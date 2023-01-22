scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Delhi News Live Updates: Smog engulfs Delhi as air quality remains ‘poor’; rainfall predicted from Jan 24-27

Delhi News Live Updates: According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to receive rainfall from January 24 to 27 with a western disturbance affecting northwest India.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | January 22, 2023 10:33 IST
According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 245. (ANI Photo)

Delhi News Live Updates: The air quality in Delhi remained in ‘poor category’ on Sunday morning, as smog engulfed the city. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 245. According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to receive rainfall from January 24 to 27 with a western disturbance affecting northwest India. The city has seen a prolonged dry spell this winter with no rainfall all through November, December and January so far, making this the longest such dry spell in the winter in about six years.

A day after an exchange between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena, in which the L-G flagged what he said was falling attendance and enrolment in government schools, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia wrote to Saxena Saturday asking him “not to ridicule the achievements” of teachers and children in Delhi. In his letter, Sisodia wrote that the figures the L-G mentioned in his letter to Kejriwal are false. “Delhi’s 60,000 teachers, 18 lakh children and their 36 lakh parents, who have improved Delhi’s education system with their hard work, are feeling insulted because of you,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP on Saturday wrote to Saxena asking that Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal be suspended from her post till the completion of a police inquiry into the events leading up to the “alleged eve-teasing” incident against her following reports that the accused is “an Aam Aadmi Party worker”. The incident in question allegedly took place outside the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on the intervening night of January 18 and 19.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live Updates: Hansraj College sees protest over veg-only menu; Delhi medical colleges to offer new-age courses; Follow this space to get the latest updates from your city

10:33 (IST)22 Jan 2023
Minimum temperature in city settles above normal

he minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 8.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 97 per cent, they said. The weather office has predicted moderate fog while the maximum temperature is likely to be 22 degrees Celsius.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in the city next week. (PTI)

10:31 (IST)22 Jan 2023
‘I remember how my face was blackened, head tonsured’: A year on, Shahdara gangrape victim is scared, but resilient

“I cannot look at myself in the mirror anymore… Whenever I do, I remember how my face was blackened and my head tonsured even as I pleaded for help from everyone… all the trauma from that incident comes back.” At the home of the 21-year-old woman — who was, a year ago, allegedly gangraped and publicly paraded by her neighbours around the lanes of Shahdara — the mental scars are still palpable.

Speaking to The Indian Express, she recalled how, ever since the incident, she has become much more reclusive and scared to step out of her house. “It changed me in multiple ways… I liked cooking for everyone and going out for household chores. Now I mostly stay home as people in the locality keep looking at me and I feel ashamed.”

On January 26 last year, the woman was kidnapped from her house, gangraped, tonsured and publicly shamed with a garland of shoes around her neck for more than an hour even as bystanders made videos of the incident. (Read More)

10:18 (IST)22 Jan 2023
Karnataka man arrested for posing as Abu Dhabi royal family staff and cheating Leela Hotel of lakhs

The Delhi Police arrested a 41-year-old man who allegedly posed as an employee of the royal family of Abu Dhabi and cheated the Leela Palace Hotel by staying for over three months and leaving without paying the bill running into lakhs of rupees. The police said the accused, Mohammed Sharif, was arrested from Bengaluru on January 19.

The police said Sharif stayed at the five-star hotel from August 1 to November 20 last year and left without informing anyone. The man also allegedly stole silverware and other items from the hotel room, the police said, adding that he owes Rs 23-24 lakh to the hotel. A case was registered against Sharif on the complaint of the hotel management on Saturday. (Read More)

10:17 (IST)22 Jan 2023
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to be Chief Guest at India's 74th Republic Day Parade

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, will be the Chief Guest at India's 74th Republic Day Parade celebrations, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Saturday. He will on a state visit to India from January 24-26. For the first time, an Egyptian military contingent will also take part in the Republic Day celebrations. The contingent will have around 180 military personnel participating in the parade.

Egypt and India are also conducting their first ever joint exercise between Speacial Forces. The excercise named Cyclone-l is being held in Rajasthan, where Special Contingents of both the forces are taking part in various activites to enhance their skills and interopability. 

09:39 (IST)22 Jan 2023
Delhi’s subways shut after 10 pm, pedestrians left with no choice but to dodge traffic

Big blue boards point pedestrians across Central and South Delhi to subways at night, but people are forced to cross busy roads instead as these shut at 10 pm. When The Indian Express visited six subways in the early hours of January 20, five were shut and pedestrians were seen crossing the roads hurriedly, navigating their way through traffic.

Just days earlier, on Tuesday, a 30-year-old IIT PhD student died and his friend was injured after being hit by a four-wheeler while crossing the road outside the campus. The Public Works Department subway, located 15 metres from the campus’ main gate, remains shut after 10 pm. Many students said they pointed to the risk this poses, but in vain. (Read More)

09:39 (IST)22 Jan 2023
Cleaning Yamuna difficult because of ‘legacy neglect’ but achievable: Delhi L-G Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday chaired the first meeting of a high-level committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for Yamuna cleaning, where a six-month plan of action with quantified timelines was charted out.

Raj Niwas said Saxena had asked officials to stick to timelines and warned them against shifting goalposts.

After taking stock of the water quality in the Yamuna and the various drains in the city along with the status of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) in the city, the meeting deliberated on a concrete future plan of action, Raj Niwas stated. (Read More)

09:36 (IST)22 Jan 2023
Man posing as Delhi Metro HR manager dupes people on pretext of fake jobs, held

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Delhi Metro, officials said.

Police said the incident came to light when they received a complaint from a person regarding a theft of Rs 3,20,000 from his bank account. In his complaint, the person alleged he received a call from one Rohit, who claimed to be the HR manager in Delhi Metro and said he will provide him a job in Delhi Metro on payment of money. (Read More)

09:36 (IST)22 Jan 2023
Delhi sees its driest winter so far in six years

Delhi has seen a prolonged dry spell this winter with no rainfall all through November, December and January so far, making this the longest such dry spell in the winter in about six years.

In 2021, there was no rainfall in November, while December recorded around six days of rainfall, India Meteorological Department data shows. In 2020, both November and December recorded a day of rainfall each, while in 2019, there were two rainy days in November and December each. There were three days of rainfall in November 2018 and two rainy days in December that year. November 2017 recorded no rainfall, but December 2017 recorded two such days.

The last time that Delhi recorded no rainfall in November, December and January was in 2016. (Read More)

Capital’s G20 checklist: What’s set to change in Delhi ahead of the summit?

Streets bathed in warm LED lights, return of double-decker buses, langar at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, ensuring zero internet connectivity blackspots — as Delhi prepares to host seven sets of events in the run-up to the G20 summit in September, it is relying on such small but significant interventions to give visitors a taste of what the city has to offer.

The objective is two-fold — fixing some of the city’s perennial issues ranging from waterlogging to mobility, and showcasing Delhi to the world as a microcosm of the country’s cultural and secular credentials.

According to documents related to preparation accessed by The Indian Express, the aim this time is to create lasting infrastructure — something that was lacking during the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

How can L-G repeatedly scuttle it?’: Delhi govt re-sends Finland teachers’ training proposal to Raj Niwas

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government re-sent its proposal to send government school teachers to Finland for training – an issue that had dominated the recently concluded session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly — for clearance to Raj Niwas again on Friday, asking how the L-G can scuttle the initiative by “repeatedly raising flimsy objections.”

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged that Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena had “stalled” the proposal twice by placing objections over the file, despite the AAP government’s approval.

The L-G, in his letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal early on Friday, said he was glad that the issue of education and teachers’ training was being raised by the CM and AAP MLAs following which he took on the Delhi government over it.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 09:31 IST
