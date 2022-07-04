Delhi News Live Updates: Monsoon session in Assembly to commence today; light rain expected

Delhi News Live Updates: The two-day Monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly is set to commence Monday, in which the AAP government will table a Bill to increase the salaries of MLAs, an Assembly bulletin said. The AAP government is also likely to bring a resolution against the Centre’s Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, sources have said.
Meanwhile, light rain and thundershowers are expected in the city on Monday. The temperature will be between 36 and 27 degrees Celsius. So far, East and New Delhi have received the maximum amount of rainfall, according to IMD’s customised rainfall information system. The national capital is expected to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday, the IMD has said.
In other news, BJP and AAP appear to be on the same page when it comes to holding MCD elections, which have been delayed following unification. Several former councillors from the BJP and senior leaders from the AAP are hoping that polls are conducted soon as they believe a civic body run by bureaucrats can lead to a disconnect from the people.
L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena Sunday directed the Delhi Development Authority, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and other agencies concerned to undertake a ‘Sandalwood Plan-tation Drive’ this monsoon and plant 10,000 trees across the city. Read more
Several councillors The Indian Express spoke to said politicians, irrespective of the party they belong to, act as a link between people and bureaucrats. Former mayor of the erstwhile South MCD, Narendra Chawla, said people have complaints because officers do not connect the same way as politicians. “The politicians are concerned as they have to go for polls,” he said.
Former North MCD mayor Jai Prakash added, “I received several complaints after the rain on Thursday… Recently, a person complained about a street vendor who was there for 30 years and was removed by a bureaucrat… I had to intervene. Officials see things in black and white, while politicians are also emotionally attached to their constituency.” Read more
