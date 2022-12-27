scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: BJP names Rekha Gupta for mayoral post, Kamal Bagdi for deputy mayor

Delhi News Today Live Updates, December 27, 2022: Former SDMC mayor Kamaljeet, Independent candidate Gajender Daral, who joined BJP Tuesday, and Pankaj Luthra were nominated as Standing Committee members.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: December 27, 2022 11:27:49 am
Former SDMC mayor Kamaljeet and the Independent candidate Gajender Daral, who joined BJP Tuesday, were nominated as Standing Committee members. (File)

Delhi News Today Live Updates, December 27, 2022: The BJP Tuesday named Rekha Gupta, who is elected from Pitampura ward for the mayoral post. The party also named Kamal Bagdi for the deputy mayor’s post.  Former SDMC mayor Kamaljeet, Independent candidate Gajender Daral, who joined BJP Tuesday, and Pankaj Luthra were nominated as Standing Committee members.

Meanwhile, Delhi woke up to a cold morning on Tuesday with the city wrapped in dense fog amid the continuing cold wave conditions. The city’s official observatory, Safdurjung, recorded a temperature of 7 degrees Celsius. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), The minimum and maximum temperatures in Delhi are likely to continue between 5-8 degree celsius and 16-20 degree Celsius respectively until January 1.

In other news, days after the state health department had asked officials to ensure genome sequencing is done for all positive Covid cases being reported in the city, the process is yet to begin at Delhi’s two laboratories at Lok Nayak Hospital and Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS). According to officials, this is because very few samples are coming in.

Dense fog observed in the city as temperature continues below 10-degree celsius.

11:11 (IST)27 Dec 2022
BJP names Rekha Gupta for mayoral post

Delhi BJP Tuesday named Rekha Gupta, who is elected from Pitampura ward for the mayor post. The party also named Kamal Bagdi for the deputy mayor's post.  Former SDMC mayor Kamaljeet and the Independent candidate Gajender Daral, who joined BJP Tuesday, were nominated as Standing Committee members.

11:07 (IST)27 Dec 2022
In Pics | Covid-19 mock drill at Safdarajung hospital

(Express Photos by Prem Nath Pandey)

10:58 (IST)27 Dec 2022
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to be present at LNJP Hospital during Covid mock drill

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be present at the state-run LNJP Hospital here during the mock drill to ascertain Covid preparedness of the facility, official sources said.

A mock drill will be conducted across all Delhi government hospitals on Tuesday following a direction from the Centre, 
amid a surge in coronavirus cases triggered by the BF.7 variant in some foreign nations.

The sources said that during the mock drill at LNJP, Sisodia, who also holds the health portfolio, will be present at the medical facility. (PTI)

Brrr! Delhi is colder than Dharamshala, Dehradun

Delhi on Monday was colder than Dharamshala and Dehradun.

At Safdarjung, which is Delhi’s official observatory, the maximum temperature was 15.6 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal, and the minimum was recorded as 5 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

The temperature in Dharamshala was 18 degrees and 5.4 degrees Celsius, while that in Dehradun was 23.2 and 7.8 degrees Celsius.

The Ghaziabad district magistrate, meanwhile, ordered all schools from classes I to VIII to alter their timings. Schools have been directed to open from 10 am to 3 pm. They usually open between 8 am and 9 am.

Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims speak up

(From top left) Anu Mukherjee, Bimla Rautela, Chandrahas, Mohini, Renu Sharma and Shaheena

No arrest in one case, the accused out on bail in two others, and arduous fights for justice in the rest — for victims of acid attacks in the capital, the crime is only the start of a long and financially crippling journey. A week after a 17-year-old girl was attacked with acid in Delhi’s Dwarka, by a man whose advances she had rejected, The Indian Express spoke to six acid attack victims on their road to justice, paved with dozens of expensive surgeries.

“For six years, I could not sleep or go out of my house because of the burns. I was attacked with an acid used to clean metals. It’s been 18 years now, but my wounds never healed,” said Anu Mukherjee, a 40-year-old acid attack survivor who lives in Delhi’s Kailash Colony.

 

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 10:38:40 am
