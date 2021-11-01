scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 01, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Delhi News Live Updates: Schools reopen for all grades from today; no seating cap in cinema halls

Delhi School Reopen Latest Updates, Delhi Covid-19 Cases Live: The revised guidelines also raised the number of people allowed to attend weddings and last rites from 100 to 200

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 1, 2021 8:57:39 am
Kids in Delhi maintain social distancing norms while entering their school on Monday. (Express Photo)

Delhi Live News: After being shut for more than 19 months, schools in Delhi finally re-opened on Monday — including at the primary level.

Primary and middle school grades — up to class VIII — have not been opened for even a single day since schools in Delhi shut as a precaution against Covid-19 on March 12, 2020. Schools had opened shortly for classes IX to XII, starting January this year, before closing completely on April 9 because of the second wave of the pandemic. They opened again for classes IX to XII on September 1, but there had been no approval for schools to open for younger children.

Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes in Delhi, too, will be allowed to reopen with 100 per cent seating capacity starting today. The revised guidelines also raised the number of people allowed to attend weddings and last rites from 100 to 200, as Covid-19 cases is now subsiding in the city.

Click here for more

Movie theatres and multiplexes were closed in April after the cases saw an exponential rise during the second wave.

Live Blog

New Delhi Today Live Updates: Schools reopen for students of all grades; cinema halls to function at full capacity from today; Follow this space for latest news and updates:

08:57 (IST)01 Nov 2021
Delhi’s first pet park opens at Old Rajendra Nagar

Dog lovers have a reason to rejoice with Delhi’s first park for canines being started in Old Rajendra Nagar by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. Spread around 1.5 acres, it has swings, green patches for canines, and dog cartoons adorning the walls.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh Vishakha Yadav said the park also has swings made from waste material and discarded tyres. “Since the pandemic, pets and their owners have been confined indoors in a limited space, making them fall prey to lifestyle diseases. The park will help pets stay fit and rejuvenate. The aesthetic has been done by Delhi Street Art in a way that animals feel more peaceful here,” she said. (Read Abhinav Rajput's report)

08:50 (IST)01 Nov 2021
Balancing recovery with reform

The latest edition of IE Thinc, presented by The Indian Express, explored the direction school education has to take to achieve the vision of National Education Policy 2020. Moderated by: Ritika Chopra, National Education Editor, The Indian Express. The session was presented by Central Square Foundation. Read More

08:46 (IST)01 Nov 2021
Schools reopen after being shut for over 19 months

After being shut for more than 19 months, schools in Delhi finally re-opened on Monday — including at the primary level. Primary and middle school grades — up to class VIII — have not been opened for even a single day since schools in Delhi shut as a precaution against Covid-19 on March 12, 2020. Schools had opened shortly for classes IX to XII, starting January this year, before closing completely on April 9 because of the second wave of the pandemic. They opened again for classes IX to XII on September 1, but there had been no approval for schools to open for younger children.

Children returned to schools in Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo)

People shop at the Kamla Nagar market in New Delhi ahead of Diwali. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi’s air quality this October is cleanest in four years

This October, Delhi’s air has been the cleanest for the month at least since 2018. The average air quality index for October this year is 173, while the figure for October 2020 was 265. The corresponding figure for 2019 was 233, while in 2018, October recorded an average AQI of 268.

Experts have attributed this to record rainfall seen this monsoon. The delayed withdrawal of the monsoon this year, along with the presence of a western disturbance, brought rainfall to Delhi this October. Bulletins of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) also indicate that Delhi recorded no ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ AQI day in October this year. This is in contrast to nine ‘very poor’ air days in 2020, five such days in 2019, and nine such days in 2018. In 2019, October recorded two ‘severe’ AQI days, while one such day was registered in 2018.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd