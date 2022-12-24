scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022
Live now

Delhi News Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi marches through capital, says ‘no hatred’ in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Delhi News Today Live Updates: After a day’s march through Delhi, the yatra will halt for around 9 days before resuming on January 3; Kamal Haasan, freedom fighter families likely to join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Delhi.

Written by Abhinaya Harigovind
New Delhi | Updated: December 24, 2022 7:57:53 am
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Nuh district, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Bharat Jodo Yatra Today, Delhi Live News Updates: The Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi entered Delhi early Saturday morning and was accorded a warm welcome at the Badarpur border. Upon entering Delhi, Gandhi said he wants to showcase the real Hindustan of love against the ‘hatred-filled Hindustan’ of BJP-RSS through the Yatra.

The yatra will cover a roughly 23 km stretch in Delhi, starting from Badarpur border where it entered the capital city from Haryana, and culminating at Red Fort, with a two-hour break at Ashram in the afternoon. It will pass through Nizamuddin, India Gate, ITO, Delhi Gate and Daryaganj. After a day’s march through Delhi, the yatra will halt for around 9 days before resuming on January 3. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, family members of freedom fighters and top Congress leaders are expected to join Rahul Gandhi in the Delhi leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory and cautioned commuters about routes that will be affected by the Bharat Jodo Yatra, officials said. During the yatra, Badarpur flyover, Mitha Pur Chowk, Prahlad Pur Red Light, MB Road, Apollo flyover, Mathura Road, Mathura Road, Okhla Mod red light, Modi Mill flyover, NFC Red Light, Ashram Chowk, Mool Chand, Andrews Ganj, AIIMS, will be affected, according to the police advisory.

Live Blog

Bharat Jodo Yatra Today, Delhi Live News Updates: Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi; actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, family expected to join. Follow latest news and Updates here    

07:56 (IST)24 Dec 2022
In Pic: Rahul Gandhi marches through national capital

07:42 (IST)24 Dec 2022
Yatra shows real Hindustan, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he wants to showcase the real Hindustan of love against the 'hatred filled Hindustan' of BJP-RSS through the Yatra.

"The yatra has reached Delhi from Kanyakumari and it will go to Srinagar. Lakhs of people have been walking in each State and they have given their love.Every Indian, of any caste or gender, should open a mohabbat ki dukaan in their nafrat ki bazaar. There is no nafrat in this yatra. If somebody falls, everybody helps them. This is the real Hindustan. Not the BJP's and RSS's hatred filled Hindustan. We want to show them the real Hindustan. The RSS showed its way of hatred and violence, now we want to show the country another way. We want to show them what Hindustan really is," said Gandhi as the Yatra entered Delhi.

07:26 (IST)24 Dec 2022
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, entered Delhi early Saturday morning and was accorded a warm welcome at the Badarpur border.A large number of workers from Delhi Congress-led by Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary welcomed Gandhi and the Yatris at the Delhi border in Badarpur. 

Rahul Gandhi addresses public as his Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi. (Express Photo)

       

Ashram flyover to be shut from January 1 for 45 days

Following a meeting between Delhi traffic police and the Public Works Department (PWD) on Friday, officials said that the Ashram flyover will be shut for 45 days from January 1.

“Keeping in mind Christmas and New Year’s Eve, we have decided to shut the flyover from the first of next year. The dates are proposed by the contractor and have been finalised,” said a senior PWD official.

The Ashram flyover was supposed to be completed by the end of December. (Express Photo)

“Initially, it was proposed to close the flyover between December 25 and 31, but as itis a week full of festivities, we decided against it,” said the official.

Study begins on real-time sources of air pollution in Delhi

The real-time source apportionment study for Delhi which is expected to help identify the sources of air pollution in the city in real time has begun and will help Delhi take action to reduce pollution based on its findings, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

The project is being implemented by IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), along with Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). After a review meeting on the study, Kejriwal said: “We have ordered officials to immediately take action to reduce pollution based on the study’s findings. The Delhi government will place the analysis before CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) so the Centre, too, can act upon the problem.”

The study involves a supersite, where equipment has been set up to monitor parameters like particulate matter and other gaseous pollutants, determine sources of pollutants in real time, and generate forecasts on hourly, daily, and weekly basis.

According to a communication from the Chief Minister’s office, the team from IIT Kanpur informed officials at the meeting that “the secondary inorganic aerosols which travel long distances contribute to a large proportion of the air pollution mix”. They identified biomass burning of wood and stubble, vehicular emissions and construction and road dust as other major sources of PM2.5 over the past month.

 

 

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 07:23:26 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close