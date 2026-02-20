Delhi News Live Updates: US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg to attend AI Impact Summit 2026

US Under Secretary Jacob Helberg is in Delhi for the AI Impact Summit, with the US delegation led by Michael Kratsios. (Image via X: @jacobhelberg)

Delhi News Live Updates: US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg is currently in New Delhi to attend the India AI Impact Summit. The delegation is being led by White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios. India and the United States are expected to sign the Pax Silica declaration on Friday, a month after US Ambassador Sergio Gor indicated that India would be invited to join the US-led initiative aimed at securing AI and technology supply chains.

Traffic advisory: Due to the ongoing AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam and the movement of VVIPs, the Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid certain routes in central Delhi. Special traffic arrangements will be implemented in parts of the city on 20 February as well for the AI Impact Summit–2026. Restrictions and diversions will be in force during two time slots: from 08:00 to 10:00 in the morning and from 17:00 to 21:00 in the evening.

Story continues below this ad Delhi Weather Update: The minimum temperature on February 19 was recorded at 11.4°C. This is 4.4 degrees lower than the previous 24 hours and 0.4 degrees above the normal minimum temperature. As per the Indian Meterological Department, weather observations the maximum temperature reached 28.0°C. This is 6.9 degrees higher than the previous 24 hours and 3.6 degrees above the normal average for this time of year. Live Updates Feb 20, 2026 09:51 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to attend India AI Impact Summit today Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. He e will oversee key MoUs in AI, quantum technology and advanced skilling, boosting the state’s innovation, research and global technology partnerships. During the visit, the Chief Minister will preside over the exchange of several strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the field of artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and advanced skilling, reports PTI. "Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026 today at Bharat Mandapam, reaffirming the State’s commitment to emerging technologies and its strategic ambition to become a leading hub for artificial intelligence, advanced research,… pic.twitter.com/5CqETsURtO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 20, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Feb 20, 2026 09:39 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for AI Impact Summit 2026 Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the AI Impact Summit 2026, announcing special traffic arrangements on 20 February 2026. According to the advisory, restrictions and diversions will be in place from 08:00 am to 10:00 am and again from 05:00 pm to 09:00 pm. Traffic Advisory



Special traffic arrangements will be in place on 20 Feb, 2026 from 08:00–10:00 AM & 05:00–09:00 PM in view of AI Impact Summit–2026.



Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid affected stretches, and follow directions of traffic personnel… pic.twitter.com/UjGoChy7gf — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 19, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

