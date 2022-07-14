Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi court to hear Alt News’ Mohammed Zubair’s bail plea today

Delhi News Live Updates: A Delhi court Thursday will hear the bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case related to a 2018 tweet which allegedly hurt religious sentiments.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Special Cell “infiltrated and planted” 30 dummy improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in places with high footfall over the past month, of which only 12 were detected — by the public, private security guards, and local police. The mock infiltration exercise came in light of a warning by Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) that it would orchestrate suicide bombings in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat over comments on the Prophet made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.
In other news, the Delhi High Court Wednesday added several political leaders and activists, including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Union minister Anurag Thakur as respondents in petitions seeking registration of an FIR against them for allegedly giving hate speeches prior to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.
The Delhi High Court Wednesday added several political leaders and activists, including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Union minister Anurag Thakur as respondents in petitions seeking registration of an FIR against them for allegedly giving hate speeches prior to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.
In a first step towards the start of hearing of arguments in the cases, which have been pending since 2020, the division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Amit Sharma also granted the respondents the liberty to respond within a week to the allegations against them and listed the case for hearing on August 2. The case had earlier witnessed a delay as the petitioners were unable to serve notices on the proposed respondents.
“Whoever wants to file a counter affidavit, please tell us. We will record it,” the court told the counsel representing the parties. Read more
To check preparedness of police departments in the national capital, the Delhi Police Special Cell “infiltrated and planted” 30 dummy improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in places with high footfall over the past month, of which only 12 were detected — by the public, private security guards and local police.
The decision to conduct the dummy IED drive was taken in light of a warning by Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) that it would orchestrate suicide bombings in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat over comments on the Prophet made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Read more
A Delhi court Thursday will hear the bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case related to a 2018 tweet which allegedly hurt religious sentiments.
The Patiala House Court in New Delhi, while hearing the bail plea on July 12 had deferred it to Thursday on the request of the public prosecutor.
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from Delhi-NCR.