Delhi News Live Updates: Centre turning blind eye to coal crisis, says Sisodia; no new Covid deaths in last 24 hours

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manisha Sisodia has said that the Centre was turning a blind eye to the ongoing coal crisis in India despite state governments raising concerns. He was reacting to Union Power Minister R K Singh’s statement that there was no power crisis in Delhi.

This comes a day after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking interventions for adequate arrangements for coal at power plants and gas to generation plants.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 30 new Covid-19 cases, while no fresh deaths were reported in the last 24 hours ending Sunday. Only one Covid-19 death has been recorded in October to date. The current positivity rate stands at 0.05 per cent. Delhi’s infection tally has gone up to 14,39,166 and the death toll stands at 25,088.

In other news, Delhi Police said that there has been a 31 per cent dip in crimes against women and 23 per cent dip in street crimes in Delhi’s Northwest district. According to police, the dip is mainly because of women beat officers who have been deployed on streets and at crime-prone areas every day. An all-women beat was introduced at each police station to patrol the streets in July this year.