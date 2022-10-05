Delhi News Live Updates: Your orders are illegal, Sisodia tells L-G over inquiry report on govt’s electricity subsidy; Delhi hospitals prepare for dengue surge

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena saying the L-G is “bypassing the elected government” and that “all the inquiries ordered are illegal and unconstitutional.” This comes after L-G Saxena directed the the Chief Secretary for an inquiry report into the government’s flagship scheme — electricity subsidy.
Hospitals across Delhi are gearing up to deal with the rising dengue cases. Last week, 412 cases were reported in the capital – more than twice the figure recorded last year in September. Doctors, however, say the majority of cases are mild in nature and no hemorrhagic fever, like what was seen last year, has been reported.
In the wake of upcoming Dussehra events in Noida’s Sector 21A stadium and Sector 62 on October 5, Wednesday, the traffic police have announced a series of vehicular restrictions and diversions. The police have also requested commuters to use alternate routes, while six cranes have been arranged in case of vehicle breakdowns.
A day after two labourers were killed and two were injured after a building collapsed in Udyog Vihar phase 1 in Gurugram, police Tuesday booked the building owner and two contractors on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.