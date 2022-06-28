Delhi News Live Updates: AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments

With the monsoon round the corner, L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to identify dangerous buildings under their jurisdiction that are prone to collapse or damage, and to ensure measures to prevent any kind of untoward incident. The civic agencies have been directed to take action and submit a report in two weeks.

A total of 607 people have been booked in Delhi’s Outer District in a drive conducted against people drinking in public places on Saturday and Sunday. The violators would be slapped Section 40a (consuming liquor in a public place) of Delhi Excise Act, police said. Police said that the drive was undertaken to send a clear message to the violators on the need to restrain the consumption of liquor in public places and reduce alcohol-fuelled crimes.

Taking suo motu cognizance of a video on social media that allegedly shows a man hurling abuses at a young girl over her religion, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) sent a notice to police demanding action against the accused. Police said that while a picture of the notice had been posted on social media, they were yet to receive a copy. The video purportedly shows a man using communal slurs and abusing the minor, while asking her to abuse her religion and god. It also appears to show him threatening to “hit her badly”. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, in the notice to DCP (Cyber Crime), said: “The man is clearly intimidating the girl who can be seen visibly frightened and shocked… it is a very serious matter.”