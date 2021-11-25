Delhi News Live: 35 new Covid-19 cases; AQI ‘very poor’ today

People passing through a dusty road next to a construction site near Ashram in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Live News: The overall air quality in Delhi was ‘very poor’ on Thursday, with a reading of 339 on the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) index. A forecast from the SAFAR system said that local surface winds have been low, resulting in the deterioration in air quality.

Some parts of the city recorded ‘severe’ levels of air pollution at 8 am. According to the National Air Quality Index, Anand Vihar showed a reading of 435, while Bawana was 412, and ITO 405. A reading between 401-500 on the index falls in the ‘severe’ category, which could affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing diseases.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre and NCR states to continue with measures to tackle air pollution and mooted a scientific approach based on a statistical model to alleviate the situation in the long run. The bench said, “This is the national capital. Look at the signal we are sending to the world. The response has to be based on a statistical model for Delhi…”

Meanwhile, the Delhi government will allow schools, colleges, institutes and libraries that were closed due to poor air quality to reopen from November 29. Government offices, which were on work-from-home mode, will also open.

In other news, Delhi reported 35 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday and no deaths. This took the overall caseload to 1,440,754, while the toll remained at 25,095. The positivity rate in the city is 0.06 per cent.