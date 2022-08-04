Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi reports country’s first monkeypox case in a woman; city’s tally now at 4

This is the third Nigerian national to test positive for the infection in Delhi, with one more suspected to have the infection admitted to Delhi’s nodal Lok Nayak hospital.

Delhi News Live Updates: A Nigerian woman in her 30s, living in Delhi for over a month, tested positive for monkeypox Wednesday, taking the capital’s tally to four. This is the country’s ninth case, and the first case in a woman, with most cases being detected in young men so far. The woman had no history of international travel in the last 21 days. None of the four persons who tested positive for the infection in Delhi had any history of international travel. In contrast, so far, all five cases reported from Kerala have a history of travel from UAE.