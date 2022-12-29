Delhi News Live Updates: Cold wave to return early next week; Delhi Police tighten security ahead of New Year

It is only at the fag end of December that the national capital experienced a cold wave, the first of the ongoing season. (Express Archive Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi News Live Updates, December 29, 2022: According to the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department, Delhi’s minimum temperatures will rise and hover around 7 – 8 degrees Celsius till early next week with the return of sunny and bright days. The IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature falls 5 degrees Celsius, or more, below normal. This year, on December 25 and for a few hours the following day, the capital experienced near cold wave conditions, as the night temperatures remained close to the normal range.

Meanwhile, ahead of New Year celebrations in the national capital, the Delhi Police have increased patrolling, security checks, and anti-terror mock drills across districts to ensure the safety and security of residents. They have already marked tourist spots, markets, and party hubs and increased security arrangements. Strict action is being taken against those who are being caught drunk driving or with drugs.

In other news, Covid fears have led to a slight surge in the number of people taking precaution dose in Delhi in the past one week, officials said. However, the numbers are still not very high, and around 30 per cent of those eligible have taken the precautionary dose so far, the officials added. The next 40 days are going to be crucial as India may see a surge in Covid-19 cases in January, official sources said on Wednesday citing the pattern of previous outbreaks.