Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi court to hear Satyendar Jain’s plea for contempt action against ED today

Delhi News Live: A Delhi court will hear on Monday a plea moved by jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain seeking contempt proceedings against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly leaking CCTV footage to media, reported PTI. Special Judge Vikas Dhull on Saturday directed the agency to file its response on Jain’s plea, accusing the ED of leaking the CCTV footage purportedly showing the politician getting a massage inside the Tihar jail “despite an undertaking given in the court”.
In other news, two days after a young woman’s body was found wrapped in a polythene bag and stuffed in a red suitcase along the Yamuna Expressway, the Mathura police identified it. The brother and mother of the deceased identified the body, police said, adding they are residents of Delhi’s Badarpur. Police had dispatched teams to the neighbouring districts in UP and were examining CCTV footage and call records. Posters were also put up and the matter widely publicised on social media.
Nearly two months after the Delhi Police solved the robbery case of a jewellery consignment worth Rs 4-6 crore and nabbed four men involved in the crime, the proprietor of the courier company who was handling the consignment has moved court alleging a senior officer is not releasing the recovered items. On August 31, two courier company executives were waylaid in Central Delhi’s Paharganj by four miscreants who threw chilli powder into their eyes and decamped with their consignment. The complainants were carrying two bags and a box filled with diamond, gold and silver jewellery. Police had said the accused posed as policemen and stopped them on the pretext of frisking them. Nearly 24 hours after the incident, police caught the accused from Jaipur.
