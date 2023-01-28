Delhi News Live Updates: Clear sky in city; minimum temperature at 6.1 degrees celsius

Delhi News Live Updates (January 28): Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.1 degrees celsius on Saturday. Going by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the city will witness a clear sky during the day. The weather department also predicted light rainfall on Sunday.
Meanwhile, days after the ruckus over screening the BBC documentary titled ‘India: The Modi Question’ at Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia, a commotion erupted over screenings at Delhi University’s North Campus and Ambedkar University Delhi Friday. At DU, 24 students were detained by the police from Arts Faculty. Inside the Arts Faculty, the university’s security personnel were seen in a scuffle with students who wanted to screen the film. At AUD, police said they were present on a preventive basis and no student was detained.
In other news, the cost of construction of at least nine projects related to the Delhi Metro’s network has escalated by almost 15% due to alleged delays in environmental clearance, it is learnt. Critical corridors that are part of Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), government sources said quoting approximations gathered from the DMRC, were running behind schedule for periods between three months to almost three years, pushing the combined cost of their construction up to over Rs 12,048.50 crore from initial estimates of around Rs 10,479.66 crore.
Weeks after a 35-year-old man died after a staircase collapsed inside a shop in North Delhi’s Sadar Bazar, a police probe revealed that the incident was triggered by a firecrackers blast. Earlier, the police had said the shop collapsed due to a blast caused by a “water pipe.” The deceased Gulab Singh worked as a labourer at the shop that sold undergarments.
Day two of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state executive meeting will see senior party leaders and MPs deliberate on a political resolution Saturday.
To be inaugurated by Union minister Anurag Thakur, the meeting would see a discussion on the resolution, which was expected to indict the Aam Aadmi Party government’s alleged failures in administration in Delhi, sources said.
The non-implementation of central government schemes in the city would also be discussed. Apart from the alleged blocking of initiatives such as the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Centre’s continuing disbursal of ration to the economically weak was also likely to find a mention.
