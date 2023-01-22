Delhi News Live Updates: Smog engulfs Delhi as air quality remains ‘poor’; rainfall predicted from Jan 24-27

Delhi News Live Updates: The air quality in Delhi remained in ‘poor category’ on Sunday morning, as smog engulfed the city. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 245. According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to receive rainfall from January 24 to 27 with a western disturbance affecting northwest India. The city has seen a prolonged dry spell this winter with no rainfall all through November, December and January so far, making this the longest such dry spell in the winter in about six years.

A day after an exchange between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena, in which the L-G flagged what he said was falling attendance and enrolment in government schools, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia wrote to Saxena Saturday asking him “not to ridicule the achievements” of teachers and children in Delhi. In his letter, Sisodia wrote that the figures the L-G mentioned in his letter to Kejriwal are false. “Delhi’s 60,000 teachers, 18 lakh children and their 36 lakh parents, who have improved Delhi’s education system with their hard work, are feeling insulted because of you,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP on Saturday wrote to Saxena asking that Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal be suspended from her post till the completion of a police inquiry into the events leading up to the “alleged eve-teasing” incident against her following reports that the accused is “an Aam Aadmi Party worker”. The incident in question allegedly took place outside the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on the intervening night of January 18 and 19.