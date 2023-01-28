Delhi News Live Updates: Clear sky in city; minimum temperature at 6.1 degrees celsius

Formed in February 2021 on Delhi Police’s Raising Day, the Delhi Police women pipe band, comprising 46 constables at the time, has come a long way.

Performing for the first time on the country’s 74th Republic Day on Thursday, the band held their bagpipes and side drums, donned traditional bagpiping outfits, and played the ‘Delhi Police song’.

One of the woman constables who is part of the band, Rumi Konwar, 24, told The Indian Express: “I joined the band five months ago and was earlier posted at Delhi Cantt Police Station… I was always interested in performing and when I got to know that the Delhi Police women pipe band is auditioning for members, I applied and got selected.”

Four key stretches in South and Central Delhi are going to get a significant revamp with the addition of aesthetic features such as seasonal plants, designer streetlights, granite and red sandstone flooring, new seating areas and paintings ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled for September.