Delhi News Live Updates: BJP names Rekha Gupta for mayoral post, Kamal Bagdi for deputy mayor

Delhi News Today Live Updates, December 27, 2022: The BJP Tuesday named Rekha Gupta, who is elected from Pitampura ward for the mayoral post. The party also named Kamal Bagdi for the deputy mayor’s post. Former SDMC mayor Kamaljeet, Independent candidate Gajender Daral, who joined BJP Tuesday, and Pankaj Luthra were nominated as Standing Committee members.
Meanwhile, Delhi woke up to a cold morning on Tuesday with the city wrapped in dense fog amid the continuing cold wave conditions. The city’s official observatory, Safdurjung, recorded a temperature of 7 degrees Celsius. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), The minimum and maximum temperatures in Delhi are likely to continue between 5-8 degree celsius and 16-20 degree Celsius respectively until January 1.
In other news, days after the state health department had asked officials to ensure genome sequencing is done for all positive Covid cases being reported in the city, the process is yet to begin at Delhi’s two laboratories at Lok Nayak Hospital and Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS). According to officials, this is because very few samples are coming in.
Delhi BJP Tuesday named Rekha Gupta, who is elected from Pitampura ward for the mayor post. The party also named Kamal Bagdi for the deputy mayor's post. Former SDMC mayor Kamaljeet and the Independent candidate Gajender Daral, who joined BJP Tuesday, were nominated as Standing Committee members.
(Express Photos by Prem Nath Pandey)
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be present at the state-run LNJP Hospital here during the mock drill to ascertain Covid preparedness of the facility, official sources said.
A mock drill will be conducted across all Delhi government hospitals on Tuesday following a direction from the Centre,
amid a surge in coronavirus cases triggered by the BF.7 variant in some foreign nations.
The sources said that during the mock drill at LNJP, Sisodia, who also holds the health portfolio, will be present at the medical facility. (PTI)