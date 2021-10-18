Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi witnesses untimely heavy rains; UG admissions under DU’s third cut-off list to begin today

Despite the rain, the city’s air quality index (AQI) remained in the ‘poor’ category for the second consecutive day on Sunday. (Representational image)

Delhi News Live Updates: Heavy rains lashed Delhi for several hours on Sunday leading to waterlogging, traffic jams and a dip in mercury levels. The India Meteorological Department attributed the untimely rains to western disturbance. Despite the rain, the city’s air quality index (AQI) remained in the ‘poor’ category for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

Delhi has also been witnessing record number of dengue cases, with 480 cases so far this year, including 140 over the past week. This is the highest number of dengue cases reported till mid-October in the past three years. Record rainfall and lax measures to check mosquito breeding are leading to this.

Meanwhile, the admission for undergraduate courses under Delhi University’s third cut-off list will start from Monday. The applications for these courses are open till October 21, and the last day for fees submission is October 25. Over 51,000 students have already secured admissions in the first two lists. DU released its third cut of on Saturday.

On the virus front, the national capital recorded zero deaths along with 32 new covid-19 cases on Sunday. Delhi’s positivity rate stands at 0.07 per cent while over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. This month has recorded two fatalities till now.