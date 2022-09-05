Delhi News Live Updates: Fire breaks out at building near Chandni Chowk metro station

Delhi live: Fire broke out at a building near the Chandni Chowk metro station on Sunday night.
Delhi news live updates (September 5): A fire broke out in a building near the Chandni Chowk metro station, around 10.40 p.m on Sunday. 30 fire tenders have been dispatched. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) is still working to douse the blaze.
In other news, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to arrive in Delhi on Monday, in his first bid towards the Opposition unity against the NDA government at the Centre. On Sunday, he said that he would never have an alliance with the BJP now and going back to the NDA was a mistake.
JD(U) national spokesperson KC Tyagi told The Indian Express, “He is likely to meet Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury and a few other leaders from the Opposition parties. Nitish ji has also got a few more invitations on which the party would respond in near future.” Nitish is also expected to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Accusing Union Minister Smriti Irani of misleading the court and concealing material documents from it, the Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D’Souza have told the Delhi High Court that Silly Souls Café and Bar in Goa’s Assagao is operated by Eightall Food and and Beverages LLP which is “controlled by” Irani’s family members through companies in which they have 100 percent shareholding.
The Congress leaders told the court that Irani’s family members – her husband, her son, her daughter and her step-daughter, are all shareholders in two companies – Ugraya Mercantile Pvt. Ltd and Ugraya Agro Farms Pvt Ltd. “The two companies … have collective paid up 75% of the capital for a Limited Liability Partnership named and styled as ‘Eightall Food and Beverage LLP’,” they said in a written statement to the court.
The place of business of Eightall Food and Beverage is same as the address where the restaurant was being operated, the Congress leaders have said further, adding that same makes it “amply evident” that the restaurant is operated by the company which is controlled by Irani’s family members.
“The Answering Defendants verily believe that as in any democracy, the role of the principal opposition party is to raise issues which affect the public, especially if the issue relates to statutory licenses being renewed in the name of a deceased person by a restaurant which has a direct connection with a Minister in the Union Cabinet of the Government of India,” the Congress leaders have argued.
The court on July 29 had directed the Congress leaders to delete and remove their posts on social media against Irani and her daughter in connection with Silly Souls Café and Bar. The court also had observed that neither the restaurant nor the land on which it exists is owned by Irani and her daughter, after hearing a defamation suit filed by Irani against the Congress leaders.
