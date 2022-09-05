Delhi News Live Updates: Fire breaks out at building near Chandni Chowk metro station

Accusing Union Minister Smriti Irani of misleading the court and concealing material documents from it, the Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D’Souza have told the Delhi High Court that Silly Souls Café and Bar in Goa’s Assagao is operated by Eightall Food and and Beverages LLP which is “controlled by” Irani’s family members through companies in which they have 100 percent shareholding.

The Congress leaders told the court that Irani’s family members – her husband, her son, her daughter and her step-daughter, are all shareholders in two companies – Ugraya Mercantile Pvt. Ltd and Ugraya Agro Farms Pvt Ltd. “The two companies … have collective paid up 75% of the capital for a Limited Liability Partnership named and styled as ‘Eightall Food and Beverage LLP’,” they said in a written statement to the court.

The place of business of Eightall Food and Beverage is same as the address where the restaurant was being operated, the Congress leaders have said further, adding that same makes it “amply evident” that the restaurant is operated by the company which is controlled by Irani’s family members.

Union Minister Smriti Irani (Express file photo)

“The Answering Defendants verily believe that as in any democracy, the role of the principal opposition party is to raise issues which affect the public, especially if the issue relates to statutory licenses being renewed in the name of a deceased person by a restaurant which has a direct connection with a Minister in the Union Cabinet of the Government of India,” the Congress leaders have argued.

The court on July 29 had directed the Congress leaders to delete and remove their posts on social media against Irani and her daughter in connection with Silly Souls Café and Bar. The court also had observed that neither the restaurant nor the land on which it exists is owned by Irani and her daughter, after hearing a defamation suit filed by Irani against the Congress leaders.