Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Ahead of MCD polls, BJP to take 10,000 slum dwellers to visit EWS flats in Kalkaji today

Delhi News Live Updates, November 27, 2022: These flats were developed and allotted under the in-situ slum rehabilitation scheme of ‘jahan jhuggi wahan makan’.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: November 27, 2022 9:26:48 am
delhi live news, delhi news updates, delhi news latest, bjp, inidan expressDelhi Live: BJP leaders releasing party's 'vachan patra' or promise letter for the upcoming MCD polls. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4Delhi)

Delhi News Live Updates: With the MCD elections around the corner, the Delhi BJP has planned a trip for about 10,000 slum dwellers to the recently inaugurated Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats in Kalkaji on Sunday. The 3,024 new flats were inaugurated and allotted to the slum dwellers of Bhoomiheen camp by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 2.

A new video of jailed minister Satyendar Jain allegedly having a conversation with the recently suspended jail superintendent surfaced online on Saturday. In the 1.17-minute purported clip, Jain is seen having a conversation with about three people inside his cell who leave as another man, allegedly the jail superintendent of jail number 7 where he is lodged, arrives. Meanwhile, observing that Tihar jail officials gave him preferential treatment in violation of prison rules, a Delhi court rejected Jain’s plea seeking a special diet for his religious fast.

In other news, around 200 shops were damaged in a massive fire at Bhagirath Palace in Chandni Chowk as fire-fighters toiled to douse the blaze for the third consecutive day on Saturday, officials said.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live Updates: Slum rehabilitation scheme of ‘jahan jhuggi wahan makan’ is one of the poll promises that are part of the BJP’s 12-point manifesto. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has said that Aam Aadmi Party is confident of getting over 220 seats out of 250 in the Delhi MCD polls

09:26 (IST)27 Nov 2022
Welcome to today's Delhi Live Blog

Hello readers! Welcome to today's Delhi Live Blog. Follow this space to get all the latest news about your city

In fresh polygraph with Aaftab, experts check, recheck facts

Session two of the polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala (28), who was arrested for allegedly murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, saw officials questioning him about his relationship with the 27-year-old woman, if and why he attacked her and their fights.

“We asked him the same questions to check for discrepancies in his statement and confirm facts. We asked about his relationship with the deceased and what triggered him to attack her. We also asked about their fights and the motive… if it was pre-mediated or done in a fit of rage. He was cooperative but was not feeling well because of the weather,” said an FSL official.

Name missing from CBI chargesheet, emboldened Sisodia seeks apology from PM Modi

With his name not finding a mention in the CBI chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy case, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tore into the BJP and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi “should stop hatching such conspiracies against the elected government”.

While Sisodia is named in the FIR filed earlier by the CBI, the chargesheet does not mention him.

Indian man ‘killed Queensland woman because her dog barked at him’: Investigators

An Indian man who allegedly killed an Australian woman in 2018 before fleeing that country was arrested Friday in Delhi, police said.

Rajwinder Singh, 38, was carrying a reward of $1 million. Investigators said he killed his victim, 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley, because her dog barked at him.

He was arrested from North Delhi’s GT Karnal Road and produced before a court for the extradition process.

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 09:14:08 am
