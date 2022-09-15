Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi govt launches application process to opt in for power subsidy

Delhi News Live Updates: The Delhi government has launched the application process for opting in for power subsidy. The government had announced earlier that only those who choose to take the subsidy will get it starting October 1. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the application process and announced a helpline number — 7011311111 — through which the consumers have to apply to continue availing the power subsidy.
Meanwhile, a Delhi court will continue hearing arguments in the bail plea of AAP minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday.
In other news, the Excise department is devising ways to dispose of the liquor stock — about 70 lakh liquor bottles bought under licences given under the now-scrapped liquor policy are still lying in godowns and warehouses. Sources said around 25 lakh liquor bottles of various registered brands of spirits and beer, which are also registered under the current excise regime wherein only the government-run shops are operational, may be sold under the present regime.