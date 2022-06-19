Delhi News Live Updates: PM Modi inaugurates Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project

Delhi News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday inaugurated the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project, which has been built at a cost of more than Rs 920 crores. The project aims to provide hassle-free and smooth access to the exhibition and convention centre being developed at Pragati Maidan.

The much-awaited tunnel and six underpasses that are part of the project is expected to ease traffic for 1 lakh commuters. The corridor is funded entirely by the central government, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. The 1.36-km-long tunnel will have six lanes, with a three-lane carriageway on both sides. It connects Ring Road with India Gate via Purana Qila Road passing through Pragati Maidan. It will also provide direct connectivity to the huge basement parking of Pragati Maidan.

Meanwhile, even as the incidence of Covid continues to remain high in the capital with 1,534 new cases recorded on Saturday, hospitals say there is no need to increase the number of beds earmarked for the treatment of the infection as hospitalisations continue to be low. The number of active cases or those with current infection has shot to 5,119, however, just more than 200 people are hospitalised, according to the daily health bulletin released by the government.