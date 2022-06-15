Delhi News Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi directed to join ED probe for third day

Almost the entire top leadership of the Congress, the party’s two Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel and its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs staged a protest holding placards and raising slogans from AICC headquarters to ED offices in Delhi on Monday. (Express photo by Abhinaya Harigovind)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after over 11 hours of questioning on the second day of appearance in the National Herald money-laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned the Congress leader for questioning for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported. Rahul Gandhi was quizzed by the agency at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi today and the session is expected to end shortly.

Gandhi (51) arrived at the ED headquarters around 11:05 am, accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and his statement was recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

Delhi: Poaching and poster wars as Rajinder Nagar bypoll campaign gathers pace

The campaign for the Rajinder Nagar bypoll is gathering pace, and ferocity, with the top leadership of both the BJP and AAP running campaigns in the constituency, poaching local leaders and launching sharp attacks on each other. The seat fell vacant after erstwhile MLA Raghav Chadha was nominated by the AAP to Rajya Sabha.

In the past one week, BJP MPs including UP’s Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir and Hans Raj Hans have campaigned in the area for the party’s candidate Rajesh Bhatia. From the AAP, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and minister Gopal Rai are among those who have hit the streets to gather support for their candidate Durgesh Pathak.

The BJP also claims to have poached AAP leader Mamta Kochar, former DCPCR member Sonia Sachdeva and former MLA Vijender Garg’s brother Vinod Garg.