Thursday, Dec 29, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Cold wave to return early next week; Delhi Police tighten security ahead of New Year

Delhi News Live Updates Today: From Saturday, Delhi will once again come under the influence of weather brought by incoming western disturbances, IMD officials said.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | December 29, 2022 09:50 IST
It is only at the fag end of December that the national capital experienced a cold wave, the first of the ongoing season. (Express Archive Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi News Live Updates, December 29, 2022: According to the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department, Delhi’s minimum temperatures will rise and hover around 7 – 8 degrees Celsius till early next week with the return of sunny and bright days. The IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature falls 5 degrees Celsius, or more, below normal. This year, on December 25 and for a few hours the following day, the capital experienced near cold wave conditions, as the night temperatures remained close to the normal range.

Meanwhile, ahead of New Year celebrations in the national capital, the Delhi Police have increased patrolling, security checks, and anti-terror mock drills across districts to ensure the safety and security of residents. They have already marked tourist spots, markets, and party hubs and increased security arrangements. Strict action is being taken against those who are being caught drunk driving or with drugs.

In other news, Covid fears have led to a slight surge in the number of people taking precaution dose in Delhi in the past one week, officials said. However, the numbers are still not very high, and around 30 per cent of those eligible have taken the precautionary dose so far, the officials added. The next 40 days are going to be crucial as India may see a surge in Covid-19 cases in January, official sources said on Wednesday citing the pattern of previous outbreaks.

Delhi News Live Updates: Cold wave to return early next week; Delhi Police tighten security ahead of New Year and more. Follow this space for the latest updates from your city.

G20 delegates to be greeted with displays of their national animals, cuisines

Lighting at Red Fort with G20 logo. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Humayun tomb with G20 logo in purple light in Delhi. (Express Photo by Premnath Pandey)

Ahead of the G20 summit, the NDMC, under whose jurisdiction the Lutyens’ zones and affluent areas in New Delhi fall, presented a budget with a surplus of Rs 224.98 crore in the current financial year 2022-23, and Rs 583.29 crore for the next financial year, against Rs 178.95 crore surplus projected in its estimates of 2022-23.

A ‘waste to wonder’ park for the G20 summit with a display of national animals of participating countries, beautification and illumination of roads and flyovers, ‘art to heart’ themed sculptures, and planting exotic flowers are among key initiatives and proposals presented by the New Delhi Municipal Council in its budget 2023-24. Read more here.

Gurgaon Police issues advisory ahead of New Year

Ahead of new year’s eve celebrations in the city, the Gurgaon Police have issued guidelines to market associations, clubs, and restaurant owners to ensure the safety of the locals at night. Most roads will be restricted for cars and bikes after 9.30 pm on December 31, said officials. Legal action will be taken against those who indulge in hooliganism or public nuisance. Read more.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 09:50 IST
