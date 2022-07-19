Delhi News Live Updates: Light rain and thunderstorms likely in a few places, says IMD

Experts and district officials from Delhi say beneficiaries have stayed away from the precaution dose because of fewer hospitalisations and deaths being reported in the third wave and a third dose certificate not being needed for travel. Of the 1.8 crore people who have received their first doses in Delhi, only 19.56 lakh have been administered a third precaution dose, putting the coverage of the dose at just 10.7% in the capital.

In other updates, Parts of South and West Delhi may have power shortage as the Union Power Ministry has decided to stick to its decision to reallocate 500 MW of power from the Dadri-II power plant from Delhi to Haryana. With the reallocation, the power available to discoms in Delhi has fallen and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), which supplies power to South and West Delhi will be hit the hardest.

Meanwhile, Senior citizens, women, the differently abled and ex-servicemen will get a 30% rebate in property tax on self-use property of 100 square metres located in Delhi, as per the MCD’s new tax structure that came into force on July 16. Apart from this, to promote digital payments, an incentive at the rate of 2% on property tax not exceeding Rs 10,000 and limited to Rs 200 will be given, said a senior MCD official.