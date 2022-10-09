scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Several parts of city waterlogged after heavy rain, more showers likely today

Delhi news live updates Oct 9, 2022: Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm Saturday, the Safdarjung weather station, the city’s base station, recorded 30.1 mm of rainfall.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: October 9, 2022 9:44:18 am
According to the Delhi Traffic Police, several traffic-impacting incidents such as waterlogging, development of potholes, etc. have been reported across the city. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi News Live Updates Oct 9, 2022: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are expected to witness rain on Sunday as well, with several parts of the area receiving showers through Saturday night. Heavy showers brought down the maximum temperature sharply in Delhi on Saturday with the mercury at Safdarjung station settling at 23.4 degree Celsius, 10 degree below the normal for this time of the year.

Incessant rainfall throughout the day on Saturday brought the maximum temperature down sharply in Delhi and resulted in waterlogging in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees below the normal for this time of the year. The normal maximum temperature for this time of the year is 33.8 degrees Celsius.

A group of five-seven armed assailants broke into a mobile accessories shop in Karol Bagh and looted Rs 1.5 crore at gunpoint, said police Saturday. Police said the incident took place on Friday night and that the accused are yet to be identified and arrested. According to police, a PCR call about the incident was made around 9.30 pm by owner of the shop on Arya Samaj Road. The owner was in Jodhpur at the time of the incident.

 

Delhi news live updates today: Heavy rain brings waterlogging and a sharp drop in temperature ; CNG PNG prices hiked ; follow this space for more live updates

09:40 (IST)09 Oct 2022
Delhi Traffic Police issue advisory for Eid and Valmiki Jayanti today

With Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi and Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti celebrations on Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for commuters about the traffic arrangements in the city.

The police said they are anticipating thousands of people will participate in the processions across districts for Eid. Similarly, devotees of Maharishi Valmiki will visit temples in large numbers, leading to a huge gathering. They added cultural events and Shobha Yatras will also be held in the city. Read more...

09:33 (IST)09 Oct 2022
In Pics | Delhi receives heavy rain

09:14 (IST)09 Oct 2022
CNG hiked by Rs 3 in Delhi-NCR, PNG will cost more too

The prices of CNG and PNG have been hiked in Delhi and NCR, effective today. The hike in CNG is by Rs 3, taking the price to Rs 78.61 per kg in Delhi. The same now costs Rs 81.17 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad and Rs 86.94 per kg in Gurgaon.

The autorickshaw unions in the city have been demanding a fare hike for several months now and a cabinet decision is awaited in the matter. Know more here

09:04 (IST)09 Oct 2022
Armed men loot Rs 1.5 cr from Karol Bagh store

A group of five-seven armed assailants broke into a mobile accessories shop in Karol Bagh and looted Rs 1.5 crore at gunpoint, said police Saturday. Police said the incident took place on Friday night and that the accused are yet to be identified and arrested.

According to police, a PCR call about the incident was made around 9.30 pm by owner of the shop on Arya Samaj Road. The owner was in Jodhpur at the time of the incident. Police said the accused posed as customers and entered the shop wearing read more...

08:48 (IST)09 Oct 2022
Are leopards making Delhi’s urban forest their home? New report has the answer
  •  Eight leopards caught on camera, 2-4 striped hyenas — and the relationship that plays out between the two.
  • “(The leopards) have been found roaming the same tracks once and even twice in the same week multiple times. This suggests that they have made this urban forest their permanent home.”

These are some the key portions of a report on a year-long study by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and the Delhi Forest Department to document the presence and distribution of leopards and other mammals in the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary (ABWS), which is part of the Ridge in South Delhi. Know more here


08:33 (IST)09 Oct 2022
Rainy Saturday leads to sharp drop in max temp — and some waterlogging

Incessant rainfall throughout the day on Saturday brought the maximum temperature down sharply in Delhi and resulted in waterlogging in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees below the normal for this time of the year. The normal maximum temperature for this time of the year is 33.8 degrees Celsius.

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm Saturday, the Safdarjung weather station, the city’s base station, recorded 30.1 mm of rainfall. Lodhi Road recorded a higher amount of 36.8 mm, while the weather station in Gurgaon recorded the highest amount of 42 mm during the same time frame. Know more...

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 08:30:55 am
