to Saxena Saturday asking him “not to ridicule the achievements” of teachers and children in Delhi. In his letter, Sisodia wrote that the figures the L-G mentioned in his letter to Kejriwal are false. “Delhi’s 60,000 teachers, 18 lakh children and their 36 lakh parents, who have improved Delhi’s education system with their hard work, are feeling insulted because of you,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP on Saturday wrote to Saxena asking that Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal be suspended from her post till the completion of a police inquiry into the events leading up to the “alleged eve-teasing” incident against her following reports that the accused is “an Aam Aadmi Party worker”. The incident in question allegedly took place outside the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on the intervening night of January 18 and 19.
he minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 8.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.
The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 97 per cent, they said. The weather office has predicted moderate fog while the maximum temperature is likely to be 22 degrees Celsius.
Light to moderate rainfall is expected in the city next week. (PTI)
“I cannot look at myself in the mirror anymore… Whenever I do, I remember how my face was blackened and my head tonsured even as I pleaded for help from everyone… all the trauma from that incident comes back.” At the home of the 21-year-old woman — who was, a year ago, allegedly gangraped and publicly paraded by her neighbours around the lanes of Shahdara — the mental scars are still palpable.
Speaking to The Indian Express, she recalled how, ever since the incident, she has become much more reclusive and scared to step out of her house. “It changed me in multiple ways… I liked cooking for everyone and going out for household chores. Now I mostly stay home as people in the locality keep looking at me and I feel ashamed.”
On January 26 last year, the woman was kidnapped from her house, gangraped, tonsured and publicly shamed with a garland of shoes around her neck for more than an hour even as bystanders made videos of the incident. (Read More)
The Delhi Police arrested a 41-year-old man who allegedly posed as an employee of the royal family of Abu Dhabi and cheated the Leela Palace Hotel by staying for over three months and leaving without paying the bill running into lakhs of rupees. The police said the accused, Mohammed Sharif, was arrested from Bengaluru on January 19.
The police said Sharif stayed at the five-star hotel from August 1 to November 20 last year and left without informing anyone. The man also allegedly stole silverware and other items from the hotel room, the police said, adding that he owes Rs 23-24 lakh to the hotel. A case was registered against Sharif on the complaint of the hotel management on Saturday. (Read More)
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, will be the Chief Guest at India's 74th Republic Day Parade celebrations, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Saturday. He will on a state visit to India from January 24-26. For the first time, an Egyptian military contingent will also take part in the Republic Day celebrations. The contingent will have around 180 military personnel participating in the parade.
Egypt and India are also conducting their first ever joint exercise between Speacial Forces. The excercise named Cyclone-l is being held in Rajasthan, where Special Contingents of both the forces are taking part in various activites to enhance their skills and interopability.
Big blue boards point pedestrians across Central and South Delhi to subways at night, but people are forced to cross busy roads instead as these shut at 10 pm. When The Indian Express visited six subways in the early hours of January 20, five were shut and pedestrians were seen crossing the roads hurriedly, navigating their way through traffic.
Just days earlier, on Tuesday, a 30-year-old IIT PhD student died and his friend was injured after being hit by a four-wheeler while crossing the road outside the campus. The Public Works Department subway, located 15 metres from the campus’ main gate, remains shut after 10 pm. Many students said they pointed to the risk this poses, but in vain. (Read More)
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday chaired the first meeting of a high-level committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for Yamuna cleaning, where a six-month plan of action with quantified timelines was charted out.
Raj Niwas said Saxena had asked officials to stick to timelines and warned them against shifting goalposts.
After taking stock of the water quality in the Yamuna and the various drains in the city along with the status of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) in the city, the meeting deliberated on a concrete future plan of action, Raj Niwas stated. (Read More)
A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Delhi Metro, officials said.
Police said the incident came to light when they received a complaint from a person regarding a theft of Rs 3,20,000 from his bank account. In his complaint, the person alleged he received a call from one Rohit, who claimed to be the HR manager in Delhi Metro and said he will provide him a job in Delhi Metro on payment of money. (Read More)
Delhi has seen a prolonged dry spell this winter with no rainfall all through November, December and January so far, making this the longest such dry spell in the winter in about six years.
In 2021, there was no rainfall in November, while December recorded around six days of rainfall, India Meteorological Department data shows. In 2020, both November and December recorded a day of rainfall each, while in 2019, there were two rainy days in November and December each. There were three days of rainfall in November 2018 and two rainy days in December that year. November 2017 recorded no rainfall, but December 2017 recorded two such days.
The last time that Delhi recorded no rainfall in November, December and January was in 2016. (Read More)