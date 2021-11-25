Delhi News Live: 35 new Covid-19 cases; AQI ‘very poor’ today

Delhi Live News: The overall air quality in Delhi was ‘very poor’ on Thursday, with a reading of 339 on the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) index. A forecast from the SAFAR system said that local surface winds have been low, resulting in the deterioration in air quality.
Some parts of the city recorded ‘severe’ levels of air pollution at 8 am. According to the National Air Quality Index, Anand Vihar showed a reading of 435, while Bawana was 412, and ITO 405. A reading between 401-500 on the index falls in the ‘severe’ category, which could affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing diseases.
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre and NCR states to continue with measures to tackle air pollution and mooted a scientific approach based on a statistical model to alleviate the situation in the long run. The bench said, “This is the national capital. Look at the signal we are sending to the world. The response has to be based on a statistical model for Delhi…”
Meanwhile, the Delhi government will allow schools, colleges, institutes and libraries that were closed due to poor air quality to reopen from November 29. Government offices, which were on work-from-home mode, will also open.
In other news, Delhi reported 35 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday and no deaths. This took the overall caseload to 1,440,754, while the toll remained at 25,095. The positivity rate in the city is 0.06 per cent.
Repairs on the northern dome of the Jama Masjid have left little patches of cement at its base. After cracks developed during heavy rains, the mosque’s administration employed workers to use cement — but only after they wrote to the Centre requesting that the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) conduct restoration work.
“We have been writing to the ASI but did not get a proper response. We had to take temporary measures only in order to save the monument,” said Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, adding that the cracks had developed due to seepage issues and needed urgent repair. Ashna Butani reports
Amidst a debate on regional skew in the university’s intake, Delhi University (DU) has set up a nine-member committee to examine the Board-wise distribution of students admitted this year and excess admissions against the sanctioned intake of programmes. The panel, headed by Dean (Examinations) D S Rawat, was constituted last month after the new Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh took charge. It has been tasked with suggesting “alternative strategy for optimal admissions in undergraduate courses”. According to a senior university officer, the committee’s report will be placed before a meeting of the Academic Council next month. Sukrita Baruah reports
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has said the force would like to introduce a new law to tackle cases of snatching in the capital. He said officers have approached government officials and 'hope' to bring in a separate section in the law so that offenders get maximum punishment. At present, the accused caught snatching are booked under IPC sections 379 (theft) and 356 (use of criminal force) or section 390 (robbery).
The new law, which has already been implemented by the Haryana government, will increase jail term for offenders up to 14 years and make the offence non-bailable. The Haryana government’s anti-snatching law had new clauses added to IPC section 379. The Delhi police are also planning to replicate amendments to give stringent punishment to offenders. Read more here