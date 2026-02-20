Delhi News Live Updates: US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg to attend AI Impact Summit 2026

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. He e will oversee key MoUs in AI, quantum technology and advanced skilling, boosting the state’s innovation, research and global technology partnerships.
During the visit, the Chief Minister will preside over the exchange of several strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the field of artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and advanced skilling, reports PTI.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
"Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026 today at Bharat Mandapam, reaffirming the State’s commitment to emerging technologies and its strategic ambition to become a leading hub for artificial intelligence, advanced research,… pic.twitter.com/5CqETsURtO— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 20, 2026