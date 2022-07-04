scorecardresearch
Monday, July 04, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Monsoon session in Assembly to commence today; light rain expected

Delhi News Live Updates, July 4: Light rain and thundershowers are expected in the city on Monday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 4, 2022 10:07:41 am
The two-day monsoon session in the Delhi Assembly will commence on Monday. (PTI/File)

Delhi News Live Updates: The two-day Monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly is set to commence Monday, in which the AAP government will table a Bill to increase the salaries of MLAs, an Assembly bulletin said. The AAP government is also likely to bring a resolution against the Centre’s Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, sources have said.

Meanwhile, light rain and thundershowers are expected in the city on Monday. The temperature will be between 36 and 27 degrees Celsius. So far, East and New Delhi have received the maximum amount of rainfall, according to IMD’s customised rainfall information system. The national capital is expected to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday, the IMD has said.

In other news, BJP and AAP appear to be on the same page when it comes to holding MCD elections, which have been delayed following unification. Several former councillors from the BJP and senior leaders from the AAP are hoping that polls are conducted soon as they believe a civic body run by bureaucrats can lead to a disconnect from the people.

Delhi News Live Updates: Monsoon Session in Delhi Assembly to commence at 11 am; Light rainfall expected in city today; Follow latest updates here

10:07 (IST)04 Jul 2022
Delhi L-G tells MCD, DDA to plant 10k chandan trees

L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena Sunday directed the Delhi Development Authority, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and other agencies concerned to undertake a ‘Sandalwood Plan-tation Drive’ this monsoon and plant 10,000 trees across the city. Read more

10:07 (IST)04 Jul 2022
For AAP and BJP, a common ground: MCD polls at earliest

The BJP and AAP appear to be on the same page when it comes to holding MCD elections, which have been delayed following unification. Several former councillors from the BJP and senior leaders from the AAP are hoping that polls are conducted soon as they believe a civic body run by bureaucrats can lead to a disconnect from the people. 

Several councillors The Indian Express spoke to said politicians, irrespective of the party they belong to, act as a link between people and bureaucrats. Former mayor of the erstwhile South MCD, Narendra Chawla, said people have complaints because officers do not connect the same way as politicians. “The politicians are concerned as they have to go for polls,” he said. 

Former North MCD mayor Jai Prakash added, “I received several complaints after the rain on Thursday… Recently, a person complained about a street vendor who was there for 30 years and was removed by a bureaucrat… I had to intervene. Officials see things in black and white, while politicians are also emotionally attached to their constituency.” Read more

10:05 (IST)04 Jul 2022
Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

Delhi Assembly will begin a two-day monsoon session on Monday. Meanwhile, Delhiites can expect light rainfall today.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!

Waterlogging at one of the underpasses that is part of the Pragati Maidan Corridor after Sunday’s rain. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

East and New Delhi see maximum rainfall, Northwest receives the least

Delhi is expected to get heavy rainfall on Wednesday, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Sunday.

Monsoon arrived in Delhi on Thursday, three days behind schedule, but brought heavy rain. It wiped out the deficit that had persisted till then. In the month of June, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 141.7 mm of rainfall, which is an excess of 91% against a normal amount of 74.1 mm for the month, according to data from the IMD. Much of this rainfall was recorded on Thursday. In the 24 hours from 8.30 am on Thursday to 8.30 am on Friday, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 117.2 mm of rainfall. Till June 30, there was a rainfall deficit of around 67%.

East and New Delhi have received the maximum amount of rainfall so far, according to IMD’s customised rainfall information system.

Private labs claim not paid in full for Covid tests, officials cite ‘delays’

Several labs in the West district said that they have been paid less to the tune of crores for Covid-19 tests when payments for bills worth more than Rs 50 crore, that were pending clearance for two years, were finally released.

District authorities, however, said the deductions are based on a random sample verification method adopted by a six-member committee, with payments being deducted for samples processed or reports released beyond 48 hours.

Of the total amount, Rs 35 crore was released as an advance or in the first phase of payment soon after the verification process was completed. Another Rs 3-Rs 4 crore was released in the second phase after laboratories produced additional documents.

