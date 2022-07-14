Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi court to hear Alt News’ Mohammed Zubair’s bail plea today

Delhi is reporting less than 2,000 cases of Covid-19 since two days. (Express file photo)

Delhi has seen less than 2,000 active cases of Covid-19 or those with current infection for two days in a row, according to the daily health bulletin released by the government. There were 1,960 active cases recorded on Tuesday, of whom 103 were hospitalised.

The low number of active cases, and daily incidence, also coincide with fewer tests being conducted. There were 400 new Covid-19 cases recorded with 13,700 tests on Tuesday and 280 new infections with 6,645 tests, as per the data. Fewer tests are being conducted during the current surge, with most people relying on home-based Covid-19 kits to test themselves.

There were 1,800 Covid-19 cases recorded and just over 24,000 tests conducted at the peak. To compare, Delhi has seen over 28,000 new cases recorded in a day during the Delta variant driven wave in April-May last year and the Omicron variant driven wave in January this year. There have been instances where over 1 lakh tests have been conducted in the Capital in a day.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which sets in with emergency measures when air quality worsens in Delhi, is likely to be revised. A policy prepared by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to curb air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) has recommended revisions to the GRAP.

The policy, which was made public Wednesday, was formulated by a nine-member expert group constituted by the CAQM earlier this year. The group examined 115 submissions received from the public on dealing with air pollution before formulating a policy that recommends action in different sectors within a specific timeline to control pollution and meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards. According to a communication from the CAQM, the policy has been shared with ministries of the Union government and NCR state governments to take action.