Delhi News Live Updates: Ahead of MCD polls, BJP to take 10,000 slum dwellers to visit EWS flats in Kalkaji today

Delhi News Live Updates: With the MCD elections around the corner, the Delhi BJP has planned a trip for about 10,000 slum dwellers to the recently inaugurated Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats in Kalkaji on Sunday. The 3,024 new flats were inaugurated and allotted to the slum dwellers of Bhoomiheen camp by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 2.
A new video of jailed minister Satyendar Jain allegedly having a conversation with the recently suspended jail superintendent surfaced online on Saturday. In the 1.17-minute purported clip, Jain is seen having a conversation with about three people inside his cell who leave as another man, allegedly the jail superintendent of jail number 7 where he is lodged, arrives. Meanwhile, observing that Tihar jail officials gave him preferential treatment in violation of prison rules, a Delhi court rejected Jain’s plea seeking a special diet for his religious fast.
In other news, around 200 shops were damaged in a massive fire at Bhagirath Palace in Chandni Chowk as fire-fighters toiled to douse the blaze for the third consecutive day on Saturday, officials said.
