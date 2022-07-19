Delhi News Live Updates: Light rain and thunderstorms likely in a few places, says IMD

Delhi News Live Updates, July 19: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi said that the city could receive light rain or see thunderstorms in a few places Tuesday. It’s likely to be another warm day when the maximum temperature could be around 37 degrees Celsius. Over the past 24 hours, both the maximum and minimum temperatures have remained above normal at the Safdarjung weather observatory. The relative humidity was high even at 8.30 am on Tuesday, when it stood at 79 per cent.
In other news, two teachers of a government primary school in Hapur have been booked allegedly for forcing two Dalit girl students to remove their uniforms on July 11. According to the parents of the two girls, the teachers were taking photographs of students in school dress. Their daughters were allegedly asked by the teachers to remove their uniforms and give them to two other girls who were not in the school dress.
In a bid to induct more women into the public transport network, the Delhi government in collaboration with app-based aggregators is planning to provide free driving classes to about 1,000 women who wish to become professional taxi drivers, officials said, adding that this will ensure safety of women travelling or working at night.
The Crime Branch arrested two people after they were allegedly caught with a kilogram of charas, worth over a crore in the international market, in Delhi’s North district after a high-speed chase, officers said.
The police said the man, aged 25, was a struggling model who allegedly started selling charas to cover his expenses, while the woman, aged 19, would help him deceive the police at check posts by carrying a pillow and pretending that it was a baby on her lap.
With political pressure at a minimum till the civic body polls are conducted, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is using it as a window to increase taxes and improve its finances, officials said.
Two months since the MCD’s unification, it has increased taxes on several fronts, including house tax, health trade licence, transfer duty and community hall booking.
After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the Centre was not granting him permission to go to Singapore to attend a conference, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari has asked the AAP leader why he was so "desperate" to visit the city-state.
The North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari shared an invitation to the summit that showed mayors and other functionaries of cities in various countries as guests. “Why is the Delhi Chief Minister, who does not have charge of any department in the government, so desperate to go to Singapore?" asked Tiwari in a tweet as he posted a video as well.
Senior citizens, women, the differently abled and ex-servicemen will get a 30% rebate in property tax on self-use property of 100 square metres located in Delhi, as per the MCD’s new tax structure that came into force on July 16. Apart from this, to promote digital payments, an incentive at the rate of 2% on property tax not exceeding Rs 10,000 and limited to Rs 200 will be given, said a senior MCD official.
The MCD has revised its tax structure to bring parity between rates following unification of the three civic bodies. The official said instructions have been issued to all regional property tax officers to prepare an online database of all properties which come under the purview of paying tax so that the revenue of the corporation can be increased. Know more
The Ministry of Education has released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for this year. Jamia Hamdard has once again taken the top rank in the pharmacy category followed by National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad at second place. See the list
A recent video showing a Swiggy delivery agent helping his counterpart from Zomato is winning over the netizens. Watch it here
A day after he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking permission to attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged the Centre to “keep political differences aside when it comes to the national interest” and clear his trip.
“I am not a criminal. I am an elected MLA and an independent citizen of this country,” said Kejriwal after casting his vote in the presidential election at Delhi Legislative Assembly Monday. Read more here
Twenty trains on the Mumbai-Delhi route have been cancelled and about 16 trains diverted after a goods train derailed early on Monday near Mangal Mahudi in Dahod district of Gujarat, between the Dahod and Limkheda stations of the Ratlam railway division.
The Western Railway said the accident occurred around 12.48 am, leading to the disruption of the main railway line connecting Mumbai and Delhi. Several trains from Mumbai, Goa and southern states to Delhi, Jaipur and Indore have been read more
Delhi court dismissed the appeals filed by real estate tycoons Sushil and Gopal Ansal challenging their conviction and the seven-year jail terms, for tampering with evidence in a case related to the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire that had claimed 59 lives. Know more...
The number of Covid-19 shots being administered in the capital has remained the same, even though nationally there was a significant increase in the numbers since Friday when the government made precaution doses free of cost for all adults. Currently, nearly three-fourths of the Covid shots being given in Delhi are precaution doses.
The Delhi government made booster doses free for all adults in the national capital from the third week of April, after which read more
After extending the validity of retail licences of hotels and restaurants in May, the Delhi Excise Department has now decided to extend the licence period for the sale of country liquor under L-3/L-33 categories up to July 31, officials said.
The L-3 licence is issued for wholesale vending of country liquor and the L-33 licence is issued to warehouses for storage of country liquor. According to officials, the department has decided to extend these licences so that licence holders can recover the losses they faced during the lockdown in January. Know more
The Delhi Police have booked a Varanasi-based training institute and a group of ex-employees of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for allegedly misappropriating funds and securing loans with forged papers, said officials Monday. The organisation alleged that it faced losses up to Rs 198 crore as the ex-employees partnered with various entities to get loans and misappropriated company funds. Read more.
Two policemen, including the SHO of the Cyber Cell (East), were suspended after an FIR was registered over the week at East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar police station based on the complaint of a Northwest Delhi resident who alleged that they had extorted money from him. Read more.
Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a direction to stop operations of Spicejet.
"We will start running airlines also? There are expert bodies with the government. You can ask for the moon but we have to give relief within the ambit of law," said the division bench of Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad.
The court noted that DGCA has already taken note of the incidents related to Spicejet and is free to proceed on its own. It further said there is a robust mechanism for the aviation industry and the court cannot stop an airline from operating on the bases of averments made in a PIL and press clippings.
The Supreme Court Monday will take up three separate petitions that were filed against the intervention of a Karnataka High Court judge in investigations of a corruption case by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).
The Karnataka government, an IPS officer Seemanth Kumar Singh, who heads the ACB, and an IAS officer J Manjunath, who has been arrested by the ACB, have approached the Supreme Court against the intervention of Karnataka High Court judge Justice H P Sandesh in the investigations of the anti-corruption agency during a bail plea in a bribery case. Read more.
Very light rain is likely in a few places Monday and light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are on the forecast for most days of the week ahead for Delhi, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Light rainfall is likely on Tuesday, while light to moderate rainfall is a possibility from Wednesday to Sunday. Read more.
O P Jindal Global University will reopen physically for all its students in August after two years of online and hybrid modes of teaching-learning. The fully residential private university in Sonipat, Haryana has announced that it will open its campus in a full-fledged manner from August 1. It had previously opened partially in March 2022.
Good morning! Welcome to today's live blog! We bring to you all the latest updates from Delhi-NCR for the day.