Delhi News Live Updates: Government launches app to keep track of all its ongoing, upcoming projects

A person covers himself and goods with plastic sheets to protect from rain as he ferries raw food items from a wholesale market in New Delhi, October 10, 2022. (AP)

For children from a few night shelters in the city, it was a day of fun and games on Monday at a ‘festival’ organised by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). Najma (15) took back a prize from a drawing competition she won earlier in the day. “This was a fun day. There were games,” she said of the festival that was organised right outside the shelter complex at Sarai Kale Khan where she has been living with her family for 12 years. “We used to live on a footpath before we came here. Now there are around 150 people living here with us,” said Najma, whose mother works as a safai karamchari at the shelter.

Attacked twice in the span of a little over a year, the second time fatally, 21-year-old Manish had faced intense harassment and pressure from his attackers, his family said on Monday. As the murder of the youth from Northeast Delhi’s Sunder Nagri emerges as a rallying point for VHP and other outfits in the capital, the family is most concerned with justice. On October 1, Manish was returning from a friend’s wedding when three men stabbed him over 20 times, killing him. The Delhi Police arrested six men — Sajid, Aalam, Bilal, Faizan, Mohsin and Shakir — in connection with the case.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has written to the Centre and Delhi government for infusion of funds in the public sector undertaking which will enable it to pay the “outstanding amount” to Reliance Infrastructure’s Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL) under the terms of the May 2017 arbitral award, Attorney General of India (AG) R Venkataramani informed the Delhi High Court Monday.