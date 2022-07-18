scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 18, 2022
Live now

Delhi News Live Updates: Monsoon session begins today; Crucial session of Parliament; we consider Parliament a forum for discussions with open mind: PM Modi

Delhi News Live Updates: 32 Bills likely to be introduced; all-party meet on Sri Lanka today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 18, 2022 11:04:16 am
File photo of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Leader of House Piyush Goyal and others during all-party meeting at the Parliament. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Delhi News Live Updates: The government Sunday accused the Opposition of trying to “belittle the image” of Parliament by insisting that “non-issues” such as the updated list of unparliamentary words be taken up for discussion, setting the stage for a stormy Monsoon Session that is set to begin on Monday. At an all party-meeting ahead of the session, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Opposition leaders demanded that the alleged misuse of investigation agencies, the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the defence forces, price rise, alleged attacks on the federal structure and the “Chinese incursion”, be taken up for discussion. Read more.

This year’s Monsoon session of Parliament that is scheduled for the day is likely to be different from the usual sessions in wake of the presidential and vice-presidential polls. It will start on a historic note, with MPs voting on opening day to choose the country’s next rashtrapati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said, “This Session is also important because elections for the office of President and Vice President are taking place right now. Voting (for the Presidential election) is taking place today. During this period, the new President and Vice President will begin guiding the nation.” (PTI)

In other news, the Noida Police have arrested an associate of the man who allegedly threw acid on a woman Sunday, said officials. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Prakash, a resident of Garhi Chaukhandi village in Sector 68. The police said Prakash had allegedly supplied the water from a car battery to main accused Vikas, 30, who was arrested Friday. An old car battery has been recovered from him.

More from Delhi
Read more |Noida: Associate of man who threw acid on woman arrested

 

Live Blog

Delhi News Live Updates: Monsoon session begins today; Govt, Opposition brace for a stormy start; Noida: Associate of man who threw acid on woman arrested and more.

11:04 (IST)18 Jul 2022
Delhi weather: Light rain likely in few places today, more showers during the week

Very light rain is likely in a few places Monday and light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are on the forecast for most days of the week ahead for Delhi, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Light rainfall is likely on Tuesday, while light to moderate rainfall is a possibility from Wednesday to Sunday. Read more.

10:57 (IST)18 Jul 2022
Jindal Global University to fully reopen campus for all students on Aug 1

O P Jindal Global University will reopen physically for all its students in August after two years of online and hybrid modes of teaching-learning. The fully residential private university in Sonipat, Haryana has announced that it will open its campus in a full-fledged manner from August 1. It had previously opened partially in March 2022. 

10:27 (IST)18 Jul 2022
Welcome to today's blog!

Good morning! Welcome to today's live blog! We bring to you all the latest updates from Delhi-NCR for the day. 

Broken pathways, waterlogged pockets and long traffic jams — Nehru Place, once among Delhi’s premier commercial centres, is grappling with a host of problems, thanks to official apathy and delayed development projects.

When The Indian Express visited the popular electronics market on Wednesday, dug up streets, construction waste and malba thrown on the roadside, and foul smelling rainwater were common sights. Market association members said it has been over eight months since construction work started on a skywalk, which has left roads narrower and caused perpetual traffic jams. Read more.

In other updates, A 27-year-old American woman allegedly staged her own abduction with help from a Nigerian national to get money from her parents, having spent all of it after reaching India, investigators have said. Police said the woman is from Washington DC and is the daughter of an ex-US Army officer. The US Embassy reached out to the Delhi Police regarding her alleged abduction after her mother contacted them. Read more here.

Weeks after a medical assistant at Tihar Jail was allegedly seen taking some papers from incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and was caught sending them to the latter’s associates on WhatsApp, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated an enquiry and summoned jail staffers for questioning, it is learnt. Read more.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.