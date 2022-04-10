scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 10, 2022
Delhi News Live: Family of Ghaziabad student shot dead in Canada suspect hate crime; city records 5-year high temperature in April

Delhi News Today Live Updates 10 Apr, Delhi Latest News Today, Delhi Weather Today, Delhi Heatwave Updates, Delhi-NCR News, Delhi Covid-19 Cases Updates: IMD said this is the first time in 72 years that Delhi has recorded such a high temperature in the first half of April.

Updated: April 10, 2022 9:48:55 am
A man covers his face with a cloth to shield himself from the scorching heat in New Delhi (PTI, file)

Delhi News: A day after the death of a 21-year-old student in Canada’s Toronto, his family in Ghaziabad continues to look for answers. Kartik Vasudev, a resident of Ghaziabad, was shot dead outside a subway station in Toronto on Thursday evening. Speaking to The Indian Express, his family said they were unaware about the motive of the crime and were desperately seeking the government’s help for clarity and justice.

The blistering heatwave sweeping across Delhi-NCR intensified further on Saturday with the maximum temperature in the national capital rising to 42.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in April in five years, and nearing the 45-degree mark in neighbouring Gurugram. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said this is the first time in 72 years that Delhi has recorded such a high temperature in the first half of April.

Meanwhile, traffic on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway (NH-48) was completely thrown out of gear on Saturday, after a 50-tonne 18-wheeler hydraulic crane allegedly caught fire near Mahipalpur. Snarls were witnessed for several hours, causing a tailback of over 12-14 km from Mahipalpur in Delhi till IFFCO Chowk in Gurgaon.

09:48 (IST)10 Apr 2022
We suspect it was a hate crime, will knock every door for justice: Family of 21-year-old student shot dead in Toronto

“We are as clueless about Kartik’s death as we were on the first day. I have received no phone call from the Embassy or Canadian authorities. He was the only one killed and there seems to be silence around it. I feel everyone wants to let the issue die down but I will knock every possible door for justice,” said his father Jitesh Vasudev.

Kartik was pursuing global management from Seneca University and was in his first year. Shortly after joining college, he found a job at a restaurant in the Downtown area. (With Amil Bhatnagar)

After price cut, Delhi hospitals unlikely to roll out booster dose today

With the makers of the two most commonly used vaccines in the country’s Covid immunisation drive slashing the cost of precautionary doses, most city hospitals have refrained from opening the drive on Sunday. Both Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India on Saturday afternoon announced that the vaccine would be made available to private hospitals at Rs 225, down from Rs 600 for Covishield and Rs 1,200 for Covaxin.

The Centre opened up the vaccination drive for a third precautionary dose for all adults, but only at private centres.

Max healthcare is one of the few hospitals which will begin the drive for precautionary doses in all adults on Sunday at its Gurgaon hospital. Manipal hospital has also stated that the drive will begin at its Dwarka and Gurgaon centres.

