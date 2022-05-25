scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: ASI says worship can’t be allowed in Qutub Minar plea; Covid positivity rate over 2%

Delhi news live updates: Umar Khalid, who is an accused in the larger conspiracy case in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots, Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that there is no direct connection between him and any violence whatsoever.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 25, 2022 10:55:14 am
ASI opposed the plea, arguing that the Qutub Minar's character was frozen after it came under the protection of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958. (File)

Delhi News Live Updates: With the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) maintaining that the Qutub Minar complex’s status cannot be changed to allow worship, a Delhi court Tuesday reserved till June 9 its order on a plea seeking restoration of Hindu and Jain deities inside the premises.

Meanwhile, after dipping below 2 per cent for a day as per Sunday’s health bulletin, Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate—the proportion of samples tested that return positive—stood at 2.27 per cent on Tuesday and 2.69 per cent on Monday.

In other news, arguing that the statement of the main witness against him is based on hearsay, Umar Khalid, who is an accused in the larger conspiracy case in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots, Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that there is no direct connection between him and any violence whatsoever. Senior Advocate Trideep Pais, representing Khalid, submitted that there are 10-15 paragraphs in the chargesheet with no basis or supporting evidence, and if the prosecution has the propensity to create such things, then it is clear that the protected witness ‘Bond’ is fabricated.

Live Blog

Delhi News: In Qutub Minar plea, ASI says worship can’t be allowed; court verdict June 9; Follow latest updates here

10:46 (IST)25 May 2022
After a brief dip, Delhi’s Covid positivity rate back to over 2%

After dipping below 2 per cent for a day as per Sunday’s health bulletin, the Covid-19 positivity rate—the proportion of samples tested that return positive—stood at 2.27 per cent on Tuesday and 2.69 per cent on Monday. With the number reflecting the spread of the infection in an area, the World Health Organization (WHO) initially said that a positivity rate of 5 per cent or less for a period of two weeks meant a place was ready for lifting Covid-19 related restrictions. Read more

10:33 (IST)25 May 2022
Gmail to CCTV, a family’s frantic search for singer ends with her body buried near Haryana highway

She was a civil defence volunteer who started uploading music videos on YouTube to support her family. Soon, she began performing at shows, making her mark in the local circuit. Until she disappeared two weeks ago.

On May 13, the 28-year-old Dalit singer’s family approached the Delhi Police. “But they asked us to leave. Later, one of her friends told us that he had her Gmail account logged in his device. He helped us trace the last active location,” the father said.

On Monday, the family’s despair turned to anger after the police’s probe led to her body, buried near a highway in Rohtak. Hours later, and on Tuesday, the family staged a protest, along with Bhim Army members and local residents, claiming that the singer was gangraped and assaulted, that the police had ignored the early pleas for help, and that they had to trace her journey and footage themselves. Read more

A protest on Tuesday in Delhi over the death of the singer. Police have arrested two men for kidnapping and murder, one of whom she had accused of rape. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)
10:28 (IST)25 May 2022
Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from Delhi.

Delhi: Sisodia meets Cambridge University faculty, discusses ways to boost ties

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday met with faculty from Cambridge University to discuss their ongoing partnership and to “explore new ways to strengthen ties”. The meeting was a part of his ongoing visit to the United Kingdom for the Education World Forum 2022.

He discussed the idea of designing a joint certification course between Cambridge University and Delhi Teachers University in areas of school leadership, curriculum development, and related fields, the government said in a statement.

Ambedkar University constitutes admission committee for COA amid uncertainties

After appointing a Dean for the College of Art (COA), the Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) Tuesday said it had constituted an admission committee to work on the modalities of admission in the college. The fate of COA has been uncertain as Delhi University has claimed it has not de-affiliated COA, even as AUD has begun the admission process.

“A meeting was held by the Department of TTE/Higher Education, GNCTD on 23.05.2022, which was attended by the officers of the Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi and officers of the College of Arts.

