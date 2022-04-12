Delhi News Live Updates: Police file cross-FIRs in JNU violence case; city records 137 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

Students of JNU Protesting at Vasant Kunj Police station after violence in the campus on Sunday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Delhi News Live Updates: Police on Monday registered cross-FIRs against several unidentified students from Jawaharlal Nehru University based on complaints lodged by Left student bodies and the ABVP, a day after violence on campus. No arrest has been made so far.

The national capital on Monday reported 137 fresh cases of Covid-19 and zero fatalities. As many as 144 people recovered from the infection. The positivity rate stands at 2.70 percent, the highest in last two months.

Meanwhile, A Delhi court has dismissed the bail plea of JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a northeast Delhi riots case. An FIR was filed against him in 2020 in connection with speeches made in Delhi’s Jamia area on December 13, 2019. The Delhi Police Crime Branch accused him of giving “inflammatory and instigatory speeches against the Government of India on the issue of CAA and NRC”.