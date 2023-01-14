Delhi News Live Updates: Moderate fog observed; minimum temperature settles at 11.2 degrees Celsius

Delhi News Live Updates: The National Capital Region witnessed moderate fog Saturday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 11.2 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), another cold wave spell is set to hit Delhi on January 17 and 18, with the minimum temperature likely to drop to around 4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday alleged that L-G VK Saxena told him the Supreme Court orders on powers of the L-G is ‘advice’. His statement came after he met the L-G on Friday, after a war of words between the two over who has “authority” over reserved and transferred subjects. “I showed him the orders and judgment of the Supreme Court on transferred subjects, which clearly says the L-G has not been entrusted with any independent decision-making powers. It also says that there is no independent authority vested with the L-G to take decisions other than matters where he has to act as the judicial authority. The L-G, however, said the (SC’s) orders are advice,” Kejriwal said. The Raj Niwas, however, categorically denied the allegations.

In other news, Shankar Mishra, accused of allegedly urinating on a woman on an Air India flight last November, told a Delhi court Friday that the complainant urinated on herself because of a medical condition and then blamed him for the act. The complainant later issued a statement and called the allegations false and derogatory. Mishra’s lawyer, senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, appeared before Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Harjyot Singh Bhalla and said the police investigation “was a joke” as it was “impossible for Mishra to access her seat in the business class”.