Delhi LIVE news updates: Delhi ranks first with most CCTV cameras per square mile; 35 fresh Covid cases, one death

Delhi has now vaccinated 1,26,19,831 people, out of which 90,45,320 have got the first dose and 35,74,511 have got both. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi LIVE news updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday took to Twitter to say that Delhi beats cities like Shanghai, New York and London with most CCTV cameras per square mile. “Delhi has 1826 cameras, London has 1138 cameras per sq mile,” he said while reacting to the Forbes India tweet which said, “While Delhi ranks in the first place with most number of cameras per square miles, Chennai ranks third and Mumbai 18th.”

Delhi’s daily Covid-19 cases have been continuously dropping down the scale. On Wednesday, the national capital saw 35 fresh Covid cases and a fatality, according to data shared by the city health department. Delhi was reporting zero death due to the infection for the last five days.

Starting from August 20, Delhi has recorded zero deaths every day. In fact, in the last 14 days, 10 have been zero death days. This comes as a huge relief for a city that had seen as many as 448 Covid deaths in a single day on May 3 during its fatal second wave.

Delhi’s positivity rate stands at 0.05 per cent and its fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent. So far, the city has recorded over 1.4 million Covid infections and 25, 080 deaths. Delhi has now vaccinated 1,26,19,831 people, out of which 90,45,320 have got the first dose and 35,74,511 have got both.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia yesterday said that the Centre is not allowing state governments to form committees to probe the cause of the deaths by oxygen shortage during the second wave of Covid.