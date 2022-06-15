Delhi News Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi directed to join ED probe for third day

Delhi News Live Updates: The Enforcement Directorate has directed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to rejoin the investigation in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper on Wednesday for the third consecutive day, news agency ANI reported. Yesterday, Gandhi was questioned for 11 straight hours by the ED.
Gandhi (51) arrived at the ED headquarters around 11:05 am on Tuesday, accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and his statement was recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.
Continuing the rising trend in daily cases, Delhi on Tuesday recorded 1,118 new Covid-19 infections at a positivity rate of 6.50 per cent, and two deaths. Delhi had reported 614 new cases from 8,700 tests, and a positivity rate of 7.06 per cent on Monday. Meanwhile, taking cognizance of rising Covid cases in Delhi, L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena Monday directed officials to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases to check for any new variant.
With Rahul Gandhi expected to rejoin the ED's money laundering investigation for the third consecutive day, the Delhi Police on Monday imposed section 144 CrPC in the area around party headquarters at Akbar Road. Barricades were set up and security personnel were deployed, news agency ANI reported. Take a look: