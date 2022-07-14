scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi court to hear Alt News’ Mohammed Zubair’s bail plea today

Delhi News Live Updates, July 14: The Delhi High Court added Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Union minister Anurag Thakur as respondents in petitions seeking registration of an FIR against them for allegedly giving hate speeches prior to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

Updated: July 14, 2022 9:22:17 am
Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of Alt News, at the Patiala house court in New Delhi. (Express File Photo)

Delhi News Live Updates: A Delhi court  Thursday will hear the bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case related to a 2018 tweet which allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Special Cell “infiltrated and planted” 30 dummy improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in places with high footfall over the past month, of which only 12 were detected — by the public, private security guards, and local police. The mock infiltration exercise came in light of a warning by Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) that it would orchestrate suicide bombings in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat over comments on the Prophet made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

In other news, the Delhi High Court Wednesday added several political leaders and activists, including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Union minister Anurag Thakur as respondents in petitions seeking registration of an FIR against them for allegedly giving hate speeches prior to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

09:22 (IST)14 Jul 2022
Delhi riots ‘hate speech’: Sonia, Rahul, Anurag Thakur made respondents by High Court

The Delhi High Court Wednesday added several political leaders and activists, including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Union minister Anurag Thakur as respondents in petitions seeking registration of an FIR against them for allegedly giving hate speeches prior to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. 

In a first step towards the start of hearing of arguments in the cases, which have been pending since 2020, the division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Amit Sharma also granted the respondents the liberty to respond within a week to the allegations against them and listed the case for hearing on August 2. The case had earlier witnessed a delay as the petitioners were unable to serve notices on the proposed respondents. 

“Whoever wants to file a counter affidavit, please tell us. We will record it,” the court told the counsel representing the parties. Read more

09:21 (IST)14 Jul 2022
30 ‘dummy IEDs’ planted across Delhi to check police alertness, 12 found

To check preparedness of police departments in the national capital, the Delhi Police Special Cell “infiltrated and planted” 30 dummy improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in places with high footfall over the past month, of which only 12 were detected — by the public, private security guards and local police. 

The decision to conduct the dummy IED drive was taken in light of a warning by Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) that it would orchestrate suicide bombings in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat over comments on the Prophet made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Read more

09:20 (IST)14 Jul 2022
Delhi court to hear Alt News’ Mohammed Zubair’s bail plea today

A Delhi court Thursday will hear the bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case related to a 2018 tweet which allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

The Patiala House Court in New Delhi, while hearing the bail plea on July 12 had deferred it to Thursday on the request of the public prosecutor. 

09:19 (IST)14 Jul 2022
Good morning and welcome to our live blog

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from Delhi-NCR.

Delhi is reporting less than 2,000 cases of Covid-19 since two days. (Express file photo)

Delhi sees less than 2,000 active Covid cases for two days in a row

Delhi has seen less than 2,000 active cases of Covid-19 or those with current infection for two days in a row, according to the daily health bulletin released by the government. There were 1,960 active cases recorded on Tuesday, of whom 103 were hospitalised.

The low number of active cases, and daily incidence, also coincide with fewer tests being conducted. There were 400 new Covid-19 cases recorded with 13,700 tests on Tuesday and 280 new infections with 6,645 tests, as per the data. Fewer tests are being conducted during the current surge, with most people relying on home-based Covid-19 kits to test themselves.

There were 1,800 Covid-19 cases recorded and just over 24,000 tests conducted at the peak. To compare, Delhi has seen over 28,000 new cases recorded in a day during the Delta variant driven wave in April-May last year and the Omicron variant driven wave in January this year. There have been instances where over 1 lakh tests have been conducted in the Capital in a day.

New air pollution combat plan being firmed up in Delhi

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which sets in with emergency measures when air quality worsens in Delhi, is likely to be revised. A policy prepared by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to curb air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) has recommended revisions to the GRAP.

The policy, which was made public Wednesday, was formulated by a nine-member expert group constituted by the CAQM earlier this year. The group examined 115 submissions received from the public on dealing with air pollution before formulating a policy that recommends action in different sectors within a specific timeline to control pollution and meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards. According to a communication from the CAQM, the policy has been shared with ministries of the Union government and NCR state governments to take action.

