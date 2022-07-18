Delhi News Live Updates: Monsoon session begins today; Crucial session of Parliament; we consider Parliament a forum for discussions with open mind: PM Modi

Delhi News Live Updates: The government Sunday accused the Opposition of trying to “belittle the image” of Parliament by insisting that “non-issues” such as the updated list of unparliamentary words be taken up for discussion, setting the stage for a stormy Monsoon Session that is set to begin on Monday. At an all party-meeting ahead of the session, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Opposition leaders demanded that the alleged misuse of investigation agencies, the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the defence forces, price rise, alleged attacks on the federal structure and the “Chinese incursion”, be taken up for discussion. Read more.
This year’s Monsoon session of Parliament that is scheduled for the day is likely to be different from the usual sessions in wake of the presidential and vice-presidential polls. It will start on a historic note, with MPs voting on opening day to choose the country’s next rashtrapati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said, “This Session is also important because elections for the office of President and Vice President are taking place right now. Voting (for the Presidential election) is taking place today. During this period, the new President and Vice President will begin guiding the nation.” (PTI)
In other news, the Noida Police have arrested an associate of the man who allegedly threw acid on a woman Sunday, said officials. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Prakash, a resident of Garhi Chaukhandi village in Sector 68. The police said Prakash had allegedly supplied the water from a car battery to main accused Vikas, 30, who was arrested Friday. An old car battery has been recovered from him.
Very light rain is likely in a few places Monday and light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are on the forecast for most days of the week ahead for Delhi, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Light rainfall is likely on Tuesday, while light to moderate rainfall is a possibility from Wednesday to Sunday. Read more.
O P Jindal Global University will reopen physically for all its students in August after two years of online and hybrid modes of teaching-learning. The fully residential private university in Sonipat, Haryana has announced that it will open its campus in a full-fledged manner from August 1. It had previously opened partially in March 2022.
Good morning! Welcome to today's live blog! We bring to you all the latest updates from Delhi-NCR for the day.