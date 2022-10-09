Delhi News Live Updates: Several parts of city waterlogged after heavy rain, more showers likely today

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, several traffic-impacting incidents such as waterlogging, development of potholes, etc. have been reported across the city. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Incessant rainfall throughout the day on Saturday brought the maximum temperature down sharply in Delhi and resulted in waterlogging in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees below the normal for this time of the year. The normal maximum temperature for this time of the year is 33.8 degrees Celsius.

A group of five-seven armed assailants broke into a mobile accessories shop in Karol Bagh and looted Rs 1.5 crore at gunpoint, said police Saturday. Police said the incident took place on Friday night and that the accused are yet to be identified and arrested. According to police, a PCR call about the incident was made around 9.30 pm by owner of the shop on Arya Samaj Road. The owner was in Jodhpur at the time of the incident.