Delhi News Live Updates: Security heightened, traffic curbs in place ahead of Republic Day celebrations

Delhi News Live Updates, January 26, 2023: The Delhi Police has made elaborate security and traffic arrangements as the national capital gears up for the 74th Republic Day celebrations, set to begin shortly at Kartavya Path. Besides allowing only QR-based entries for visitors, over 7,000 police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed on ground. Pranav Tayal, DCP (New Delhi), said, “We have also set up 24 help desks at rush points for easy entry of visitors.” There would be no traffic movement on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate until the Republic Day parade concludes. Ahead of the big event, the India Meteorological Department has predicted moderate fog shrouding the city on Thursday morning, with cloudy skies prevailing throughout the day.

In other news, The Indian Express has learnt that when Jawaharlal Nehru University witnessed a blackout for over three hours on Tuesday night as the students tried to screen the controversial BBC documentary, ‘India: The Modi Question’, on campus, there was “no issue in supply” from the discom, BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd. According to highly-placed sources, the discom “supplies power only till the JNU’s gates”, indicating that their jurisdiction ends at the sub-station on the campus, from where it comes under that of the university.

Meanwhile, arguing his bail plea in a 2017 money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain told the Delhi High Court Wednesday that the grant of bail is a rule and its rejection is the exception wherein broad probabilities have to be considered. The CBI, in August 2017, lodged an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act and filed a chargesheet a year later against Jain, his wife, and four of his associates in the alleged disproportionate assets case.