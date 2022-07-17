Delhi News Live Updates: After protesters targeted home, iron gates to guard Delhi CM’s colony

Delhi News Live Updates (July 17): More than three months after nearly 200 protesters belonging to the BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BYJM), along with Lok Sabha MP and BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya, broke through police barricades outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residenceand damaged his main gate, the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) is turning the Flagstaff Road colony where he stays into a gated one, it is learnt.
In other news, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “revdi culture” jibe aimed at freebie politics asking whether providing free and quality education and medical care was “revdi politics”. He further said that those “abusing him have spent thousands of crores to buy airplanes and private jets for themselves. Kejriwal doesn’t buy airplanes for himself,” and added that despite making so many things free in Delhi, its budget is “still running in profit.”
AAP has decided to support opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. Decision was taken by the AAP’s political affairs committee.
Three persons were arrested for allegedly working with a China-based gang to extort money from people on the pretext of providing short-term loans.
DCP (outer) Sameer Sharma said the accused have been identified as Ravi Kumar Pankaj (28), Javed Raza Ansari (30) and Vikas Yadav (19). He said: “On June 22, a woman lodged a complaint, alleging she downloaded an app to take a short-term loan. She paid the amount within the stipulated time, but got calls from recovery agents who used abusive language and threatened her.” Read more.
Seven people, including three women, have been arrested by the Cyber Cell of the Rohini district for allegedly duping several on the pretext of either helping them redeem credit card points or increase credit card limit.
DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said four accused have been identified as Pulkit Malik (23), Rahul Verma (22), Avinash Kumar (37) and Jitender Sharma (28), who works as a freelance app designer. He added that the three women used to make fraud calls to their targets. (Read More)
Delhi reported 491 new Covid cases, 2 pandemic related deaths on Saturday. While 605 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours the positivity rate stands at 3.48%. There are a total of 1894 active cases in the city.
Eight people were injured when the ceiling of a godown in Khoda colony collapsed after incessant rain Saturday, Ghaziabad police said.
The injured have been identified as Satyendra (36), Suman (36), Renu (40), Girija Devi (54), Sushma (36), Sushma (28), Surekha Devi (40) and Uma (40), who are residents of Khoda colony, police said. (Read More)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “revdi culture” jibe aimed at freebie politics.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the PM said, “People of this country, especially the youth, need to be very careful. Those who believe in revdi culture will never build new expressways, airports, or defence corridors for you. These revdi culture people think they can buy the public by giving them free revdi. We have to collectively defeat this thinking of theirs and remove revdi culture from the politics of the country.” (Read More)
The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested 10 people on charges of running fake call centres and duping several foreign nationals in the US, Canada, Lebanon and Britain to the tune of Rs 170 crore, in Noida Friday.
The accused have been identified as Karan Mohan, Vinod Singh, Dhruv Narang, Mayank Gogiya, Akshay Malik, Deepak Singh, Ahuja Paudwal, Akshay Sharma, Jayant Singh and Mukul Rawat, the police said. The accused were allegedly running a fake international call centre with at least 50 callers. The STF is reportedly tracking some other members of the gang. (Read More)
The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Delhi Public School Knowledge Park V, for burning garbage, officials said.
The authority’s public health department imposed the fine on the school for not providing adequate facilities for waste disposal as well as burning the same. The school has to pay the fine within three working days. (Read More)
The Delhi High Court has sought the response of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies on a plea by several homeowners of a cooperative group housing society, requesting contempt action against authorities for not deciding their applications for regularisation of memberships in a time-bound manner.
Justice Sachin Datta issued notice on the contempt plea filed on behalf of various homebuyers of Vimal Cooperative Group Housing Society situated in Dwarka's Sector 12 here.
"Issue notice to the respondent (registrar), on necessary steps being taken by the petitioners, through all permissible modes including electronically, returnable on December 1, 2022," the court said. (PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hit out at PM Modi's "revdi culture" jibe, aimed at freebie politics. "There are 18 lakh students study in Delhi govt schools. We are providing them free, quality education. This should have been done in 1947 and 1950. We are setting up the foundation of the country, this is not giving out free revdis" he said.
"In Delhi govt hospitals, we give free and quality medical care. Is this giving out free revdis," he asked.
"Those who abusing me, have spent thousands of crores to buy airplanes and private jets for themselves. Kejriwal doesn't buy airplanes for himself... Despite making so many things in Delhi free, our budget is still running in profit (fayde me chal raha hai). I'm not saying this; the latest CAG report says this", Kejriwal said.
"I will tell you what free revdi is. There is a big company that took loans from various banks. Kha gaye wo loan. Bank diwaliya ho gaye. That company gave one political party donation of a few crores and no action was taken by the government against this company. This is free revdi. When you waive loans of thousand of crores by your friends, that is free revdi", said the Delhi CM.
In the wake of the first case of monkeypox being reported in the country, the Delhi government has made LNJP Hospital the nodal centre for management of the rare viral infection, with starting of training of the doctors there, a senior official said on Saturday.
The city government-run hospital has been the nerve centre of Delhi's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic since its outbreak here in March 2020.
"India has reported the first case of monkeypox in Kerala. We are on alert and LNJP Hospital has been made the nodal centre for management of monkeypox cases if anything happens in future," the senior official said. There is need to be "vigilant, but no need to panic," he said. (PTI)
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has ordered a probe into the wall collapse incident in the Alipur area and suspended a junior engineer and an assistant engineer, a senior official said on Saturday.
Five people were killed and nine injured after the wall of an under-construction godown collapsed in outer Delhi's Alipur area on Friday.
"A probe has been ordered into the incident and action has been taken. A junior engineer and an assistant engineer have been placed under suspension, pending inquiry," a senior MCD official said. (PTI)
A thunderstorm and rainfall hit parts of Delhi from around noon on Saturday.
An India Meteorological Department (IMD) update issued at around 1.15 pm for the next two hours said that thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall would occur over Delhi-NCR, including Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad and Sonipat.
Waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic disruptions are likely in Delhi-NCR, the IMD said. The Delhi Traffic Police also issued an alert on account of the rains, asking commuters to plan their journey accordingly. (Read More)
From no mask to wearing it improperly, a large section of Delhi Metro commuters are flouting Covid norms inside trains and on station premises even as the DMRC said it is "adopting all necessary measures" to ensure adherence to the safety norms.
From north Delhi's Kashmere Gate station, which has multiple interchange facilities, to the relatively smaller station of Jungpura in south Delhi, on-spot visits by PTI found several passengers without a mask. Some commuters even facetiously claimed that "Covid is over".
A CISF personnel on duty at Kashmere Gate metro station admitted that many passengers were walking into the station's premises, without wearing masks.
"Those who say they have forgotten to wear a mask, we suggest them to buy it from street vendors selling those for just Rs 5 outside the main entrance gate of the metro. But hardly anyone listens. (PTI)
A senior official of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) was found dead inside a cooling tower at the NTPC complex in Dadri late Thursday, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Satish Kumar (48), deputy general manager at NTPC. His body was recovered late on Thursday night. Noida police suspect it to be a case of suicide as no injuries or marks were found on Kumar’s body, police said.
“At around 4 pm, information was received by Noida police that Kumar had left his office around noon Friday, for lunch and did not come back. A police team began searching for Kumar immediately thereafter,” said Shri Shripal, station officer, Jarcha (Greater Noida). Read more
A 36-year-old man suffered a grievous injury in his eye after he was allegedly shot at by a minor boy in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area Friday evening, the police said. They have apprehended four minors in the case.
According to the police, the incident took place around 4.45 pm when the victim was sitting outside a shop near a park in the area. Officers said three minor boys, who were known to the victim, approached him and one of the boys fired at him and ran away.
Usha Rangani, DCP (northwest), said, “At about 5.15 pm, a PCR call was received regarding a gunshot injury to a person in his right eye. Police reached the spot and the injured was rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to another hospital. His condition is now stable.” Read the full report here
This week in Delhi, attend a discussion on a Girish Karnad play, watch a Hindustani comedy by Ajay Shukla or immerse yourself in an instrumental music show by prominent artistes. More details here
The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sealed Gurgaon’s live entertainment, theatre and leisure hub Kingdom of Dreams for alleged non-payment of dues to the tune of Rs 108 crore and took possession of its auditorium Friday.
It also imposed a penalty of Rs 100 crore on M/S Great Indian Nautanki Company Pvt Ltd, which operated the building, alleged for violation of terms and conditions of the lease agreement and another penalty of Rs 114.15 crore for alleged encroachment of 1.34 acres of HSVP land adjoining the auditorium. Read more
With the government’s 75-day free Covid-19 precaution dose drive kicking off on Friday, so far, Delhi has administered 18.9 lakh precaution doses, of which 54.9% were for those between the ages of 18 to 59 years, defying the national trend of a higher proportion of precaution doses administered in the elderly. Only 16.7% of the total 5.43 lakh precaution doses administered nationally till Friday were for those between 18 and 59 years’ of age, although the age bracket has a higher number of beneficiaries.
Delhi on Friday saw a slight increase in the number of precaution doses administered – 22,262 as compared to just over 19,000 third doses administered daily on average over the previous seven days.
Two weeks after the Centre opened up precaution doses for all adults at private centres on payment in April, the Delhi government had made it free for all adults at government vaccination centres. This could be the reason that Friday’s numbers were not significantly high as Delhi has seen peaks of over 36,000 within the last one month as well. Read more