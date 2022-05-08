Tajinder Bagga arrest Live Updates: Midnight breather for Bagga as Punjab HC grants protection from arrest till May 10

Celebrations as Tajinder Singh Bagga arrived at his home in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Tajinder Bagga arrest Live Updates: In a late-night emergency hearing, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Saturday directed the state government to not take any coercive action against BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga until its next hearing on May 10. “We are not executing the arrest warrant till May 10,” said Punjab Advocate General Anmol Rattan Sidhu. “It is on the concession by the state government. We told the court that there was no urgency to arrest him. Hence, we can wait till Tuesday,” Sidhu added.

Bagga had moved the court against a non-bailable warrant issued against him by a Mohali court earlier in the day. The warrant was issued in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali on April 1, alleging inflammatory posts in the media and on Twitter. On Friday, the Punjab Police arrested Bagga from his residence in Delhi’s Janakpuri, but the city police here brought him back to the capital from Haryana, saying its Punjab counterpart did not inform it about the arrest. The Delhi police had also registered a case of kidnapping based on a complaint by Bagga’s father Pritpal Singh Bagga that “some people” came over to his house and took away his son.

His arrest has led to a political slugfest between the BJP and AAP. In the wake of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga expressing fear about his safety, the Delhi Police on Saturday said it will make necessary security arrangements for him. “Bagga expressed apprehension over his safety and security. We will do necessary security arrangements,” a senior officer said.