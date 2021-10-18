scorecardresearch
Monday, October 18, 2021
Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi witnesses untimely heavy rains; UG admissions under DU’s third cut-off list to begin today

Delhi News Live Today, DU Cut off list, Delhi Covid News: Delhi has also been witnessing record number of dengue cases, with 480 cases so far this year, including 140 over the past week.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
October 18, 2021 8:37:39 am
Despite the rain, the city’s air quality index (AQI) remained in the ‘poor’ category for the second consecutive day on Sunday. (Representational image)

Delhi News Live Updates: Heavy rains lashed Delhi for several hours on Sunday leading to waterlogging, traffic jams and a dip in mercury levels. The India Meteorological Department attributed the untimely rains to western disturbance. Despite the rain, the city’s air quality index (AQI) remained in the ‘poor’ category for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

Delhi has also been witnessing record number of dengue cases, with 480 cases so far this year, including 140 over the past week. This is the highest number of dengue cases reported till mid-October in the past three years. Record rainfall and lax measures to check mosquito breeding are leading to this.

Meanwhile, the admission for undergraduate courses under Delhi University’s third cut-off list will start from Monday. The applications for these courses are open till October 21, and the last day for fees submission is October 25. Over 51,000 students have already secured admissions in the first two lists. DU released its third cut of on Saturday.

On the virus front, the national capital recorded zero deaths along with 32 new covid-19 cases on Sunday. Delhi’s positivity rate stands at 0.07 per cent while over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. This month has recorded two fatalities till now.

Heavy rains lash Delhi; AQI remains "poor"; record dengue cases for this year; DU undergraduate courses third cut-off begin admissions today. Follow this space for the latest updates.

BJP tries to woo slum dwellers with board game targeting AAP

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party before the MCD polls next years, the Delhi BJP Sunday distributed the snakes and ladders board game to children living in slums — with snakes being replaced by the faces of Delhi’s ministers, including the CM and Deputy CM. The AAP hit back, saying the BJP has run out of issues to raise.

The BJP said the games have been distributed to people living in Kusum Pahadi, Jai Hind and JJ Bandhu camps near Vasant Vihar by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta during his ongoing ‘jhuggi samman yatra’ — a bid by BJP leaders to woo slum dwellers.

Boxes near the ‘snakes’ also have ‘DTC scam’, ‘education scam’, ‘ration scam’ and ‘Delhi Jal Board scam’ written on them. The ‘ladders’, on the other hand, have central government schemes like Jan Dhan Yojna, Mudra Loan Scheme, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Swacch Bharat etc.

