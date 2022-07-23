Delhi News Live Updates: 30-year-old woman ‘gangraped’ in New Delhi Railway Station, four arrested

Delhi News Live Updates (July 23): A 30-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in an electrical maintenance staff room at the New Delhi Railway Station by two railway employees, the police said. An FIR of gangrape has been registered and four railway employees, including two who facilitated the assault by guarding the room, have been arrested.
In other news, presenting footage of the protest as key evidence, the Delhi Police has chargesheeted 30 persons in connection with the vandalism outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence during a protest by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on March 30. The police stated in the chargesheet that during the investigation, they found video footage which shows Lok Sabha MP and BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya, along with BJYM workers, protesting outside the CM’s residence. He was seen with protesters who later indulged in vandalism.
Meanwhile, after the L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, the Aam Aadmi Party put up a united front to back Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who heads the Excise Department. From party chief Kejriwal to Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and senior leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, the party’s top brass hit out at the Centre and said it was “scared” of AAP’s expansion and growth in the country.
The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) carried out an anti-encroachment drive against illegal constructions in Greater Noida’s Sunpura village on Friday on land worth Rs 40 crore, officials said.
According to officials, the drive was carried out based on information that some people were found building illegal colonies, boundary walls and one- and two-room houses made with bricks and cement on an area of about 20,000 sq m, adding that the value of the said land on which the illegal construction was established is estimated to be around Rs 40 crore.
“The land in Sunpura village (Khasra No. 433, 434, 437 and 438) lies within the notified area of GNIDA…When the authority was informed about this (the illegal construction), officials from the project department, senior manager Chetram, manager Charan Singh, Rajesh Kumar and Amit Kumar reached the spot along with the police on Friday and carried out an anti-encroachment drive, demolishing the illegal construction on the notified area,” General Manager, Project, A K Arora of GNIDA said. Read more
A 30-year-old woman was gangraped in an electrical maintenance staff room inside the New Delhi railway station by two railway employees. An FIR of gangrape has been registered and four railway employees, including two, who facilitated the assault by guarding the room from outside, have been arrested.
Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik went on a hunger strike in Tihar jail on Friday, alleging that his case is not being investigated properly.
Malik, sentenced by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi this year, is serving two life sentences and varying jail terms, all running concurrently, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code.
Senior jail officials told The Indian Express that Malik refused to eat on Friday and has declared an indefinite hunger strike. “The jail officials met with him and asked him about his demand. He told them that his case is not being investigated properly and the jail officials tried to convince him to end his strike, but he refused,” a senior official said. Read the full report here
The State is under constitutional obligation to protect its citizens, especially in cases where marriage between two consenting adults has been solemnised irrespective of caste or community, the Delhi High Court said while directing police to ensure safety of a couple who married against the wishes of their families last month.
“The Constitutional Courts under our framework are empowered to pass orders to protect citizens, especially in the cases of the nature to which the present dispute pertains. Once two adults consent to live together as husband and wife, there can be perceivably no interference in their lives from third parties, including their family. Our Constitution ensures it too. It is not only the duty of the State but also its machinery and agencies which ensure law and order to ensure no harm comes to citizens of this country,” said Justice Tushar Rao Gedela in an order. Read more
Seven people died while four others were injured after a truck allegedly collided with an auto-rickshaw in Nuh district on Friday afternoon, said police.
According to the police, the incident took place around 3 pm when an autorickshaw, with at least 11 passengers, was going towards Hodal and had reached near Madhiyaki crossing on Punhana-Hodal road. Police said a truck coming from the opposite direction allegedly hit the auto-rickshaw and after the collision, the auto fell into a ditch on the roadside.
Dayanand, SHO, Bicchor police station, said, “It appears that due to heavy rain, the truck lost balance and collided with the auto, which fell into a ditch. The truck also lost balance and overturned and fell on top of the auto, which was crushed. Seven people were killed while four, including two children, suffered injuries. Among the dead were seven men and four women.” Read more
A dispute early Friday morning at a police station in Dwarka between transgender individuals from the Garima Greh shelter and police escalated, with the transgender individuals alleging that they were beaten up and abused while police claimed the former had acted aggressively and obstructed them.
The transgender individuals claimed they had come to speak to a trans man who was taken from the shelter as his parents had issued a missing persons complaint regarding him.
DCP (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said: “Six-seven trans people came to the station demanding to speak to the person. They were told that it was a UP Police matter… They became aggressive and obstructed personnel on duty, and used abusive language… They were dispersed with minimal force.” Read more
Hours after the L-G recommended a CBI investigation into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, the Aam Aadmi Party put up a united front to back Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who heads the Excise department. From party chief and CM Arvind Kejriwal to Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and senior leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, the party’s top brass hit out at the Centre and said it was “scared” of AAP’s expansion and growth in the country.
Calling the allegations against Sisodia fake, fabricated, and baseless, Kejriwal said the Deputy CM is the most staunchly honest person he has ever met: “I have been saying this for the last three-four months that they want to arrest Sisodia… There is not an iota of truth in this case.”
Atishi, AAP MLA from Kalkaji, said, “The Centre is saying the policy caused huge losses to the exchequer while revenue collected increased… within four months of implementation of the new policy… There was a gain of Rs 1,300 crore to the public exchequer. The BJP should learn some maths before raising allegations.”
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the ED and CBI are clueless about how to bring back fugitive offenders like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya who fled the country after looting thousands of crores. “Rather than arresting them, the Modi government is harassing and humiliating Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain…,” he said. Read more
Presenting footage of the protest as key evidence, the Delhi Police has chargesheeted 30 persons in connection with the vandalism outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence during a protest by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on March 30.
Police stated in the charge sheet that during the investigation, they found video footage which shows Lok Sabha MP and BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya, along with BJYM workers, protesting outside the CM’s residence. He was seen with protesters who later indulged in vandalism.
The chargesheet states that on March 29, BJP youth workers had given an application to DCP (North) for a protest outside the CM’s residence. “An application for the protest, filed by Hukum Singh, a BJP office bearer, was rejected by the arrangements cell of North district police, yet the group went ahead with it. In view of the law-and-order situation, the leader of the protesters was intimated of the same. As a precautionary measure, staff from Civil Lines police station were stationed from 8 am. Youth workers of BJP started gathering with a tempo near IP college at 10.30 am to gherao the CM’s residence to protest against comments made by him in the Vidhan Sabha on the The Kashmir Files, which the protesters found objectionable,” police stated. Read more here
More from Cities
Hi!
Stay tuned for the latest news from Delhi.