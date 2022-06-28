Delhi News Live Updates: AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments

Delhi News Live Updates (June 28): A cyber unit of Delhi Police on Monday arrested Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website AltNews, on charges of allegedly hurting religious sentiments following a complaint by a social media user who referred to a tweet from 2018. The police said they filed an FIR against Zubair in connection with the complaint under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295-A (malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings). They said he has been remanded in police custody for a day and will be produced in court for bail hearing after Tuesday. Police sources said the complainant in the case goes by the Twitter name Hanuman Bhakt, with an image of Lord Hanuman as his profile photo. On Monday night, the handle had over 400 followers.
A Delhi court extended the judicial custody of AAP minister Satyendar Jain for two weeks in a case of alleged money laundering registered by the Enforcement Directorate. Jain had appeared through video conferencing before Special Judge Geetanjli Goel, who initially refused to extend his judicial remand when neither Jain nor his lawyers were present in court. The ED had informed the court that Jain was hospitalised following which the court asked the agency to produce Jain through video conferencing. Jain was earlier admitted to Lok Nayak hospital after a dip in his oxygen level.
The Delhi Police has registered a case against the personal secretary of senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for allegedly raping and threatening a woman. The accused has been identified as 71-year-old P P Madhavan, said police, adding that no arrest has been made so far. DCP (Dwarka) Harsh Vardhan said, “Allegations are levelled against a 71-year-old person. He is working as PS to a senior political leader. A complaint was received… on June 25. A case under IPC section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered. We are investigating the matter.” Madhavan told The Indian Express: “It is a baseless allegation just to defame the Congress party. There is no truth in it. It is a complete conspiracy.”
Police have arrested two people and recovered 64 kilogram of marijuana (ganja) from their possession.
Police said on June 25, Inspector Ajay Malik, SHO Bilaspur police station, received a tip-off that a truck carrying 64 kg 380 grams of narcotics was on its way to Delhi from Maharashtra and will be passing from Dharuhera.
Preet Pal, ACP crime, said that acting on the information, police set up a barricade near the old toll plaza in Bilaspur and the truck was stopped for checking. (Read More)