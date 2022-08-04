Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi reports country’s first monkeypox case in a woman; city’s tally now at 4

Delhi News Live Updates: A Nigerian woman in her 30s, living in Delhi for over a month, tested positive for monkeypox Wednesday, taking the capital’s tally to four. This is the country’s ninth case, and the first case in a woman, with most cases being detected in young men so far. The woman had no history of international travel in the last 21 days. None of the four persons who tested positive for the infection in Delhi had any history of international travel. In contrast, so far, all five cases reported from Kerala have a history of travel from UAE.
Meanwhile, the capital reported 2,073 fresh cases of Covid-19 Wednesday, with the incidence crossing the 2,000-mark for the first time in 71 days since February 4 when there were 2,272 cases recorded as the omicron variant-driven wave was receding in the capital. The positivity rate — the proportion of samples tested that return positive — stood at 11.64% on Wednesday, according to the daily health bulletin released by the Delhi government.
In other news, in a first-of-its-kind security outreach to prevent stray kites from falling inside Red Fort during the Prime Minister’s address to the nation and the flag-hoisting ceremony, the Delhi police has sought the cooperation of 231 regular kite-flyers from the walled city area to ensure a clear sky for about three hours that morning.
Slamming the Uttar Pradesh Police for “unlawfully” taking away a 22-year-old transgender from a Delhi shelter home last month, and Delhi Police for assisting them, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked whether it was a “procedure” that the UP Police decides to visit anybody in the middle of the night.
The court also asked whether the Delhi Police was applying itself at all when “there are so many strictures” passed by it against the law enforcement agency. Issuing notice to the Delhi Police, Uttar Pradesh government, UP Police and Centre on a plea that also sought compensation for violation of the fundamental rights, and directions for appropriate protocol for safety and security of the residents of shelter homes, the court particularly asked the Delhi Police to inform it about its actions on an affidavit within four weeks. Read more.
A Nigerian woman in her 30s, living in Delhi for over a month, tested positive for monkeypox Wednesday, taking the capital’s tally to four.
This is the country’s ninth case, and the first case in a woman, with most cases being detected in young men so far. Globally too, the cases of monkeypox have been disproportionately reported among men. “We’re seeing cases that are largely focused on men… There have been some cases reported in women and children, but these have been very limited,” said Andy Seale, an advisor on sexually transmitted infections at World Health Organisation, in a video from the organisation.
The woman had no history of international travel in the last 21 days. None of the four persons who tested positive for the infection in Delhi had any history of international travel. In contrast, so far, all five cases reported from Kerala have a history of travel from UAE. Read more.
This Independence Day, the skyline over Red Fort will be free of kites. At least, that’s what the Delhi Police is aiming for on August 15, which is also the national capital’s unofficial kite-flying day.
In a first-of-its-kind security outreach to prevent stray kites from falling inside Red Fort during the Prime Minister’s address to the nation and the flag-hoisting ceremony, the police have sought the cooperation of 231 regular kite-flyers from the walled city area to ensure a clear sky for about three hours that morning. That’s not all.
The police in Delhi’s north district, where Red Fort is located, have also identified around 350 rooftop locations where their personnel will carry long bamboo sticks to snag stray kites. At one point, they had even planned to rope in skilled kite-flyers to snap the strings of others’ kites but that move was later shelved. Read more.
Good morning and welcome to our Delhi live blog! Follow this space for the latest on what's happening in the National Capital.