Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Government launches app to keep track of all its ongoing, upcoming projects

Delhi News Live Updates, October 11, 2022: India vs South Africa ODI match in Delhi today; High Court allows Satyendar Jain plea against action under amended Benami Act.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | October 11, 2022 8:51:10 am
Vehicles stuck in traffic jam on a road at Dhaula Kuan area in New Delhi, October 10, 2022. (PTI)

Delhi News Today Live Updates: To keep track of all ongoing and upcoming projects across departments, the Delhi government has launched an app called ‘Delhi e-monitoring’. With Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar set to monitor and inspect projects through it, officials said all departments have been asked to update data and information about projects and link it to the app.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in light of the One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The police has advised travellers going to the Indira Gandhi International airport, Old Delhi and Nizamuddin Railway stations, as well as ISBT to leave early to avoid delays. It has also requested the public to use public transport and park their vehicles at designated spots instead of on the roadside. The public has also been asked to report suspicious people or objects.

The Delhi High Court Monday allowed AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s plea challenging proceedings against him under the Benami Transactions Prohibition Amendment Act 2016. The batch of petitions were listed before a single judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma, who allowed Jain’s plea along with other connected matters which challenged initiation of proceedings under the amended benami law.

Delhi News Live Updates: As anger mounts over drowning of 6 children, M3M officials are booked, company denies link. Follow this space for latest news updates from the national capital.

A person covers himself and goods with plastic sheets to protect from rain as he ferries raw food items from a wholesale market in New Delhi, October 10, 2022. (AP)

At ‘slum festival’, a chance to shine for children living on the margins

For children from a few night shelters in the city, it was a day of fun and games on Monday at a ‘festival’ organised by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). Najma (15) took back a prize from a drawing competition she won earlier in the day. “This was a fun day. There were games,” she said of the festival that was organised right outside the shelter complex at Sarai Kale Khan where she has been living with her family for 12 years. “We used to live on a footpath before we came here. Now there are around 150 people living here with us,” said Najma, whose mother works as a safai karamchari at the shelter.

Before Sunder Nagri youth was killed, he endured year-long harassment by accused

Attacked twice in the span of a little over a year, the second time fatally, 21-year-old Manish had faced intense harassment and pressure from his attackers, his family said on Monday. As the murder of the youth from Northeast Delhi’s Sunder Nagri emerges as a rallying point for VHP and other outfits in the capital, the family is most concerned with justice. On October 1, Manish was returning from a friend’s wedding when three men stabbed him over 20 times, killing him. The Delhi Police arrested six men — Sajid, Aalam, Bilal, Faizan, Mohsin and Shakir — in connection with the case.

Delhi Metro reeling under financial crisis, High Court told

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has written to the Centre and Delhi government for infusion of funds in the public sector undertaking which will enable it to pay the “outstanding amount” to Reliance Infrastructure’s Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL) under the terms of the May 2017 arbitral award, Attorney General of India (AG) R Venkataramani informed the Delhi High Court Monday.

