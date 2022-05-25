Delhi News Live Updates: ASI says worship can’t be allowed in Qutub Minar plea; Covid positivity rate over 2%

Delhi News Live Updates: With the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) maintaining that the Qutub Minar complex’s status cannot be changed to allow worship, a Delhi court Tuesday reserved till June 9 its order on a plea seeking restoration of Hindu and Jain deities inside the premises.
Meanwhile, after dipping below 2 per cent for a day as per Sunday’s health bulletin, Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate—the proportion of samples tested that return positive—stood at 2.27 per cent on Tuesday and 2.69 per cent on Monday.
In other news, arguing that the statement of the main witness against him is based on hearsay, Umar Khalid, who is an accused in the larger conspiracy case in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots, Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that there is no direct connection between him and any violence whatsoever. Senior Advocate Trideep Pais, representing Khalid, submitted that there are 10-15 paragraphs in the chargesheet with no basis or supporting evidence, and if the prosecution has the propensity to create such things, then it is clear that the protected witness ‘Bond’ is fabricated.
After dipping below 2 per cent for a day as per Sunday's health bulletin, the Covid-19 positivity rate—the proportion of samples tested that return positive—stood at 2.27 per cent on Tuesday and 2.69 per cent on Monday. With the number reflecting the spread of the infection in an area, the World Health Organization (WHO) initially said that a positivity rate of 5 per cent or less for a period of two weeks meant a place was ready for lifting Covid-19 related restrictions. Read more
She was a civil defence volunteer who started uploading music videos on YouTube to support her family. Soon, she began performing at shows, making her mark in the local circuit. Until she disappeared two weeks ago.
On May 13, the 28-year-old Dalit singer’s family approached the Delhi Police. “But they asked us to leave. Later, one of her friends told us that he had her Gmail account logged in his device. He helped us trace the last active location,” the father said.
On Monday, the family’s despair turned to anger after the police’s probe led to her body, buried near a highway in Rohtak. Hours later, and on Tuesday, the family staged a protest, along with Bhim Army members and local residents, claiming that the singer was gangraped and assaulted, that the police had ignored the early pleas for help, and that they had to trace her journey and footage themselves. Read more
