Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Breaking News
Live now

Delhi News Live Updates: Police file cross-FIRs in JNU violence case; city records 137 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

Delhi News Live Updates 12 Apr, Delhi Latest News Today, Delhi Weather Today, Delhi Heatwave Updates, Delhi-NCR News, Delhi Covid-19 Cases Updates: Police files cross-FIRs against several unidentified students, respectively; Delhi records 137 fresh cases of Covid-19 and no deaths

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
April 12, 2022 9:30:36 am
Students of JNU Protesting at Vasant Kunj Police station after violence in the campus on Sunday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Delhi News Live Updates: Police on Monday registered cross-FIRs against several unidentified students from Jawaharlal Nehru University based on complaints lodged by Left student bodies and the ABVP, a day after violence on campus. No arrest has been made so far.

The national capital on Monday reported 137 fresh cases of Covid-19 and zero fatalities. As many as 144 people recovered from the infection. The positivity rate stands at 2.70 percent, the highest in last two months.

More from Delhi

Meanwhile, A Delhi court has dismissed the bail plea of JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a northeast Delhi riots case. An FIR was filed against him in 2020 in connection with speeches made in Delhi’s Jamia area on December 13, 2019. The Delhi Police Crime Branch accused him of giving “inflammatory and instigatory speeches against the Government of India on the issue of CAA and NRC”.

Live Blog

Follow this space for the latest updates from Delhi, NCR.

Delhi weather today: Maximum temperature may hit 42°C, heatwave expected Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Delhi (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions remain in the forecast for Delhi on Monday, with a maximum temperature of around 41 degrees Celsius. The forecast also shows that the maximum temperature could drop marginally to 39 degrees on April 13 and 14, before climbing back up to about 41 degrees by April 17.

