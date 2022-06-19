scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Delhi News Live Updates: PM Modi inaugurates Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project

Delhi News Live Updates: The project aims to provide hassle-free and smooth access to the exhibition and convention centre being developed at Pragati Maidan.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 19, 2022 11:15:25 am
Pragati maidan, PM modi, PM Modi inaugurate Pragati Maidan corridor, Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project, delhi news live, delhi live, delhi news, indian express newsPrime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday inaugurated the much-awaited tunnel and six underpasses that are part of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project. (Twitter/@ANI)

Delhi News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday inaugurated the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project, which has been built at a cost of more than Rs 920 crores. The project aims to provide hassle-free and smooth access to the exhibition and convention centre being developed at Pragati Maidan.

The much-awaited tunnel and six underpasses that are part of the project is expected to ease traffic for 1 lakh commuters. The corridor is funded entirely by the central government, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. The 1.36-km-long tunnel will have six lanes, with a three-lane carriageway on both sides. It connects Ring Road with India Gate via Purana Qila Road passing through Pragati Maidan. It will also provide direct connectivity to the huge basement parking of Pragati Maidan.

Meanwhile, even as the incidence of Covid continues to remain high in the capital with 1,534 new cases recorded on Saturday, hospitals say there is no need to increase the number of beds earmarked for the treatment of the infection as hospitalisations continue to be low. The number of active cases or those with current infection has shot to 5,119, however, just more than 200 people are hospitalised, according to the daily health bulletin released by the government.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live Updates: PM Modi inaugurates Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project. Follow latest updates here

11:15 (IST)19 Jun 2022
What is the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project?

The Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project, which has been built at a cost of more than Rs 920 crores was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi Sunday morning. The project aims to provide hassle-free and smooth access to the exhibition and convention centre being developed at Pragati Maidan.

The much-awaited tunnel and six underpasses that are part of the project is expected to ease traffic for 1 lakh commuters. The corridor is funded entirely by the central government, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. The 1.36-km-long tunnel will have six lanes, with a three-lane carriageway on both sides. It connects Ring Road with India Gate via Purana Qila Road passing through Pragati Maidan. It will also provide direct connectivity to the huge basement parking of Pragati Maidan.

11:13 (IST)19 Jun 2022
PM Modi inaugurates Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday inaugurated the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project, which has been built at a cost of more than Rs 920 crores. The project aims to provide hassle-free and smooth access to the exhibition and convention centre being developed at Pragati Maidan.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.