scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Delhi News Live Updates: Clear sky in city; minimum temperature at 6.1 degrees celsius

Delhi News Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall on Sunday. 

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | January 28, 2023 10:17 IST
A child sits near a bonfire to warm herself on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, January 10, 2023. (PTI)

Delhi News Live Updates (January 28): Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.1 degrees celsius on Saturday. Going by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the city will witness a clear sky during the day. The weather department also predicted light rainfall on Sunday.

Meanwhile, days after the ruckus over screening the BBC documentary titled ‘India: The Modi Question’ at Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia, a commotion erupted over screenings at Delhi University’s North Campus and Ambedkar University Delhi Friday. At DU, 24 students were detained by the police from Arts Faculty. Inside the Arts Faculty, the university’s security personnel were seen in a scuffle with students who wanted to screen the film. At AUD, police said they were present on a preventive basis and no student was detained.

In other news, the cost of construction of at least nine projects related to the Delhi Metro’s network has escalated by almost 15% due to alleged delays in environmental clearance, it is learnt. Critical corridors that are part of Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), government sources said quoting approximations gathered from the DMRC, were running behind schedule for periods between three months to almost three years, pushing the combined cost of their construction up to over Rs 12,048.50 crore from initial estimates of around Rs 10,479.66 crore.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live Updates: Clear sky in city; minimum temperature at 6.1 degrees celsius. Follow latest Updates here

10:17 (IST)28 Jan 2023
Sadar Bazar shop incident triggered by firecracker blast, police probe reveal

Weeks after a 35-year-old man died after a staircase collapsed inside a shop in North Delhi’s Sadar Bazar, a police probe revealed that the incident was triggered by a firecrackers blast. Earlier, the police had said the shop collapsed due to a blast caused by a “water pipe.” The deceased Gulab Singh worked as a labourer at the shop that sold undergarments.

09:42 (IST)28 Jan 2023
Day 2 of BJP meet: Discussion on central government schemes, way forward on agenda today

Day two of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state executive meeting will see senior party leaders and MPs deliberate on a political resolution Saturday.

To be inaugurated by Union minister Anurag Thakur, the meeting would see a discussion on the resolution, which was expected to indict the Aam Aadmi Party government’s alleged failures in administration in Delhi, sources said.

The non-implementation of central government schemes in the city would also be discussed. Apart from the alleged blocking of initiatives such as the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Centre’s continuing disbursal of ration to the economically weak was also likely to find a mention.

Read More

Always wanted to perform in front of a large audience: Constables of Delhi Police women pipe band

Formed in February 2021 on Delhi Police’s Raising Day, the Delhi Police women pipe band, comprising 46 constables at the time, has come a long way.

Performing for the first time on the country’s 74th Republic Day on Thursday, the band held their bagpipes and side drums, donned traditional bagpiping outfits, and played the ‘Delhi Police song’.

One of the woman constables who is part of the band, Rumi Konwar, 24, told The Indian Express: “I joined the band five months ago and was earlier posted at Delhi Cantt Police Station… I was always interested in performing and when I got to know that the Delhi Police women pipe band is auditioning for members, I applied and got selected.”

Ahead of G20 Summit, South Ex flyover, ITO among key stretches to get a revamp

Four key stretches in South and Central Delhi are going to get a significant revamp with the addition of aesthetic features such as seasonal plants, designer streetlights, granite and red sandstone flooring, new seating areas and paintings ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled for September.

The Public Works Depar-tment (PWD) has decided to redevelop South Extension 1 and 2, Moolchand road and flyover; ITO to DDU Marg; and Bhishma Pitamah Marg near Defence Colony flyover. The department has also decided to give an aesthetic upgrade to the South Extension flyover and the AIIMS U-turn as well as to stretches leading up to Humayun’s Tomb, Nila Gumbad and Nizamuddin.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
First published on: 28-01-2023 at 09:21 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close