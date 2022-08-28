Delhi News Live Updates: Protest at Jantar Mantar against release of Bilkis convicts; ex-bureaucrats write to SC

Delhi News Live Updates Today, August 28: Protesting against the release of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case, student and women’s groups gathered at Jantar Mantar Saturday in a gesture of solidarity. At the protest were ex-MP and actor Shabana Azmi, All India Progressive Women’s Association secretary Kavita Krishnan and scientist-filmmaker Gauhar Raza. The All India Students’ Association, also part of the protest, called the release of the convicts a “slap on the constitutional and secular fabric of the country”.

After a nine-year-long legal battle, the Supertech twin towers of Noida will be reduced to rubble on Sunday (August 28). The towers — Ceyane (29 floors) and Apex (32 floors) — are part of the Emerald Court project of Supertech Ltd and were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction. Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will remain shut between 2.15 pm and 2.45 pm for the demolition drive that is scheduled at 2.30 pm. The Supertech towers will be demolished via a ‘controlled implosion’, which means it will collapse after explosives are strategically placed and detonated to ensure minimal damage to the surroundings. Around 3,700 kg of explosives have been infused into the two towers.

After a woman delivered a child outside the Emergency ward of Safdarjung Hospital — a few feet from a garbage bin — in July, the administration has proposed some changes to make life easier for patients — including the addition of a separate radiologist in the gynaecology department to 40 more registration centres on campus. Medical Superintendent Dr B L Sherwal told The Indian Express that considering the patient flow and to manage the crowd, more registration centres are required: “Currently, we have 24 registration centres and 40 more will be added. The number of patients is increasing for which we need more registration centres.”