scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Live now

Delhi News Live: Murdered DSP was set to retire, take up farming; moderate rain likely today

Delhi News Live Updates July 20, Delhi Latest News, Delhi Weather News, Delhi Covid Cases, Delhi Traffic Updates: The intensity of rainfall is set to increase from Wednesday onwards and the weather could also bring the maximum temperature down to around 32 degrees Celsius by Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 20, 2022 8:58:52 am
delhi news live updates july 2022Nuh: Police personnel at the crime scene after DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi was allegedly mowed down to death by the mining mafia at Pachgaon in Nuh district, Haryana, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Live News: Delhi is likley to witness moderate rainfall on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department forecast. The intensity of rainfall is set to increase from Wednesday onwards and the weather could also bring the maximum temperature down to around 32 degrees Celsius by Thursday.

Surender Singh Bishnoi, the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) who was mowed down by a dumper truck during a raid to check illegal mining in Nuh, had been looking forward to quieter days ahead. He was due to retire in less than three months, on October 2, and had been looking forward to settling down in his native village in Hisar. Bishnoi was run over by a dumper truck carrying stones during a raid to check illegal mining in Tauru on Tuesday afternoon, said officials.

In other news, directing the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to take immediate measures to stop garbage from being thrown in the Ridge area under its management, the Delhi High Court has said the DDA can install cameras, including the ones with night-vision features, to monitor and identify polluters and initiate against them for harming the ecosystem of the Central Ridge.

Live Blog

Delhi Live News: Murdered DSP was set to retire & take up farming; moderate rain likely today; follow this space for more live updates

08:58 (IST)20 Jul 2022
Delhi expected to witness light rainfall today: IMD

Delhi is likley to witness moderate rainfall on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department forecast. The intensity of rainfall is set to increase from Wednesday onwards and the weather could also bring the maximum temperature down to around 32 degrees Celsius by Thursday.

08:58 (IST)20 Jul 2022
Uphaar cinema fire: Court releases Ansal brothers in evidence tampering case

A Delhi court Tuesday granted relief to real estate tycoons Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal, ordering their release from jail by asking them to serve only the sentence already undergone, in a case of tampering with evidence in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire case. The court observed that a trial court had earlier passed a sentence that was “punitive and retributive in nature” to teach them a lesson. Read more 

 
08:57 (IST)20 Jul 2022
DSP was set to hang up boots, take up farming

Surender Singh Bishnoi, the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) who was mowed down by a dumper truck during a raid to check illegal mining, had been looking forward to quieter days ahead. He was due to retire from the police force in less than three months, on October 2, and he had been looking forward to settling down in his native village in Hisar, DSP Bishnoi’s relatives told The Indian Express on Tuesday. Read more

08:54 (IST)20 Jul 2022
Delhi: On day 3 of CUET, candidates continue facing technical issues

On the third day of the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET), candidates continued reporting technical issues but said that the contents of the test were straightforward.

Several students who had written the exam in Delhi University’s North Campus centre complained that they missed a few questions as a result of faulty servers. Read more

delhi news, delhi news latest The authority said if CBRI recommends a structural audit, Supertech will have to get it done by a reputable consultant immediately. (File)

Supertech demolition: Noida Authority to consult research body over audit

The Noida Authority Tuesday said that an expert opinion from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) will be taken to assess the need for a structural audit of the neighbouring buildings in view of the demolition of the two Supertech towers in Noida Sector 93 A.

The demolition will take place on August 21 at 2.30 pm, the authority said.

Residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village and others have been demanding a structural audit of their buildings to make sure that there is no damage to their houses because of the demolition exercise.

Argument over parking takes fatal turn in Saket, former bouncer beaten to death

A 32-year-old man was thrashed to death, allegedly by a group of five-six men, following a fight over a parking space near Saket Metro station in South Delhi. Police further said one of the accused has been arrested while others are on the run.

The deceased, Rohit Kashyap, who earlier worked as a bouncer at a club and a personal security officer (PSO) for a few years, was recently running a food cart in Saket. His family said he was the sole breadwinner and has been working since he lost his father.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.