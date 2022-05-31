scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Delhi News Live: 2 dead, dozens injured after thunderstorm; BJP, Congress welcome Satyendar Jain’s arrest

Delhi News Live: Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in a case of alleged money laundering.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
May 31, 2022 8:41:45 am
Traffic jam in Delhi due to thunderstorm.

Delhi News Live: At least two people died and several were injured after Delhi witnessed its first severe thunderstorm in four years with wind speed reaching 100 kmph in some parts on Monday. The police said that a large number of trees were uprooted, damaging cars and injuring people. Many areas saw massive traffic snarls and faced long power-cuts. Owing to the bad weather, the finial on the middle dome of the Jama Masjid was also damaged.

Meanwhile, Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in a case of alleged money laundering. The case is based on a CBI FIR lodged against him for irregularities in awarding a tender for a creative team for the Public Works Department to a private firm. The BJP and Congress welcomed Jain’s arrest and asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is yet to react, to remove him from the state cabinet.

In other news, after singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in a Punjab village, the Delhi Police questioned Lawrence Bishnoi who is lodged in the capital’s central jail for allegedly plotting a murder from inside the prison, officials told news agency PTI. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder and said it was planned by him and the Lawrence Bishnoi group.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live: 2 dead, dozens injured after thunderstorm; ED arrest Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain; Follow latest news and updates:

Reading campaign expanded to 62 child care homes in Delhi

 

A reading campaign, which had begun in 30 Child Care Institutions last year, has now expanded to 62 such institutions with the aim of enhancing foundational literacy and numeracy of children.

Child Care Institutions house ‘children in need of care and protection’ between the ages of six and 18, referred to them by Child Welfare Committees and Juvenile Justice Boards. The reading campaign was launched by the Delhi Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), along the lines of the Delhi government’s Mission Buniyaad with support from Pratham Education Foundation and Ashoka University.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.