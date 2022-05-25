Delhi News Live Updates: ASI says worship can’t be allowed in Qutub Minar plea; Covid positivity rate over 2%

Delhi: Sisodia meets Cambridge University faculty, discusses ways to boost ties

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday met with faculty from Cambridge University to discuss their ongoing partnership and to “explore new ways to strengthen ties”. The meeting was a part of his ongoing visit to the United Kingdom for the Education World Forum 2022.

He discussed the idea of designing a joint certification course between Cambridge University and Delhi Teachers University in areas of school leadership, curriculum development, and related fields, the government said in a statement.

Ambedkar University constitutes admission committee for COA amid uncertainties

After appointing a Dean for the College of Art (COA), the Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) Tuesday said it had constituted an admission committee to work on the modalities of admission in the college. The fate of COA has been uncertain as Delhi University has claimed it has not de-affiliated COA, even as AUD has begun the admission process.

“A meeting was held by the Department of TTE/Higher Education, GNCTD on 23.05.2022, which was attended by the officers of the Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi and officers of the College of Arts.