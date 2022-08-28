scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Protest at Jantar Mantar against release of Bilkis convicts; ex-bureaucrats write to SC

Delhi News Live Updates Today, August 28: The Supertech towers will be demolished via a ‘controlled implosion’, which means it will collapse after explosives are strategically placed and detonated to ensure minimal damage to the surroundings.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | August 28, 2022 8:13:51 am
Shabana Azmi at Saturday’s protest. (PTI Photo)

Delhi News Live Updates Today, August 28: Protesting against the release of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case, student and women’s groups gathered at Jantar Mantar Saturday in a gesture of solidarity. At the protest were ex-MP and actor Shabana Azmi, All India Progressive Women’s Association secretary Kavita Krishnan and scientist-filmmaker Gauhar Raza. The All India Students’ Association, also part of the protest, called the release of the convicts a “slap on the constitutional and secular fabric of the country”.

After a nine-year-long legal battle, the Supertech twin towers of Noida will be reduced to rubble on Sunday (August 28). The towers — Ceyane (29 floors) and Apex (32 floors) — are part of the Emerald Court project of Supertech Ltd and were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction. Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will remain shut between 2.15 pm and 2.45 pm for the demolition drive that is scheduled at 2.30 pm. The Supertech towers will be demolished via a ‘controlled implosion’, which means it will collapse after explosives are strategically placed and detonated to ensure minimal damage to the surroundings. Around 3,700 kg of explosives have been infused into the two towers.

After a woman delivered a child outside the Emergency ward of Safdarjung Hospital — a few feet from a garbage bin — in July, the administration has proposed some changes to make life easier for patients — including the addition of a separate radiologist in the gynaecology department to 40 more registration centres on campus. Medical Superintendent Dr B L Sherwal told The Indian Express that considering the patient flow and to manage the crowd, more registration centres are required: “Currently, we have 24 registration centres and 40 more will be added. The number of patients is increasing for which we need more registration centres.”

Around 3,700 kg explosives infused into Supertech towers for demolition; Protest at Jantar Mantar against release of Bilkis convicts; Follow for Live city updates.

Work on the 1.42-km-long extension of the Ashram flyover to the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway will be completed by November. The six-lane-flyover will ease the commute between Delhi and Noida and decongest the Ashram intersection which faces major traffic jams. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who conducted an inspection of the site Saturday, instructed engineers to install additional cranes at the site to increase the speed of work, according to a communication from the Deputy CM’s office.

Emerald Court, the residential society neighbouring the site, saw a flurry of activity early Saturday before the demolition of Supertech Towers, with visits by Noida Authority officials, BJP MLA from Noida Pankaj Singh, as well as with deployment of fire tenders, ambulances and water tankers near the society. The society premises in front of the clubhouse was covered with plastic sheets to ward off dust and debris and residents were making plans to leave the premises before the demolition on Sunday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is “a party of illiterates (gawaar logon ki party)” and they want to keep the entire country illiterate, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said at a press conference on Saturday. This comes a day after L-G V K Saxena sought a report from the Chief Secretary over a delay by the Vigilance Department in acting on an inquiry report by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on construction of additional classrooms in Delhi government schools.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 08:13:51 am