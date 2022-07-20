Delhi News Live: Murdered DSP was set to retire, take up farming; moderate rain likely today

Delhi Live News: Delhi is likley to witness moderate rainfall on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department forecast. The intensity of rainfall is set to increase from Wednesday onwards and the weather could also bring the maximum temperature down to around 32 degrees Celsius by Thursday.

Surender Singh Bishnoi, the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) who was mowed down by a dumper truck during a raid to check illegal mining in Nuh, had been looking forward to quieter days ahead. He was due to retire in less than three months, on October 2, and had been looking forward to settling down in his native village in Hisar. Bishnoi was run over by a dumper truck carrying stones during a raid to check illegal mining in Tauru on Tuesday afternoon, said officials.

In other news, directing the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to take immediate measures to stop garbage from being thrown in the Ridge area under its management, the Delhi High Court has said the DDA can install cameras, including the ones with night-vision features, to monitor and identify polluters and initiate against them for harming the ecosystem of the Central Ridge.