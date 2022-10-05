Delhi News Live Updates: Your orders are illegal, Sisodia tells L-G over inquiry report on govt’s electricity subsidy; Delhi hospitals prepare for dengue surge

Today, the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi will see mega Dussehra celebrations – a culmination of festivities during Navratri – but over the years, the ground has become more than just a festival venue, having played host to momentous changes in Indian politics, and welcomed foreign leaders from around the world.

According to historian Narayani Gupta, the grounds near Ajmeri Gate, where the Maidan is currently located, played host to Ramlila celebrations as far back as the 19th Century, with Bahadur Shah Zafar himself ordering a change in the path of the procession so he could view it. By 1876, it was the custom to celebrate Ramlila outside the Gate, which is today about a kilometre from Ramlila Maidan, after a procession through Chandni Chowk.

Says historian Sohail Hashmi: "The celebrations at Ramlila Maidan were originally patronised by members of the Khatri community… Those celebrations have continued until today."

Gurgaon district administration Monday said the process to identify 6,000 acres of land in Gurgaon for the proposed jungle safari park— reportedly the largest outside Africa and spread across 10,000 acres — in the Aravalli range covering Gurgaon and Nuh, has been completed.

Last week, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Haryana will develop a curated jungle safari park spread over 10,000 acres in the Aravalli range. After returning from Dubai, where he and Union Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav visited the Sharjah Safari, Khattar said the proposed safari would include a large herpetarium (a zoological exhibition space for reptiles and amphibians), aviary/bird park, four zones for big cats, a large area for herbivores, an area for exotic animal birds, an underwater world, nature trails, visitors, tourism zones, botanical gardens, biomes, equatorial, tropical, coastal, and desert areas, adding that the safari would boost tourism and generate employment opportunities to locals.

Forest department officials said the proposed safari will have designated zones, which would be fenced, and large enclosures for tigers, lions and leopards that will be relocated from zoos. An official said a jungle safari in the region would help protect wildlife. “The central zoo authority has done an evaluation study of the area and found it technically feasible for setting up a safari park,” the official said.