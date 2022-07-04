Delhi News Live Updates: Monsoon session in Assembly to commence today; light rain expected

Waterlogging at one of the underpasses that is part of the Pragati Maidan Corridor after Sunday’s rain. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Delhi is expected to get heavy rainfall on Wednesday, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Sunday.

Monsoon arrived in Delhi on Thursday, three days behind schedule, but brought heavy rain. It wiped out the deficit that had persisted till then. In the month of June, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 141.7 mm of rainfall, which is an excess of 91% against a normal amount of 74.1 mm for the month, according to data from the IMD. Much of this rainfall was recorded on Thursday. In the 24 hours from 8.30 am on Thursday to 8.30 am on Friday, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 117.2 mm of rainfall. Till June 30, there was a rainfall deficit of around 67%.

East and New Delhi have received the maximum amount of rainfall so far, according to IMD’s customised rainfall information system.

Several labs in the West district said that they have been paid less to the tune of crores for Covid-19 tests when payments for bills worth more than Rs 50 crore, that were pending clearance for two years, were finally released.

District authorities, however, said the deductions are based on a random sample verification method adopted by a six-member committee, with payments being deducted for samples processed or reports released beyond 48 hours.

Of the total amount, Rs 35 crore was released as an advance or in the first phase of payment soon after the verification process was completed. Another Rs 3-Rs 4 crore was released in the second phase after laboratories produced additional documents.