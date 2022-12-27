Delhi News Live Updates: BJP names Rekha Gupta for mayoral post, Kamal Bagdi for deputy mayor

Delhi on Monday was colder than Dharamshala and Dehradun.

At Safdarjung, which is Delhi’s official observatory, the maximum temperature was 15.6 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal, and the minimum was recorded as 5 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

The temperature in Dharamshala was 18 degrees and 5.4 degrees Celsius, while that in Dehradun was 23.2 and 7.8 degrees Celsius.

The Ghaziabad district magistrate, meanwhile, ordered all schools from classes I to VIII to alter their timings. Schools have been directed to open from 10 am to 3 pm. They usually open between 8 am and 9 am.

(From top left) Anu Mukherjee, Bimla Rautela, Chandrahas, Mohini, Renu Sharma and Shaheena

No arrest in one case, the accused out on bail in two others, and arduous fights for justice in the rest — for victims of acid attacks in the capital, the crime is only the start of a long and financially crippling journey. A week after a 17-year-old girl was attacked with acid in Delhi’s Dwarka, by a man whose advances she had rejected, The Indian Express spoke to six acid attack victims on their road to justice, paved with dozens of expensive surgeries.

“For six years, I could not sleep or go out of my house because of the burns. I was attacked with an acid used to clean metals. It’s been 18 years now, but my wounds never healed,” said Anu Mukherjee, a 40-year-old acid attack survivor who lives in Delhi’s Kailash Colony.