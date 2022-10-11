Delhi News Live Updates: Government launches app to keep track of all its ongoing, upcoming projects

Delhi News Today Live Updates: To keep track of all ongoing and upcoming projects across departments, the Delhi government has launched an app called ‘Delhi e-monitoring’. With Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar set to monitor and inspect projects through it, officials said all departments have been asked to update data and information about projects and link it to the app.
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in light of the One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The police has advised travellers going to the Indira Gandhi International airport, Old Delhi and Nizamuddin Railway stations, as well as ISBT to leave early to avoid delays. It has also requested the public to use public transport and park their vehicles at designated spots instead of on the roadside. The public has also been asked to report suspicious people or objects.
The Delhi High Court Monday allowed AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s plea challenging proceedings against him under the Benami Transactions Prohibition Amendment Act 2016. The batch of petitions were listed before a single judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma, who allowed Jain’s plea along with other connected matters which challenged initiation of proceedings under the amended benami law.