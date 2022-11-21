scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi court to hear Satyendar Jain’s plea for contempt action against ED today

Delhi NCR News Live Updates, November 21: Make a BJP candidate win from your locality ‘even by mistake’ and all work will stop there because they will be busy fighting with us, claimed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his first public meeting ahead of the upcoming municipal polls.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: November 21, 2022 8:10:42 am
CCTV footage shows Satyendar Jain getting a massage in his prison cell. (Screengrab from a video released by ANI)

Delhi News Live: A Delhi court will hear on Monday a plea moved by jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain seeking contempt proceedings against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly leaking CCTV footage to media, reported PTI. Special Judge Vikas Dhull on Saturday directed the agency to file its response on Jain’s plea, accusing the ED of leaking the CCTV footage purportedly showing the politician getting a massage inside the Tihar jail “despite an undertaking given in the court”.

In other news, two days after a young woman’s body was found wrapped in a polythene bag and stuffed in a red suitcase along the Yamuna Expressway, the Mathura police identified it. The brother and mother of the deceased identified the body, police said, adding they are residents of Delhi’s Badarpur. Police had dispatched teams to the neighbouring districts in UP and were examining CCTV footage and call records. Posters were also put up and the matter widely publicised on social media.

Nearly two months after the Delhi Police solved the robbery case of a jewellery consignment worth Rs 4-6 crore and nabbed four men involved in the crime, the proprietor of the courier company who was handling the consignment has moved court alleging a senior officer is not releasing the recovered items. On August 31, two courier company executives were waylaid in Central Delhi’s Paharganj by four miscreants who threw chilli powder into their eyes and decamped with their consignment. The complainants were carrying two bags and a box filled with diamond, gold and silver jewellery. Police had said the accused posed as policemen and stopped them on the pretext of frisking them. Nearly 24 hours after the incident, police caught the accused from Jaipur.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi court to hear Satyendar Jain's plea for contempt action against ED today; Watch this space for all the latest updates from Delhi NCR region

08:10 (IST)21 Nov 2022
Welcome to today's blog!

Good morning! Welcome to today's blog. We bring to you all the latest updates from Delhi, NCR region. 

Kejriwal conducted a ‘jan samvad’ in Paharganj on Sunday morning. In his address, he said he is confident that the Aam Aadmi Party would gain control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and that “it’s just a question of how many seats”.'

“There’s going to be an AAP government in the MCD. It’s just a question of how many seats… We want 230 out of 250. We have got the Delhi government, we are going to form the MCD government. So we will work for Delhi. If you, even by mistake, make a BJP candidate win from your locality, all work will stop there. Because they will fight with us, do dharnas against me… Do you want this for the next five years? You want work to be done? Toh upar bhi humaari sarkaar hai, neeche bhi humaari sarkaar hai. Kaam toh Kejriwal hi karega,” he said, adding “Don’t vote for those who stop work, vote for those who work.”

Meanwhile, BJP's JP Nadda said, people who talk about schools are now steeped in corruption and involved in a liquor scam. He said so at an MCD poll rally in Sangam Vihar and asked voters to “teach the Delhi government a lesson”.

Nadda referred to the AAP’s “scams” and “corruption”, pointing to the excise policy, a video of AAP Minister Satyendar Jain receiving a ‘massage’ in Tihar jail, and its failure to deal with garbage despite receiving funds from the Centre.

“The victory (of the BJP) will not be a victory of the candidates, but a victory of people’s rights. Dilli sarkar, jo upar se neeche tak bhrashtachar mein doobi hui hain… it has tried to strangle even the municipal corporation and do injustice to the people of Delhi. The chance to teach such people a lesson comes in the elections,” Nadda said.

In other updates: With searches continuing in Delhi and Gurgaon to find Shraddha Walkar’s remains, who was killed and her body chopped into multiple pieces allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, Delhi Police Sunday recovered bones, one of which appears to be a part of a skull, from different forest areas. The same will be sent for forensic examination to verify if they are human, said police.

Police are also pumping out water from a lake in Maidangarhi as it is suspected that Poonawala allegedly threw body parts into it.

 

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 08:08:06 am
