Delhi News Live: 2 dead, dozens injured after thunderstorm; BJP, Congress welcome Satyendar Jain’s arrest

Delhi News Live: At least two people died and several were injured after Delhi witnessed its first severe thunderstorm in four years with wind speed reaching 100 kmph in some parts on Monday. The police said that a large number of trees were uprooted, damaging cars and injuring people. Many areas saw massive traffic snarls and faced long power-cuts. Owing to the bad weather, the finial on the middle dome of the Jama Masjid was also damaged.

Meanwhile, Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in a case of alleged money laundering. The case is based on a CBI FIR lodged against him for irregularities in awarding a tender for a creative team for the Public Works Department to a private firm. The BJP and Congress welcomed Jain’s arrest and asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is yet to react, to remove him from the state cabinet.

In other news, after singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in a Punjab village, the Delhi Police questioned Lawrence Bishnoi who is lodged in the capital’s central jail for allegedly plotting a murder from inside the prison, officials told news agency PTI. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder and said it was planned by him and the Lawrence Bishnoi group.