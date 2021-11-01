Delhi News Live Updates: Schools reopen for all grades from today; no seating cap in cinema halls

Delhi Live News: After being shut for more than 19 months, schools in Delhi finally re-opened on Monday — including at the primary level.
Primary and middle school grades — up to class VIII — have not been opened for even a single day since schools in Delhi shut as a precaution against Covid-19 on March 12, 2020. Schools had opened shortly for classes IX to XII, starting January this year, before closing completely on April 9 because of the second wave of the pandemic. They opened again for classes IX to XII on September 1, but there had been no approval for schools to open for younger children.
Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes in Delhi, too, will be allowed to reopen with 100 per cent seating capacity starting today. The revised guidelines also raised the number of people allowed to attend weddings and last rites from 100 to 200, as Covid-19 cases is now subsiding in the city.
Movie theatres and multiplexes were closed in April after the cases saw an exponential rise during the second wave.
Dog lovers have a reason to rejoice with Delhi’s first park for canines being started in Old Rajendra Nagar by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. Spread around 1.5 acres, it has swings, green patches for canines, and dog cartoons adorning the walls.
Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh Vishakha Yadav said the park also has swings made from waste material and discarded tyres. “Since the pandemic, pets and their owners have been confined indoors in a limited space, making them fall prey to lifestyle diseases. The park will help pets stay fit and rejuvenate. The aesthetic has been done by Delhi Street Art in a way that animals feel more peaceful here,” she said. (Read Abhinav Rajput's report)
