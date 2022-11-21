Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi court to hear Satyendar Jain’s plea for contempt action against ED today

Kejriwal conducted a ‘jan samvad’ in Paharganj on Sunday morning. In his address, he said he is confident that the Aam Aadmi Party would gain control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and that “it’s just a question of how many seats”.'

“There’s going to be an AAP government in the MCD. It’s just a question of how many seats… We want 230 out of 250. We have got the Delhi government, we are going to form the MCD government. So we will work for Delhi. If you, even by mistake, make a BJP candidate win from your locality, all work will stop there. Because they will fight with us, do dharnas against me… Do you want this for the next five years? You want work to be done? Toh upar bhi humaari sarkaar hai, neeche bhi humaari sarkaar hai. Kaam toh Kejriwal hi karega,” he said, adding “Don’t vote for those who stop work, vote for those who work.”

Meanwhile, BJP's JP Nadda said, people who talk about schools are now steeped in corruption and involved in a liquor scam. He said so at an MCD poll rally in Sangam Vihar and asked voters to “teach the Delhi government a lesson”.

