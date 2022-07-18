Delhi News Live Updates: Monsoon session begins today; Crucial session of Parliament; we consider Parliament a forum for discussions with open mind: PM Modi

File photo of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Leader of House Piyush Goyal and others during all-party meeting at the Parliament. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Delhi News Live Updates: The government Sunday accused the Opposition of trying to “belittle the image” of Parliament by insisting that “non-issues” such as the updated list of unparliamentary words be taken up for discussion, setting the stage for a stormy Monsoon Session that is set to begin on Monday. At an all party-meeting ahead of the session, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Opposition leaders demanded that the alleged misuse of investigation agencies, the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the defence forces, price rise, alleged attacks on the federal structure and the “Chinese incursion”, be taken up for discussion. Read more.

This year’s Monsoon session of Parliament that is scheduled for the day is likely to be different from the usual sessions in wake of the presidential and vice-presidential polls. It will start on a historic note, with MPs voting on opening day to choose the country’s next rashtrapati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said, “This Session is also important because elections for the office of President and Vice President are taking place right now. Voting (for the Presidential election) is taking place today. During this period, the new President and Vice President will begin guiding the nation.” (PTI)

In other news, the Noida Police have arrested an associate of the man who allegedly threw acid on a woman Sunday, said officials. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Prakash, a resident of Garhi Chaukhandi village in Sector 68. The police said Prakash had allegedly supplied the water from a car battery to main accused Vikas, 30, who was arrested Friday. An old car battery has been recovered from him.