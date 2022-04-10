Delhi News Live: Family of Ghaziabad student shot dead in Canada suspect hate crime; city records 5-year high temperature in April

A man covers his face with a cloth to shield himself from the scorching heat in New Delhi (PTI, file)

Delhi News: A day after the death of a 21-year-old student in Canada’s Toronto, his family in Ghaziabad continues to look for answers. Kartik Vasudev, a resident of Ghaziabad, was shot dead outside a subway station in Toronto on Thursday evening. Speaking to The Indian Express, his family said they were unaware about the motive of the crime and were desperately seeking the government’s help for clarity and justice.

The blistering heatwave sweeping across Delhi-NCR intensified further on Saturday with the maximum temperature in the national capital rising to 42.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in April in five years, and nearing the 45-degree mark in neighbouring Gurugram. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said this is the first time in 72 years that Delhi has recorded such a high temperature in the first half of April.

Meanwhile, traffic on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway (NH-48) was completely thrown out of gear on Saturday, after a 50-tonne 18-wheeler hydraulic crane allegedly caught fire near Mahipalpur. Snarls were witnessed for several hours, causing a tailback of over 12-14 km from Mahipalpur in Delhi till IFFCO Chowk in Gurgaon.