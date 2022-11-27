Delhi News Live Updates: Ahead of MCD polls, BJP to take 10,000 slum dwellers to visit EWS flats in Kalkaji today

Session two of the polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala (28), who was arrested for allegedly murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, saw officials questioning him about his relationship with the 27-year-old woman, if and why he attacked her and their fights.

“We asked him the same questions to check for discrepancies in his statement and confirm facts. We asked about his relationship with the deceased and what triggered him to attack her. We also asked about their fights and the motive… if it was pre-mediated or done in a fit of rage. He was cooperative but was not feeling well because of the weather,” said an FSL official.

With his name not finding a mention in the CBI chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy case, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tore into the BJP and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi “should stop hatching such conspiracies against the elected government”.