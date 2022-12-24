Delhi News Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi marches through capital, says ‘no hatred’ in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bharat Jodo Yatra Today, Delhi Live News Updates: The Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi entered Delhi early Saturday morning and was accorded a warm welcome at the Badarpur border. Upon entering Delhi, Gandhi said he wants to showcase the real Hindustan of love against the ‘hatred-filled Hindustan’ of BJP-RSS through the Yatra.
The yatra will cover a roughly 23 km stretch in Delhi, starting from Badarpur border where it entered the capital city from Haryana, and culminating at Red Fort, with a two-hour break at Ashram in the afternoon. It will pass through Nizamuddin, India Gate, ITO, Delhi Gate and Daryaganj. After a day’s march through Delhi, the yatra will halt for around 9 days before resuming on January 3. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, family members of freedom fighters and top Congress leaders are expected to join Rahul Gandhi in the Delhi leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.
The Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory and cautioned commuters about routes that will be affected by the Bharat Jodo Yatra, officials said. During the yatra, Badarpur flyover, Mitha Pur Chowk, Prahlad Pur Red Light, MB Road, Apollo flyover, Mathura Road, Mathura Road, Okhla Mod red light, Modi Mill flyover, NFC Red Light, Ashram Chowk, Mool Chand, Andrews Ganj, AIIMS, will be affected, according to the police advisory.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he wants to showcase the real Hindustan of love against the 'hatred filled Hindustan' of BJP-RSS through the Yatra.
"The yatra has reached Delhi from Kanyakumari and it will go to Srinagar. Lakhs of people have been walking in each State and they have given their love.Every Indian, of any caste or gender, should open a mohabbat ki dukaan in their nafrat ki bazaar. There is no nafrat in this yatra. If somebody falls, everybody helps them. This is the real Hindustan. Not the BJP's and RSS's hatred filled Hindustan. We want to show them the real Hindustan. The RSS showed its way of hatred and violence, now we want to show the country another way. We want to show them what Hindustan really is," said Gandhi as the Yatra entered Delhi.
The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, entered Delhi early Saturday morning and was accorded a warm welcome at the Badarpur border.A large number of workers from Delhi Congress-led by Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary welcomed Gandhi and the Yatris at the Delhi border in Badarpur.