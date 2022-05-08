scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 08, 2022
Tajinder Bagga arrest Live Updates: Midnight breather for Bagga as Punjab HC grants protection from arrest till May 10

Tajinder Bagga arrest Live Updates: In the wake of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga expressing fear about his safety, the Delhi Police on Saturday said it will make necessary security arrangements for him.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 8, 2022 10:35:08 am
Celebrations as Tajinder Singh Bagga arrived at his home in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Tajinder Bagga arrest Live Updates: In a late-night emergency hearing, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Saturday directed the state government to not take any coercive action against BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga until its next hearing on May 10. “We are not executing the arrest warrant till May 10,” said Punjab Advocate General Anmol Rattan Sidhu. “It is on the concession by the state government. We told the court that there was no urgency to arrest him. Hence, we can wait till Tuesday,” Sidhu added.

Bagga had moved the court against a non-bailable warrant issued against him by a Mohali court earlier in the day. The warrant was issued in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali on April 1, alleging inflammatory posts in the media and on Twitter. On Friday, the Punjab Police arrested Bagga from his residence in Delhi’s Janakpuri, but the city police here brought him back to the capital from Haryana, saying its Punjab counterpart did not inform it about the arrest. The Delhi police had also registered a case of kidnapping based on a complaint by Bagga’s father Pritpal Singh Bagga that “some people” came over to his house and took away his son.

His arrest has led to a political slugfest between the BJP and AAP. In the wake of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga expressing fear about his safety, the Delhi Police on Saturday said it will make necessary security arrangements for him. “Bagga expressed apprehension over his safety and security. We will do necessary security arrangements,” a senior officer said.

Live Blog

Punjab and Haryana HC stays Bagga's arrest till May 10; Delhi police make security arrangements amid high drama. Follow this space for latest news and updates:

10:35 (IST)08 May 2022
No urgency to arrest Bagga, says Punjab and Haryana HC

Justice Anoop Chitkara of the Punjab and Haryana High Court held the hearing at his residence late on Saturday night.  The court in its order said, “Given the statement  of the learned advocate general, Punjab, let the present application be listed along with the main case on May 10…and no coercive steps be taken against the petitioner till the next date.”

“We are not executing the arrest warrant till May 10,” said Punjab Advocate General Anmol Rattan Sidhu. “It is on the concession by the state government. We told the court that there was no urgency to arrest him. Hence, we can wait till Tuesday,” said Sidhu.

10:34 (IST)08 May 2022
Bagga gets Punjab HC relief: No coercive action until May 10

Hours after a Mohali court issued a non-bailable warrant against him, Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was granted relief by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which held an urgent hearing late on Saturday night.

“The HC has granted relief to Bagga, and has ordered no coercive action shall be taken against him till the next hearing on May 10,” said Bagga’s counsel, Senior Advocate Anil Mehta, who filed the plea seeking a stay on the arrest warrant. Bagga’s petition seeking quashing of the FIR against him is listed for May 10.

10:19 (IST)08 May 2022
Bagga claims Punjab Police arrested him 'as if he were a terrorist'

Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga alleged that Punjab Police Officials entered his home on Friday morning and arrested him as if he were a terrorist, ANI reported. 

"I was not shown any warrant. When nearly eight people picked me up, I told them to let me tie my turban. They did not give me the chance to wear my turban and slippers. I was thrown into the vehicle," Bagga said. He claimed that his arrest delivered a clear message -- "whoever speaks against Arvind Kejriwal would be the biggest terrorist and not spared"

10:18 (IST)08 May 2022
Delhi Police registers kidnapping case after Punjab cops arrest BJP's Tajinder Bagga

The Delhi Police on Friday registered a case of kidnapping after BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police personnel, officials said.

They claimed that the Punjab cops did not inform the local police before arresting Bagga from his residence in Delhi's Janakpuri. Bagga, who is also national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was held in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month, the Punjab Police said.

How Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga caught BJP’s eye

A member of the RSS since his teenage days who also calls himself a Bhagat Singh follower, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the BJP leader who was arrested by the Punjab Police on Friday, first came to the limelight when he attacked Prashant Bhushan over a statement made by the lawyer on Kashmir in October 2011.

Bhushan had called for a referendum on Kashmir, sparking a political fight. “If someone says that Kashmir should be given to Pakistan, then people would do the same with him,” he had earlier told The Indian Express.

On Friday, Bagga, who has been targeting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal over his comments on ‘The Kashmir Files, was picked up from his West Delhi residence and later arrested in connection with a case registered on April 1 by the Punjab Police’s Cyber Cell for allegedly making “provocative statements, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation”.

