Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi govt launches application process to opt in for power subsidy

Delhi News Live Updates, September 15: Delhi court will continue hearing arguments in the bail plea of AAP minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | September 15, 2022 8:47:13 am
Currently, people in Delhi get 100% subsidy for consuming less than 200 units and 50% subsidy up to Rs 800 for consuming up to 400 units. (File)

Delhi News Live Updates: The Delhi government has launched the application process for opting in for power subsidy. The government had announced earlier that only those who choose to take the subsidy will get it starting October 1. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the application process and announced a helpline number — 7011311111 — through which the consumers have to apply to continue availing the power subsidy.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court will continue hearing arguments in the bail plea of AAP minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday.

In other news, the Excise department is devising ways to dispose of the liquor stock — about 70 lakh liquor bottles bought under licences given under the now-scrapped liquor policy are still lying in godowns and warehouses. Sources said around 25 lakh liquor bottles of various registered brands of spirits and beer, which are also registered under the current excise regime wherein only the government-run shops are operational, may be sold under the present regime.

Delhi court to hear Satyendar Jain's bail plea; application process to opt for power subsidy launched by Delhi govt

A file photo of a torched bus in the Northeast Delhi riots (Express)

Court junks pleas of multiple accused in Delhi riots cases: ‘Intention to delay the trial’

Noting that they are trying to “aim at an unknown target in the darkness” with an “intention to delay the trial”, a Delhi court dismissed two separate applications filed by multiple accused in the Northeast Delhi riots that sought production of documents which police may have relied on but withheld in their chargesheet since it allegedly favoured the accused.

The applications moved by activists Gulfisha Fatima, Devangana Kalita and seven others sought copies of documents collected by police in a murder case of a bystander, Arman. Five other accused persons, including United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi, had moved similar applications in connection with the violence, which took place at the Khureji anti-CAA protest site.

Metropolitan Magistrate Abhinav Pandey observed, “Even if there is an allegation regarding documents being collected by the prosecution which favour the accused and, therefore, are not relied upon by the prosecution, they shall not be considered necessary and desirable to be produced at the stage before framing of charge.”

Delhi's Connaught Place and Saket to soon get microbreweries

Delhiites who currently travel to Gurgaon or Noida for freshly brewed beer can now get it in Delhi itself. The Excise department has given two licences for microbreweries and draught beer in a Saket mall as well as in Central Delhi.

According to officials, five entities have applied for microbrewery licences, of which two have been approved. The remaining three are also set to be approved soon.

In Saket, 10 microbreweries will open under the L-11 licence, and some are also expected to open in Connaught Place and other places from October 1.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 08:47:13 am
