Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi govt launches application process to opt in for power subsidy

A file photo of a torched bus in the Northeast Delhi riots (Express)

Noting that they are trying to “aim at an unknown target in the darkness” with an “intention to delay the trial”, a Delhi court dismissed two separate applications filed by multiple accused in the Northeast Delhi riots that sought production of documents which police may have relied on but withheld in their chargesheet since it allegedly favoured the accused.

The applications moved by activists Gulfisha Fatima, Devangana Kalita and seven others sought copies of documents collected by police in a murder case of a bystander, Arman. Five other accused persons, including United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi, had moved similar applications in connection with the violence, which took place at the Khureji anti-CAA protest site.

Metropolitan Magistrate Abhinav Pandey observed, “Even if there is an allegation regarding documents being collected by the prosecution which favour the accused and, therefore, are not relied upon by the prosecution, they shall not be considered necessary and desirable to be produced at the stage before framing of charge.”

Delhiites who currently travel to Gurgaon or Noida for freshly brewed beer can now get it in Delhi itself. The Excise department has given two licences for microbreweries and draught beer in a Saket mall as well as in Central Delhi.

According to officials, five entities have applied for microbrewery licences, of which two have been approved. The remaining three are also set to be approved soon.

In Saket, 10 microbreweries will open under the L-11 licence, and some are also expected to open in Connaught Place and other places from October 1.