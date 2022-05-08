Tajinder Bagga arrest Live Updates: Midnight breather for Bagga as Punjab HC grants protection from arrest till May 10

Tajinder Bagga arrest Live Updates: In a late-night emergency hearing, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Saturday directed the state government to not take any coercive action against BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga until its next hearing on May 10. “We are not executing the arrest warrant till May 10,” said Punjab Advocate General Anmol Rattan Sidhu. “It is on the concession by the state government. We told the court that there was no urgency to arrest him. Hence, we can wait till Tuesday,” Sidhu added.
Bagga had moved the court against a non-bailable warrant issued against him by a Mohali court earlier in the day. The warrant was issued in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali on April 1, alleging inflammatory posts in the media and on Twitter. On Friday, the Punjab Police arrested Bagga from his residence in Delhi’s Janakpuri, but the city police here brought him back to the capital from Haryana, saying its Punjab counterpart did not inform it about the arrest. The Delhi police had also registered a case of kidnapping based on a complaint by Bagga’s father Pritpal Singh Bagga that “some people” came over to his house and took away his son.
His arrest has led to a political slugfest between the BJP and AAP. In the wake of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga expressing fear about his safety, the Delhi Police on Saturday said it will make necessary security arrangements for him. “Bagga expressed apprehension over his safety and security. We will do necessary security arrangements,” a senior officer said.
Justice Anoop Chitkara of the Punjab and Haryana High Court held the hearing at his residence late on Saturday night. The court in its order said, “Given the statement of the learned advocate general, Punjab, let the present application be listed along with the main case on May 10…and no coercive steps be taken against the petitioner till the next date.”
“We are not executing the arrest warrant till May 10,” said Punjab Advocate General Anmol Rattan Sidhu. “It is on the concession by the state government. We told the court that there was no urgency to arrest him. Hence, we can wait till Tuesday,” said Sidhu.
Hours after a Mohali court issued a non-bailable warrant against him, Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was granted relief by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which held an urgent hearing late on Saturday night.
“The HC has granted relief to Bagga, and has ordered no coercive action shall be taken against him till the next hearing on May 10,” said Bagga’s counsel, Senior Advocate Anil Mehta, who filed the plea seeking a stay on the arrest warrant. Bagga’s petition seeking quashing of the FIR against him is listed for May 10.
Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga alleged that Punjab Police Officials entered his home on Friday morning and arrested him as if he were a terrorist, ANI reported.
"I was not shown any warrant. When nearly eight people picked me up, I told them to let me tie my turban. They did not give me the chance to wear my turban and slippers. I was thrown into the vehicle," Bagga said. He claimed that his arrest delivered a clear message -- "whoever speaks against Arvind Kejriwal would be the biggest terrorist and not spared"
The Delhi Police on Friday registered a case of kidnapping after BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police personnel, officials said.
They claimed that the Punjab cops did not inform the local police before arresting Bagga from his residence in Delhi's Janakpuri. Bagga, who is also national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was held in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month, the Punjab Police said.