Delhi News Live Updates: After protesters targeted home, iron gates to guard Delhi CM’s colony

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hit out at PM Modi's "revdi culture" jibe, aimed at freebie politics. "There are 18 lakh students study in Delhi govt schools. We are providing them free, quality education. This should have been done in 1947 and 1950. We are setting up the foundation of the country, this is not giving out free revdis" he said.

"In Delhi govt hospitals, we give free and quality medical care. Is this giving out free revdis," he asked.

"Those who abusing me, have spent thousands of crores to buy airplanes and private jets for themselves. Kejriwal doesn't buy airplanes for himself... Despite making so many things in Delhi free, our budget is still running in profit (fayde me chal raha hai). I'm not saying this; the latest CAG report says this", Kejriwal said.

"I will tell you what free revdi is. There is a big company that took loans from various banks. Kha gaye wo loan. Bank diwaliya ho gaye. That company gave one political party donation of a few crores and no action was taken by the government against this company. This is free revdi. When you waive loans of thousand of crores by your friends, that is free revdi", said the Delhi CM.