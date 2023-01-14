scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023
Delhi News Live Updates: Moderate fog observed; minimum temperature settles at 11.2 degrees Celsius

Delhi News Live Updates: Another cold wave spell is set to hit Delhi on January 17 and 18, with the minimum temperature likely to drop to around 4 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: January 14, 2023 9:13:55 am
Delhi news live , delhi weather, winter, flights delayedDelhi is likely to get colder from Sunday onwards, going by the forecast. (File)

Delhi News Live Updates: The National Capital Region witnessed moderate fog Saturday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 11.2 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), another cold wave spell is set to hit Delhi on January 17 and 18, with the minimum temperature likely to drop to around 4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday alleged that L-G VK Saxena told him the Supreme Court orders on powers of the L-G is ‘advice’. His statement came after he met the L-G on Friday, after a war of words between the two over who has “authority” over reserved and transferred subjects. “I showed him the orders and judgment of the Supreme Court on transferred subjects, which clearly says the L-G has not been entrusted with any independent decision-making powers. It also says that there is no independent authority vested with the L-G to take decisions other than matters where he has to act as the judicial authority. The L-G, however, said the (SC’s) orders are advice,” Kejriwal said. The Raj Niwas, however, categorically denied the allegations.

In other news, Shankar Mishra, accused of allegedly urinating on a woman on an Air India flight last November, told a Delhi court Friday that the complainant urinated on herself because of a medical condition and then blamed him for the act. The complainant later issued a statement and called the allegations false and derogatory. Mishra’s lawyer, senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, appeared before Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Harjyot Singh Bhalla and said the police investigation “was a joke” as it was “impossible for Mishra to access her seat in the business class”.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live Updates: Moderate fog observed across city; minimum temperature settles at 11.2 degree Celsius. Follow Latest Updates here

09:13 (IST)14 Jan 2023
Deputy CM Sisodia approves Dilli Haat facelift

Dilli Haat, a major tourist destination in Delhi's INA, is set to get a facelift after the city government approved the redevelopment work.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has approved the proposed design for the modification, according to a statement.

"After the redevelopment work, INA will have a completely new and unique aesthetic, attracting thousands of tourists over the coming years," the statement quoted Sisodia as saying.

The design for INA's redevelopment emphasises on the use of natural and sustainable raw materials. The existing stalls will be revamped with bamboo roofing. (PTI)

DU reopens, DU campus reopens

At DU’s Hansraj College, no non-veg food in canteen, hostel; principal says 90% students are vegetarian

Ever since it reopened following the Covid-induced lockdown, Delhi University’s Hansraj College has stopped serving non-vegetarian food. Students The Indian Express spoke to said non-vegetarian food was not being served in the canteen or the hostel, where roughly 200 students live.

Delhi University had first shut down and switched to online classes in March 2020 when the national lockdown was announced at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and resumed physical classes on February 17, 2022.

A third-year History Honours student said they had not been given any particular reason for the move.

A hoax bomb call to the Delhi airport — for newfound love

A 24-year-old trainee ticketing agent of British Airways was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly making a hoax bomb call to the SpiceJet call centre when its Pune-bound flight was about to depart from the capital Thursday.

Police said a few minutes before a Delhi-Pune SpiceJet flight was about to depart from IGI Airport around 9.30 pm, information was received at the airline’s call centre regarding a bomb in the flight. The CISF control room was informed and the aircraft was parked at an isolation bay. After the luggage of passengers was checked by CISF, no suspicious item was found. Thereafter, the airline lodged a complaint with the IGI Airport police station and a case was lodged.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 09:09 IST
