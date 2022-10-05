scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Your orders are illegal, Sisodia tells L-G over inquiry report on govt’s electricity subsidy; Delhi hospitals prepare for dengue surge

Delhi News Live Updates 5 October 2022: Admissions to Delhi University’s undergraduate and postgraduate open learning programmes will begin on Wednesday

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | October 5, 2022 9:30:44 am
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena saying the L-G is "bypassing the elected government". (File)

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena saying the L-G is “bypassing the elected government” and that “all the inquiries ordered are illegal and unconstitutional.” This comes after L-G Saxena directed the the Chief Secretary for an inquiry report into the government’s flagship scheme — electricity subsidy.

Hospitals across Delhi are gearing up to deal with the rising dengue cases. Last week, 412 cases were reported in the capital – more than twice the figure recorded last year in September. Doctors, however, say the majority of cases are mild in nature and no hemorrhagic fever, like what was seen last year, has been reported.

In the wake of upcoming Dussehra events in Noida’s Sector 21A stadium and Sector 62 on October 5, Wednesday, the traffic police have announced a series of vehicular restrictions and diversions. The police have also requested commuters to use alternate routes, while six cranes have been arranged in case of vehicle breakdowns.

A day after two labourers were killed and two were injured after a building collapsed in Udyog Vihar phase 1 in Gurugram, police Tuesday booked the building owner and two contractors on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Delhi News Live Updates: At Air India Colony in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar, residents allege bid to force them out; Project to revive 500 lakes in capital stuck between Delhi govt and DDA; High number of fever cases prompt authorities to set up health camps at Moradabad village; Follow Live Updates here

Ramlila Maidan’s rich history – from Queen Elizabeth to Eisenhower to the Soviets

Today, the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi will see mega Dussehra celebrations – a culmination of festivities during Navratri – but over the years, the ground has become more than just a festival venue, having played host to momentous changes in Indian politics, and welcomed foreign leaders from around the world.

According to historian Narayani Gupta, the grounds near Ajmeri Gate, where the Maidan is currently located, played host to Ramlila celebrations as far back as the 19th Century, with Bahadur Shah Zafar himself ordering a change in the path of the procession so he could view it. By 1876, it was the custom to celebrate Ramlila outside the Gate, which is today about a kilometre from Ramlila Maidan, after a procession through Chandni Chowk.

Says historian Sohail Hashmi: "The celebrations at Ramlila Maidan were originally patronised by members of the Khatri community… Those celebrations have continued until today."

What will a jungle safari in Gurgaon’s Aravallis look like?

Gurgaon district administration Monday said the process to identify 6,000 acres of land in Gurgaon for the proposed jungle safari park— reportedly the largest outside Africa and spread across 10,000 acres — in the Aravalli range covering Gurgaon and Nuh, has been completed.

Last week, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Haryana will develop a curated jungle safari park spread over 10,000 acres in the Aravalli range. After returning from Dubai, where he and Union Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav visited the Sharjah Safari, Khattar said the proposed safari would include a large herpetarium (a zoological exhibition space for reptiles and amphibians), aviary/bird park, four zones for big cats, a large area for herbivores, an area for exotic animal birds, an underwater world, nature trails, visitors, tourism zones, botanical gardens, biomes, equatorial, tropical, coastal, and desert areas, adding that the safari would boost tourism and generate employment opportunities to locals.

Forest department officials said the proposed safari will have designated zones, which would be fenced, and large enclosures for tigers, lions and leopards that will be relocated from zoos. An official said a jungle safari in the region would help protect wildlife. “The central zoo authority has done an evaluation study of the area and found it technically feasible for setting up a safari park,” the official said.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 09:30:44 am
