Delhi News Live Updates: 30-year-old woman ‘gangraped’ in New Delhi Railway Station, four arrested

Delhi News Live Updates (July 23): A 30-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in an electrical maintenance staff room at the New Delhi Railway Station by two railway employees, the police said. An FIR of gangrape has been registered and four railway employees, including two who facilitated the assault by guarding the room, have been arrested.

In other news, presenting footage of the protest as key evidence, the Delhi Police has chargesheeted 30 persons in connection with the vandalism outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence during a protest by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on March 30. The police stated in the chargesheet that during the investigation, they found video footage which shows Lok Sabha MP and BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya, along with BJYM workers, protesting outside the CM’s residence. He was seen with protesters who later indulged in vandalism.

Meanwhile, after the L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, the Aam Aadmi Party put up a united front to back Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who heads the Excise Department. From party chief Kejriwal to Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and senior leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, the party’s top brass hit out at the Centre and said it was “scared” of AAP’s expansion and growth in the country.